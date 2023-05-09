YouPay changes the way people gift with launch of world-first gifting app.

BRISBANE, Australia, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YouPay, the award-winning gifting platform, today launched a world-first gifting app for iOS and Android. The app delivers a real-time gifting solution and significantly expands the number of brands that shoppers can access with YouPay. Initially available in Australia, YouPay has plans to rapidly expand the capability globally.

YouPay was developed to provide shoppers with the ability to simply, privately and securely share their e-commerce cart and have it paid for by someone else. Over the last 12 months, YouPay has seen a significant increase in demand and usage within "pay-it-forward" and gifting communities on Facebook and is an in-demand solution for the creator commerce sector due to the strong focus on simplicity, security and privacy.

The YouPay app brings access for shoppers to an increased range of e-commerce sites including major fashion and electronics retailers, and department stores alongside their extensive catalogue of over 500 stores that already offer YouPay including Culture Kings, Honey Birdette and LSKD. YouPay plans to add 1000's of brands over the next 6 months, including major US and UK retailers.

Matt Holme, CEO and Founder of YouPay said, "Our customers have told us they love YouPay's seamless, safe and private approach to cart sharing and gifting. Via the YouPay app, we're able to rapidly expand our catalogue size and deliver YouPay's cart sharing functionality in major brands across Australia and very soon, the world".

"We are empowering our 100,000 shoppers to define what they want and where they want to buy it from and making it easier than ever for someone else to safely and securely pay for it. At the same time we've introduced a new, relationship based category for e-commerce brands that brings highly qualified buying intent and can improve average order values and reduce cart abandonment."

To learn more about YouPay and to download the app go to youpay.co.

About YouPay

YouPay was created in 2020 in Brisbane, Australia by former EA Sports producer and digital entrepreneur, Matt Holme, to make online shopping carts shareable and to level up the way we shop and pay online. Combining an interactive approach to e-commerce with a powerful focus on connecting people, communities, and creators, YouPay's mission is to change the future of shopping in a financially conscious way by connecting people at the checkout.

