Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market size to grow by USD 154.76 billion | 4.08% YOY growth achieved in 2021 | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report " Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 ", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 4.08% in 2021 and is expected to accelerate CAGR of 4.66% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (lumber and landscape management, tools and hardware, kitchen, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vendor Insights

The global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market is fragmented. The market has several small- and medium-sized players and a few well-established distribution players. The high market fragmentation between the established competitors and other organized players has increased the competition among vendors and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several dominant vendors, including:

ADEO

BAUHAUS AG

BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG

Home Depot Inc.

Kesko Corp.

Kingfisher Plc

Lowes Companies Inc.

Travis Perkins Plc

Walmart Inc.

Wesfarmers Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 49% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. Factors such as increased promotional activities on social media by vendors and the proliferation of DIY knowledge centers that promote DIY activities are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, rapid urbanization coupled with increasing dual-income households in countries such as the US and Canada will be fostering the growth of the DIY home improvement retailing market in North America during the forecast period.

The US is the key market for do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Countries such as the Germany, France, the UK, and China are also expected to emerge as major markets for do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing during the forecast period.

Countries such as the Germany, France, the UK, and China are also expected to emerge as major markets for do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

By application, the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market share growth by the lumber and landscape management segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of wooden furnishings, lawn management, and gardening is driving the growth of the segment.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market is primarily driven by greater emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing. The growing population of working women and their participation in the decision-making process for home decoration, especially in developing countries are increasing the sales of DIY products. Besides, the high labor costs in many developing and developed nations have increased the popularity of the DIY concept among consumers. Consumers in these countries prefer DIY maintenance and repair of their machines, vehicles, garden, and homes. With the increase in the number of dual-income households especially in regions such as APAC and MEA, the demand for DIY products has further increased. All these factors are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In addition, the advent of e-commerce, free pickup, and delivery opportunities by key competitors will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.66% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 154.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADEO, BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG, Home Depot Inc., Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, Lowes Companies Inc., Travis Perkins Plc, Walmart Inc., and Wesfarmers Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

