yourDigitalLab Announces Inaugural Digital Growth Summit Featuring Celebrated Economist & Retirement Guru Tom Hegna

One-day virtual conference from leading, national full-service Medicare agent and IMO digital marketing agency showcasing all new “one-stop” growth services for Wealth and Health advisors

CLEARWATER, Fla. --News Direct-- AmeriLife

yourDigitalLab (YDL) – a nationally recognized digital marketing agency specifically servicing wealth advisors, insurance agents and independent marketing organizations (IMOs) – announced today the agenda for its highly anticipated Digital Growth Summit. Its focus: charting the course to navigate the complex digital marketing ecosystem. The summit is taking place virtually on Wednesday, July 26, and will feature a special guest appearance by noted economist, author and retirement expert Tom Hegna, who will also help introduce YDL’s newest digital marketing offerings for wealth advisors, all with one goal in mind: helping attendees drive real growth.

“YDL is excited to host our first virtual summit showcasing how the various digital channels can be used by agents and advisors to strengthen their current sales strategies and introduce new tactics to grow their book of business” said JoAnna Barker, head of strategy and business development for yourDigitalLab. “This summit is for every agent and advisor in the life, health, annuities and financial services space who is interested in dominating their results from the previous year.”

“I’m really excited about what yourDigitalLab is doing with its digital offerings, especially to help agents sell a broader suite of products such as annuities,” added Hegna. “One of the biggest reasons they often don’t is a lack of confidence and understanding of the products. Together with yourDigitalLab, I look forward to helping them fix that. We’ll show them the ‘math and science’ behind the selling and how adding these products – supported by the right digital marketing strategies – can increase their clients’ success in retirement.”

Over the course of the day, attendees will have access to a variety of educational and thought-provoking sessions that will leave them with practical knowledge and a greater understand of the digital landscape that they must navigate today. Sessions will include:

Story continues

Tom Hegna on “10 Ways to Stand Out in 2023”

Building Your Personal Brand

Bringing Your Brand to Life – Website, Podcast and Radio, and More

All About Email Marketing

Driving Leads with Social and Video

Launched in January 2023, yourDigitalLab has been at the forefront of digital marketing for the modern health and wealth agent and advisor, offering bespoke and pre-packaged services designed to drive more qualified leads and elevate its clients’ online brand presence. A full-service agency – created in partnership with AmeriLife for its national distribution network of more than 70 companies and their agents and advisors – YDL is a one-of-kind solution that combines deep expertise in modern marketing practices with extensive knowledge of the Medicare and wealth business, recruitment and regulatory landscape.

“The Digital Growth Summit is an incredible opportunity to bring together Tom’s expertise and prestige in the retirement space with the proven capabilities of a premier agency such as yourDigitalLab,” said Ovi Vitas, Chief Marketing Officer for AmeriLife. “This event will undoubtedly be a gamechanger for attendees and help further cement AmeriLife and its family of companies as the partner of choice for agents and advisors nationwide.”

To register for the Digital Growth Summit, click here.

###

About yourDigitalLab

yourDigitalLab (YDL) is a leading full-service digital marketing agency that was created exclusively for insurance agents and financial advisors with a focus on speed, cost and quality. For five years, YDL have been working to optimize various marketing campaigns designed to deliver the results agents and advisors want. YDL is the trusted choice for agents and advisors looking to drive sales and leads with modern, proven online marketing strategies. For more information about YDL or to schedule a consultation, visit yourDigitalLab.com.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife’s strength is its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. In doing so, AmeriLife has become recognized as the leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For more than 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a distribution network of over 300,000 insurance agents and advisors and 120 marketing organizations and insurance agency locations nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com, and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contact Details

Media

Jeff Maldonado

+1 321-297-1112

jmaldonado@amerilife.com

Partnership Inquiries

Patrick Nichols

+1 727-726-0726

pnichols@amerilife.com

Company Website

https://amerilife.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/yourdigitallab-announces-inaugural-digital-growth-summit-featuring-celebrated-economist-and-retirement-guru-tom-hegna-574566636