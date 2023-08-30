'You're having a direct impact on the community': Local business asks all to shop small

NEW BEDFORD — A local business owner wants to remind consumers that by shopping locally customers can find unique beauty products that are better for the environment and have a more personalized connection with staff than they'd receive at larger retailers.

"I just thought the community would like to know that they can support a small business by buying the same products,” said Katherine Lowe, owner of Shimmer on Union Street.

“I don't think enough people realize the impact that their spending habits can have directly on their community."

Katherine Lowe, owner of Shimmer Clean and Ethical Beauty on Union Street in New Bedford.

According to Lowe, small businesses are facing a big problem due to the perception that it is more difficult to shop small. When, in reality, she maintains shopping small has never been easier.

As an example, Lowe said she has her own retail website, where shoppers are offered free shipping for orders $25 or more, something people wouldn't get as easily from large stores like Ulta or Sephora.

“We also offer a rewards program and a recycling program, something you won't get at large stores either,” she said. “As for the notion that it is more difficult to come downtown and park to shop small, it really isn't any harder than shopping in a city like Providence or Boston, and parking is often free on weekends.”

Lowe said shopping out of convenience is a huge problem for small businesses.

Small businesses offer more one-on-one time with customers

The other piece is that customers get a more personal connection with small businesses than they might get with an employee at the mall.

"I am open six days a week, I'm here 98% of the time, it's very rare that I'm not here,” she said. “The difference between shopping small and shopping at a big box store is we get to know you personally.”

Lowe said she picks out all the brands herself and can answer any questions, inside and out, because she also uses them herself. “You probably won’t hear that at a Sephora,” Lowe added.

Detail photo of some of the items on sale at Shimmer Clean and Ethical Beauty on Union Street in New Bedford.

Lowe, who has worked in the downtown area for nearly 20 years, had her first job at the Whaling Museum. “That's really where I learned about customer service,” she said.

Lowe worked alongside her mother, Pamela Lowe, who passed away in 2016 due to brain cancer. She ran the admissions department at the museum for almost 20 years

“If you ever visit the Whaling Museum, notice the plaque on the front desk that reads ‘Pamela's Desk,’ that’s my mom,” she said. “It’s a proud moment for me every time I see it.”

Trying to fight all the misconceptions around beauty brands

After working at the Whaling Museum, Katherine Lowe worked at other boutiques before opening Shimmer in 2019. She is also on the board of Downtown New Bedford Inc., a nonprofit aimed at promoting the local businesses.

“Over time I have come to have a soft spot in my heart for New Bedford, wanting to see its downtown become vibrant, which has taken me down many paths,” she said.

Katherine Lowe owner of Shimmer Clean and Ethical Beauty on Union Street in New Bedford, in the foreground a display case with RMS products

But Lowe admits she is still frustrated when she sees a push for people to support big box retailers because they won’t find the products they want at small businesses.

"I think it is a common misconception with both small business and clean beauty specifically, that we don't offer the same things that bigger brands do,” she said.

Shimmer is also more than just makeup, Lowe said she offers skincare, bath and body and home products which are all non-toxic, cruelty-free and eco-friendly from brands such as RMS Beauty, Raw Elements and Innersense Organic Beauty. The store prioritizes the best ingredients and business practices, in addition to looking for brands that are socially conscious.

Shopping local impacts the community

"Clean beauty is fighting against the misconception that the products don't work as well, or that they're too expensive. And both of those things, they couldn't be farther from the truth,” she added.

For customers who want to recycle their beauty products, Shimmer offers the TerraCycle program, which recycles beauty products not accepted by curbside recycling. The program breaks down particles to eventually make items into roads and park benches.

Katherine Lowe, owner of Shimmer Clean and Ethical Beauty on Union Street in New Bedford, arranges her Drip Eraser items.

"If you buy it here, you're having a direct impact on your community,” she said, adding that she wants her customers to gain an awareness of the level small businesses are thriving at in downtown New Bedford.

“I hope my shop is just adding to what a wonderful experience coming to downtown is, and I hope people learn from me, too, about their decisions when shopping.”

