Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market In Europe to witness USD 26.42 Bn growth

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 26.42 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 2.60% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 2.85% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

The DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe is fragmented, with numerous market players and a few established players. The competition is based on different factors such as price, quality, technology, brand, and variety, with companies resorting to various marketing strategies to increase their market share. The practice of sustainability is essential for future production and is well-applied by major competitors. The competitors in the market are likely to expand their presence in markets with traditionally low penetration. An increase in the production capacity will allow competitors to meet the surging demand for DIY home improvement products from DIY enthusiasts.

Rising interest in DIY home improvement projects has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing threats from the DIFM market might hamper market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, and OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA are among some of the major market participants.

The do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

The lumber and landscape management segment will have the largest share of the market. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Distribution channel

The offline distribution channel segment accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. The high penetration of physical stores and an expansive product assortment are some of the key factors driving the growth of the segment.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market growth in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market vendors in Europe

Related Reports:

Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.85% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 26.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.60 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Germany at 29% Key consumer countries Albania, Armenia, Australia, Aruba, and Bangladesh Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, and OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Painting and wallpaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 BAUHAUS AG

11.4 BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG

11.5 EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG

11.6 Groupe Adeo

11.7 HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group

11.8 Intergamma BV

11.9 ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS)

11.10 Kesko Corp.

11.11 Kingfisher Plc

11.12 OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/do-it-yourself-diy-home-improvement-retailing-market-in-europe-to-witness-usd-26-42-bn-growth-301588998.html

SOURCE Technavio