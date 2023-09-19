'You're not alone': Here's how Kansas farmers facing mental health challenges can get help

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall has a message for Kansas farmers facing mental health struggles amid a bad harvest year.

"There's help out there and you're not alone," Marshall said. "Every farmer and rancher is going through the greatest financial crisis since the 1980s. Essentially there won't be any farmers and ranchers making any money this year, we're living on borrowed money. The stress is real, and I think that the families feel that stress even more than the producer is."

Marshall held a news conference after a roundtable discussion to raise awareness of mental health struggles in rural America.

"Growing up on a farm, certainly we were all taught about safety on the farm," he said. "We were taught don't stand behind a horse, don't get behind a tractor that's moving, but no one talked about the challenges with mental health."

Kansas farmers are the highest-risk occupation for suicide

Marshall's message coincides with National Suicide Prevention Month, recognized in September.

In Kansas, men accounted for 79% of all suicide deaths from 2016-20, and male farm workers had the highest suicide rate of any occupation, Kansas Department of Health and Environment statistics show.

"Farmers and ranchers have a higher suicide rate — three and a half times higher — than the average profession," Marshall said. "The stressors in agriculture are very, very real. Between drought and interest rates and the pressure of being a fifth-, sixth-, seventh-generation farmer and rancher, those stressors are very real. Our goal this month is to get the word out to our farmers and ranchers that they're not alone, that there are resources to help you."

You can call or text the 988 suicide hotline

Marshall urged people to call or text the suicide hotline if they are suicidal or if they think someone else might be.

"You can sit down with them and say, 'Hey, let's call 988 together,'" he said. "Or maybe you write down that number, text 988 when you get home or when you get back on that tractor."

Family and friends can help

Farmers in Kansas, who face such stresses outside their control as drought and input cost inflation, are in the highest-risk occupation for suicide.

Marshall said spouses and daughters can often influence a farmer or rancher to seek help.

"I'm just being realistic here," he said, "that most of us will listen to those two people more than anybody else when it comes to anything about our health, whether it's needing to go get a checkup done, your blood pressure checked, someone else to push you to say, look we've got a problem here."

He also said neighbors can reach out if they recognize a farmer is struggling.

"Maybe they dropped out of going to the high school football game or going to church or they're not in the card group anymore," Marshall said. "Be a good neighbor. Invite those folks back."

Farm families can also feel the stress

"When you've got a farmer under stress, that trickles down to his wife, his family, his children, and research has found that all of those family members will have some related symptoms," said Rick Peterson, of Kansas State University Research and Extension.

He said school counselors, social workers and people in agricultural fields need to be educated on "the stigma of mental health, but there is access to services."

"It's not just the the farmer and the rancher, it's the spouses and the family members that also need some support and help as well," Marshall said.

Higher input costs cause financial stress

Taylor Williamson, of the Kansas Corn Growers Association, speaks at a news conference held by U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall in Topeka to raise awareness of mental health challenges among Kansas farmers and suicide prevention resources.

"There's so much of agriculture and production that's out of our producers' hands, and so that creates many challenges for them," Kaleb Little, of the Kansas Soybean Commission and Kansas Soybean Association. "So getting together, talking about those resources — the ag industry, we take care of each other — and so giving our producers and giving farmers tools to help recognize when they need help, or when maybe somebody, one of their friends or family needs help too, very beneficial this week."

Inflation among input costs — such as interest rates, gasoline prices, seed costs and fertilizer — are contributing to stress, said Taylor Williamson, of the Kansas Corn Growers Association.

"When prices are increasing more than people's salaries, that's really hard to stomach," he said.

Farm stress network and other resources can help

Peterson said K-State Research and Extension has many resources related to farm stress management and suicide prevention.

"One of them is our farm stress network, which does a lot of education work for producers and families and community members related to suicide prevention," he said. "I also like to talk about some of the resources that we do have at K-State through our farm analyst program, through ag mediation program."

The national Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network Program was part of the 2018 Farm Bill. In 2021, The Kansas Department of Agriculture got a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to establish its stress assistance network.

The state agency used the federal funding to create a statewide awareness campaign, including for the KansasAgStress.org website. The website helps connect Kansans to resources.

"It's OK to reach out and reach out for help," Peterson said. "So that's one of the important messages that I think we want to be able to convey is that we're not alone and there's help available."

Marshall said there is help at community health centers, mental health centers and agricultural associations, and that telehealth options are available.

Williamson said the Kansas Corn Growers Association has worked with national and state officials on bringing attention to the issue and finding solutions.

"We've worked with the Kansas Department of Agriculture to identify ag aware mental health providers," he said. "These are providers that understand agriculture, that they understand the unique circumstances that farmers face themselves in, sometimes they're involved themselves, and really working to provide those resources to our farmers and make them available."

