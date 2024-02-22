'You're Just Choosing Not To Work. You're Throwing Away Your Life' — Caleb Hammer Is Disgusted By A 25-Year-Old Who Tried To Live 'The Van Life' And Then Wrecked Her Van And Refuses To Get A Job

In a recent episode of Caleb Hammer’s financial audit series, he discusses with Gia, a 25-year-old from Sacramento, her challenging journey through financial mismanagement leading to homelessness. Hammer, known for his straightforward advice, addresses Gia’s decisions and their impact, highlighting the importance of financial responsibility.

During the audit, Gia admitted to purchasing a van with the intention of embracing van life, only to lose it shortly after getting into an accident.

This incident was emblematic of a series of poor decisions that led her into financial turmoil and homelessness. "I wouldn't want you to be on the streets. But you're literally choosing it. There are a lot of people that are dealing with homelessness that's not a choice. Your's is."

Hammer was taken aback by Gia’s age, remarking on the gravity of her situation for someone so young. He emphasized, “Your finances are a mess. Your life is a mess. I need this to be the conversation that changes your life around.”

As the conversation progressed, it became evident that Gia’s challenges were not only financial but also deeply personal. She revealed a complex relationship with her husband, from whom she was estranged yet financially dependent, and a struggle with her mental health that hindered her ability to maintain employment. He still sends her money and holds onto her possessions while she currently lives in her car. She said there is a warrant out for her arrest in Kansas.

Hammer’s advice was blunt and straightforward: “You’re just choosing not to work. You’re choosing not to...you’re throwing away your life.”

One of the most poignant moments in the audit came when Hammer addressed Gia’s homelessness, living in her car and reliance on sporadic income from gig work and online begging. He expressed genuine fear for her safety and well-being, stating, “I’m legitimately scared for you, and this is like a desperate, desperate attempt at a wake-up call for you.”

On a scale of 1 to 10, he ranked her finances a 0. He broke down her credit report, which showed only 36% of her accounts were paid as agreed and her credit utilization was 162%, with multiple accounts in collections.

Despite the grim picture painted throughout the audit, Hammer tried to instill a sense of hope and responsibility in Gia, urging her to prove him wrong and make significant changes in her life. His frustration was palpable as he confronted the reality of her situation: “I want you to prove me wrong. Absolutely. And we can celebrate, and I’ll be so happy. But right now, you've given up. I've given up.”

The episode concluded with Hammer reflecting on the limits of his ability to help someone unwilling to help themselves. He acknowledged the sadness and disgust he felt, underscoring the tragic waste of potential in Gia’s story. "I feel disgusted; I don’t know what to do I don’t know what I could do to help you," he commented.

Gia didn't disagree or express a desire to turn her life around, only asking if she were to "hypothetically get a job" what she should focus on repaying first. He told her she needed to save about $10,000 instead of paying anything down initially but should prioritize her mental health struggles.

Through this candid and sometimes harsh dialogue, Hammer’s financial audit illuminated the harsh realities of financial neglect and the importance of taking control of your life before it’s too late.

Hammer is popular on TikTok and YouTube, but openly admits he is not a certified financial advisor. His insights come from personal experience and observations, aimed at prompting reflection and action among his audience. This distinction underlines the importance of seeking professional financial advice for those struggling with finances.

Professional financial advisers can provide tailored guidance on a variety of issues, from debt management to investment strategies, ensuring individuals receive recommendations best suited to their unique financial situations.

