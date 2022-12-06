U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,927.86
    -70.98 (-1.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,477.66
    -469.44 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,992.90
    -247.04 (-2.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.64
    -30.58 (-1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.87
    -3.06 (-3.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.30
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.21
    -0.21 (-0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0465
    -0.0033 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5570
    -0.0420 (-1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2141
    -0.0053 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0370
    +0.3520 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,978.15
    -86.03 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.78
    -2.03 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

YourCause® from Blackbaud® Recognized as a Top Ten HR Technology Solution by CIOReview

·4 min read

Blackbaud's YourCause Portfolio Helps Companies Transform Employee Engagement 

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 6, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, is pleased to announce that CIOReview, a technology magazine, has recognized YourCause from Blackbaud as a top 10 provider for employee engagement solutions in their Human Resources (HR) Technology edition. The annual edition of the publication helps business leaders review the most noteworthy technology that is transforming the employee culture ecosystem.

"Companies use YourCause software to connect their employees to each other across borders and to the causes they care about," said Brandon Sharett, president and general manager, YourCause from Blackbaud. "Consumers, the community and employees expect companies to deliver meaningful and measurable social impact. We're here to help companies make it possible—in a bigger way than ever before—with the corporate impact solutions we have to offer from both YourCause and EVERFI."  

Successful employee engagement programs are essential to building workplace culture. The 2022 Gallup State of Global Workforce report shows a disengaged global workforce causes a $7.8 trillion loss in productivity per year. A company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives actively contribute to employee belonging by deploying giving, volunteering and grantmaking tactics that can support the nonprofit community near and far, as well as their own employees through specialized relief programs.

Blackbaud's YourCause portfolio helps companies engage and retain employees, build a strong workplace culture and deliver on their socially responsible missions while connecting them to the largest global charity database of vetted nonprofits. The employee engagement solution provides features for giving, volunteering, virtual employee resource groups and peer-to-peer fundraising, while the corporate grant platform helps companies streamline programs for community investment, scholarships or employee assistance funds. While EVERFI® from Blackbaud® helps companies deliver social impact through digital education that drives measurable change on societal issues in their communities.

"Together YourCause and EVERFI offer the market's most comprehensive and scaled portfolio for corporate impact driven by two essential levers: engagement and education," said Tom Davidson, Founder and CEO of EVERFI from Blackbaud. "What makes it so powerful is that we connect companies to the market's most robust network of causes and schools, equip them with proven expertise, and help them grow their impact through rich data and reporting."

CIOReview's annual HR Technology edition is compiled through nominations from its 97,000+ subscribers. Companies nominated are selected by a panel of industry experts and CIOReview's editorial team, resulting in a vetted list of HR technology vendors that are creating innovative solutions shaping the future of talent management.

Learn more about CIOReview's HR technology edition here and read more about the YourCause recognition here.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than four decades, Blackbaud is a remote-first company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit  www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries
media@blackbaud.com

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud)
Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yourcause-from-blackbaud-recognized-as-a-top-ten-hr-technology-solution-by-cioreview-301696196.html

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • EV Roundup: November Deliveries of NIO, LI & XPEV Grab Limelight

    While NIO and Li Auto (LI) hit monthly-record deliveries in November, XPeng (XPEV) sees a sharp fall in deliveries on a yearly basis.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Slumped 11% in November

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell 11.4% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor weighing on the oil stock was its third-quarter report, where the company unveiled a lower total dividend payment. Devon Energy launched the oil industry's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework in early 2021.

  • 12 Best Communication Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best communication stocks to buy today. If you want to read about some more communication stocks to buy today, go directly to 5 Best Communication Stocks To Buy Today. The communications industry has grown from a sector that used to include just telecommunications, newspapers, magazines, books, and radio […]

  • Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify Stocks All Tumbled Tuesday

    A broad cross-section of stocks tumbled again on Tuesday as market watchers focused on the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing battle against inflation. Over the past several days, a couple of strong economic reports have increased concerns about the trajectory of an already overheated economy. With that as a backdrop, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 2%, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) tumbled 2.4%, and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) had slumped 4% as of 12:19 p.m. ET.

  • Is SNDL Stock a Buy Now?

    Nearly two years after its stock took a meme-driven trip to the moon and back in early 2021, SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) is starting to look like a serious contender. In the long term, it could leverage its leading position to return lots of capital to shareholders, but that won't be anytime soon.

  • ‘Stay defensively oriented in healthcare, staples, and utilities stocks’: Morgan Stanley suggests 3 names to buy

    Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wilson. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life

    Given all the market uncertainty this year and the downward trend of the major indices, it's no surprise that some investors are hesitant to buy right now. Knowing the right time to pull the trigger on a stock purchase (or a sale) is often one of the hardest parts of being an investor. Three such buy-now opportunities are Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today

    When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.

  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • Analysts are Revising Prices Targets of These 10 Stocks Following Earnings

    In this article, we will look at the 10 stocks that recently received revised price targets from analysts after their recent earnings. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, go directly to Analysts are Revising Prices Targets of These 5 Stocks Following Earnings. Notable stocks, including Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL), Dollar […]

  • 5 Must-Own Stocks for the Next Bull Market

    These top-tier innovators and industry leaders are the companies you'll want in your portfolio when the next bull market takes shape.

  • NRG Energy to Buy Vivint Smart Home for $2.8 Billion

    The deal for home-security business Vivint would accelerate NRG Chief Executive Mauricio Gutierrez’s growth strategy.

  • Better Buy: Tilray or Innovative Industrial Properties?

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) may be two of the best bargains in cannabis right now. Tilray's shares are down 34% this year, and it trades for a price-to-book value of only 0.62. Innovative's shares are down more than 53% this year, and it trades for a price-to-book value of 1.7.

  • Small Deposits: Vanguard under fire from state AGs; Chesco investment advisory sold

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news across Greater Philadelphia: A coalition of 13 Republican state attorneys general wants to stop Vanguard Group from buying shares in U.S. utilities companies due to the investment manager’s environmental, social and governance policies. The attorneys general filed a motion last week to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requesting it block Vanguard’s purchase.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023

    DEEP DIVE Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats.

  • 2 Reasons Block Is a Long-Term Buy

    In late 2021, Square Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey announced radical changes to his company's direction, including changing its name to Block (NYSE: SQ). Unfortunately, these changes had terrible timing and many investors were dubious about several of the company's strategies; at the same time, the economy took a turn for the worse. Nervous investors ran for cover, sending the stock down 61% year to date.