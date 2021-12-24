U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,725.79
    +29.23 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,950.56
    +196.67 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,653.37
    +131.48 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.58
    +19.67 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.76
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.10
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.91
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1334
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4930
    +0.0360 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3408
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3890
    -0.0400 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,982.78
    +2,513.08 (+5.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,289.31
    +55.70 (+4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,373.34
    +31.68 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,782.59
    -15.78 (-0.05%)
     

Give Yourself the Gift of One of These Great Lenses!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

Order today, and you’ll be gifting your future self a great lens. For the past few years, Tamron has become one of our favorite third-party lens manufacturers. Their lenses are fast to focus, compact, lightweight, and built incredibly well. On Sony cameras, they’re incredibly durable if not some of the most durable out there. After the jump, you can find all the Tamron lens deals currently available.

These Tamron Lens savings start 11/15/21 and run through 1/2/22.

