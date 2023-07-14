Yours for £6,500: Simpson’s in the Strand to auction off historic trolleys

Simpson’s in the Strand had initially been known as the Grand Divin chess club and coffee house when it opened in 1828 - Simpson's in the Strand

Restaurant enthusiasts are being offered the chance to own a piece of history, as the 200-year-old Simpson’s in the Strand puts its silver carving trolleys under the hammer.

The restaurant, once the favoured haunt of Arthur Conan-Doyle and Charles Dickens, is auctioning thousands of items from across the restaurant, including 19th century Waterford crystal chandeliers, fireplaces, Wedgewood crockery and grand pianos.

The establishment, which has been closed since the start of the pandemic, will also be selling off its silver carving trolleys that are seen as almost as much of an institution as the restaurant itself.

Simpson’s in the Strand had initially been known as the Grand Divin chess club and coffee house when it opened in 1828, but in 1848 it struck a deal with caterer John Simpson.

The carving trolleys were rolled out as a way to serve chess players without disturbing them mid-game, by keeping meat warm during play.

These carving trolleys have an opening price of £6,500 and £2,200 respectively - Simpson's in the Strand

The starting price for its silver trolleys during the auction varies by design, with the cheapest having an opening price of £1,500 while another was put online with a price of £6,500.

A spokesman for the Savoy, which owns Simpson’s in the Strand, said: “While the stories, history and foundation of Simpson’s remain, a select few items will be available to purchase as it enters a new chapter.

“The Savoy will be affording buyers a chance to own a piece of this legendary establishment and eagerly awaits the opportunity to share the exciting plans for its future.”

Both Simpson’s in the Strand and The Savoy are part of the Fairmont hotel group.

The sale of thousands of pieces of crockery, furniture and paintings comes after years of the doors remaining shut at Simpson’s in the Strand.

The Savoy reopened quickly after lockdown rules were changed. However, it was only recently that the Savoy said it would be announcing reopening plans for Simpson’s in the Strand in 2024.

It comes despite the restaurant having previously endured wars and rationing. At one point during the First World War, Simpson’s had to bring in a “meat free” day due to limits on meat rations, while potatoes were only available one day a week.

Simpson’s in the Strand went through a refurbishment in 2017, at the time saying it was “all about enhancement to make guests feel as though it’s always been like this, which will more than meet their expectations in terms of service and style”.

This included retaining the location of the dining table which was favoured by Winston Churchill, next to the fireplace at the far end of the restaurant. Figures including King Charles and Peter O’Toole have also been pictured in its dining room.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.