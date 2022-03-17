U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market size to grow by USD 154.76 billion | 4.08% YOY growth achieved in 2021 | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 4.08% in 2021 and is expected to accelerate CAGR of 4.66% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (lumber and landscape management, tools and hardware, kitchen, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market is fragmented. The market has several small- and medium-sized players and a few well-established distribution players. The high market fragmentation between the established competitors and other organized players has increased the competition among vendors and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several dominant vendors, including:

  • ADEO

  • BAUHAUS AG

  • BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG

  • Home Depot Inc.

  • Kesko Corp.

  • Kingfisher Plc

  • Lowes Companies Inc.

  • Travis Perkins Plc

  • Walmart Inc.

  • Wesfarmers Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 49% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. Factors such as increased promotional activities on social media by vendors and the proliferation of DIY knowledge centers that promote DIY activities are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, rapid urbanization coupled with increasing dual-income households in countries such as the US and Canada will be fostering the growth of the DIY home improvement retailing market in North America during the forecast period.

The US is the key market for do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Countries such as the Germany, France, the UK, and China are also expected to emerge as major markets for do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/do-it-yourself-home-improvement-retailing-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis

By application, the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market share growth by the lumber and landscape management segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of wooden furnishings, lawn management, and gardening is driving the growth of the segment.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market is primarily driven by greater emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing. The growing population of working women and their participation in the decision-making process for home decoration, especially in developing countries are increasing the sales of DIY products. Besides, the high labor costs in many developing and developed nations have increased the popularity of the DIY concept among consumers. Consumers in these countries prefer DIY maintenance and repair of their machines, vehicles, garden, and homes. With the increase in the number of dual-income households especially in regions such as APAC and MEA, the demand for DIY products has further increased. All these factors are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In addition, the advent of e-commerce, free pickup, and delivery opportunities by key competitors will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Hand Tools Market in UK by End-user and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.66%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 154.76 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.08

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 49%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, France, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ADEO, BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG, Home Depot Inc., Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, Lowes Companies Inc., Travis Perkins Plc, Walmart Inc., and Wesfarmers Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Tools and hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ADEO

  • BAUHAUS AG

  • BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG

  • The Home Depot Inc.

  • Kesko Corp.

  • Kingfisher Plc

  • Lowes Companies Inc.

  • Travis Perkins Plc

  • Walmart Inc.

  • Wesfarmers Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/do-it-yourself-diy-home-improvement-retailing-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-154-76-billion--4-08-yoy-growth-achieved-in-2021--technavio-301503373.html

SOURCE Technavio

