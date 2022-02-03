U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,532.50
    -44.75 (-0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,456.00
    -36.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,786.50
    -328.00 (-2.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.80
    -13.20 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.73
    -0.53 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.20
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1302
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    -0.0340 (-1.89%)
     

  • Vix

    22.09
    +0.13 (+0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4390
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,969.76
    -1,684.45 (-4.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    862.39
    -33.08 (-3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,227.94
    -305.66 (-1.11%)
     

Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe: Segmentation by Product (lumber and landscape management, decor and indoor garden, kitchen, painting and wallpaper, and others), Distribution channel (offline and online), and Geography (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and the Rest of Europe)--Forecast till 2025|Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe is segmented into three categories based on the product (lumber and landscape management, decor and indoor garden, kitchen, painting and wallpaper, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and the Rest of Europe). The market share is expected to increase by USD 26.42 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3%.

Attractive Opportunities in Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read our FREE Sample Report

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe as a part of the global household durables market within the global consumer discretionary market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market size in Europe. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis. To know more about the levels of growth of the Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

Vendor Insights

The Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

  • HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group - In September 2019, the company opened its fourth store in Slovakia

  • BAUHAUS AG - In March 2020, the company acquired Knauber's home improvement stores in Germany

  • Kingfisher Plc - In January 2020, the company launched its new convenience store in the Nelson Industrial Estate in Merton, southwest London.

The Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings Download Free Sample Report

Geographical Highlights

The Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe's share growth in Germany will be significant during the forecast period. The country's market will grow faster than the markets in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the rest of Europe. The most popular DIY home renovation projects in Germany include lumber and landscape management, painting and wallpapering, indoor garden decoration, lighting, and assembling RTA furniture.

Consumers are actively involved in DIY home improvement projects, which range from modest house repairs to sophisticated and huge projects, facilitating the DIY home improvement market in Europe's growth in Germany over the predicted period. The most popular DIY home renovation projects in Germany include lumber and landscape management, painting and wallpapering, indoor garden decoration, lighting, and assembling RTA furniture.

Moreover, countries like Albania, Armenia, Australia, Aruba, and Bangladesh are the key market for the baby carrier market in APAC.

To unlock the top strategies practiced by the maximum growth generating region, View Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics-

  • Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe Key Drivers:

Due to the increasing urbanization rate and changing lifestyles, people throughout the world are becoming more interested in DIY interior décor and home improvement projects. Furthermore, the growing number of working women and their involvement in the home-decorating decision-making process are driving up sales of tools needed for such projects, such as power drills, nail guns, bathroom and yard tools, and so on. Due to high average labor expenses, the DIY approach is gaining traction in both industrialized and developing European countries. To save money on outsourced services, consumers in these countries choose to do their maintenance and repairs on their machinery, automobiles, and residences.

  • Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe Key Trends:

In Europe, the DIY home improvement sector is seeing significant technological advancements. To combat the fierce rivalry, leading market competitors such as ADEO, Kingfisher, and Travis Perkins have improved their product differentiating aspects, such as innovation and product assortment. Vendors are constantly striving to create new and unique items. Furthermore, home automation solutions that include new technology provide greater security and reliability than traditional home goods.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Baby Fashion Accessories Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Houseware Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

DIY Home Improvement Market in Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 26.42 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.60

Regional analysis

Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and the Rest of Europe

Performing market contribution

Germany at 29%

Key consumer countries

Albania, Armenia, Australia, Aruba, and Bangladesh

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, and OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/do-it-yourself-home-improvement-retailing-market-in-europe-segmentation-by-product-lumber-and-landscape-management-decor-and-indoor-garden-kitchen-painting-and-wallpaper-and-others-distribution-channel-offline-and-online-301472383.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Meta earnings miss expectations amid Apple privacy changes, stock plummets

    Facebook parent Meta's shares took a beating after the company missed on Q4 earnings amid Apple's iOS privacy changes.

  • Facebook parent Meta misses earnings estimates, stock plunges after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Facebook parent Meta earnings, which fell short of market expectations.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Tumbling 10% Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were tumbling in morning trading Wednesday after peer PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported disappointing earnings yesterday after the market's close. As of 10:40 a.m. EST, Shopify's stock was down 9.5% while PayPal had lost nearly a quarter of its value. Fears of runaway inflation and a recession caused by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to rein in rising prices have weighed on the retail sector after a lackluster Christmas season.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq futures plunge following Facebook earnings miss

    The winning streak in equities was eclipsed by disappointing fourth quarter results from Facebook parent company Meta, which reported figures after the bell on Wednesday. Contracts on the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.68 heading into overnight trading following the results.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • Meta Plunges as Facebook Users Stall, Forecast Falls Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook’s user growth faltered in the latest quarter, the first stagnation in the social network’s history, stoking concern that Meta Platforms Inc.’s flagship product and core advertising moneymaker has plateaued after years of consistent gains.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveMeta Plunges

  • Were Expert Investors Right About Shopify Inc (SHOP)?

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not […]

  • PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts

    PayPal Holdings Inc.&nbsp;said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.

  • Meta shares sink 20% as Facebook loses daily users for the first time

    (Reuters) -Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's shares plunged more than 20% late on Wednesday after the social media company posted a weaker-than-expected forecast, blaming Apple's privacy changes and increased competition for users from rivals like TikTok. Meta said it faced hits from Apple Inc's privacy changes to its operating system, which have made it harder for brands to target and measure their ads on Facebook and Instagram. The 18-year-old tech giant, which also faces pressure from platforms like TikTok and Google's YouTube, said it expected slowing revenue growth in the coming quarter due to increased competition for users' time and a shift of engagement toward such features as its short video offering Reels, which generate less revenue.

  • PayPal Stock Had Its Worst Day on Record. What Wall Street Is Saying.

    PayPal’s fourth-quarter earnings, and particularly its disappointing outlook, are spooking investors.

  • Stocks: Capri rises, Match Group jumps, PayPal crashes, Gilead falls

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Emily McCormick discuss four stocks they are looking at today.

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • Block, Inc. (SQ): Hedge Funds Were Caught Wrong Footed

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • Google is finally splitting its stock; will Amazon be next, leading to a Dow shakeup?

    Alphabet Inc. followed in the footsteps of Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. on Tuesday, by making its stock seem more affordable through a 20-to-1 stock split, the first split in eight years for the internet ad and search giant.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Qualcomm stock slips following strong earnings and outlook

    Qualcomm Inc. shares slipped in the extended session Wednesday as the chip maker's quarterly results and outlook topped Wall Street estimates, but certain business segments fell short of expectations.

  • Why PayPal stock is plunging

    Investors weren't happy with the quarter and outlook out of PayPal. Here's why the stock sold off sharply.