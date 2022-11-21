U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,958.50
    -15.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,675.00
    -100.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,664.25
    -43.75 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.60
    -7.60 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.80
    -0.28 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.80
    -10.60 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    20.84
    -0.16 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0263
    -0.0057 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.05
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1823
    -0.0074 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.0860
    +0.7610 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,027.20
    -683.98 (-4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    369.44
    -22.63 (-5.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.35
    -34.17 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market Size to Grow by USD 186.33 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market share is set to increase by USD 186.33 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 3.66% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period. To know more about the historic market size– Request a Free Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market 2023-2027

Global Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market as a part of the global Internet and direct marketing retail market within the global retailing market. The parent market, the global Internet and direct marketing retail market, covers the revenue generated by companies providing retail services primarily on the Internet through door-to-door retailers, mail orders, and TV home shopping retailers. It also includes companies providing online marketplaces for consumer products and services.

For more information parent market along with value chain analysis – Grab an Exclusive sample!

Global Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • For information on the impact of the five forces analysis– Click Now!

Global Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market – Customer Landscape

  • The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

  • The potential for the customer landscape will be available with Technavio Reports – Buy Now!

Global Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing MarketSegmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights

  • North America is the fastest-growing region in the global do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market compared to other regions. 43% of the market's growth will originate from the region. The US and Canada are leading countries for DIY home improvement projects in North America. In 2020, the US accounted for the highest share due to social media promotions and awareness by DIY knowledge centers.

Type Segment Overview

  • The Global Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market as per distribution channel segmentation is categorized into Offline and Online.

  • Revenue Generating Segment - The do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market share growth by the large offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. DIY home improvement products are primarily offered through the offline distribution channel, which includes retail formats such as hypermarkets, specialty stores, department stores, and warehouse clubs. With the rise in the number of independent retailers worldwide, sales of DIY home improvement products through this channel are expected to grow during the forecast period.

Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales revenue - Get it now!

Global Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

  • The high emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing is driving the global DIY home improvement retailing market growth.

  • Changes in lifestyles have led to an interest in DIY interior designing. Subsequently, the adoption of DIY home improvement products is growing.

  • DIY is a popular concept in countries with high labor costs. DIY products reduce long-term costs.

  • The above factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends Influencing the Growth of the Market

  • The uptake of AR applications for home improvement projects is a key trend in the market.

  • Moreover, advanced technologies are being implemented in DIY home improvement projects as well. For instance, in 2014, home improvement retailer Kingfisher upgraded its first mobile in-store technology. The company has also launched a new mobile application that offers an enhanced in-store map and provides access to the live chat feature. The catalog uses AR to provide a virtual preview of different DIY products

  • Therefore, the advent of AR is expected to support the growth of the market.

Major Challenges Interrupting the Market Growth

  • The shifting consumer preference for do-it-for-me (DIFM) is challenging the global DIY home improvement retailing market growth.

  • In more mature markets, buyers prefer DFIM services and hire professionals.

  • As a result, DIY retailers are witnessing stagnation in sales, which is having a negative impact on the market.

To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market vendors

Related Reports

  • The DIY home improvement market study in the US is projected to grow by USD 121.47 billion during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and product type (lawn and garden, tools and hardware, plumbing, bathroom and kitchens, and others).

  • The hand tools market is projected to grow by USD 2.11 billion with a CAGR of 3.96% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by application (general-purpose, metal cutting, and others), end-user (industrial and household), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 186.33 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.66

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

BAUHAUS E Business Gesellschaft fur Bau und Hausbedarf mbH & Co. KG, BayWa Bau & Gartenmarkte GmbH & Co. KG, GLOBUS Markthallen Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Grafton Group plc, Groupe Adeo, hagebau connect GmbH & Co. KG, Hornbach Baumarkt AG, Improve Inc., Kingfisher Plc, Lowes Companies Inc., Menard Inc., MR.D.I.Y. Group M Berhad, OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA, Otto GmbH & Co. KG, REWE Group, Stark Group AS, The Home Depot Inc., Travis Perkins Plc, Wesfarmers Ltd., and Wickes Group Plc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 By distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 By product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 By geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Tools and hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 BAUHAUS E Business GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.4 GLOBUS Markthallen Holding GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.5 Grafton Group plc

  • 12.6 Groupe Adeo

  • 12.7 Hornbach Baumarkt AG

  • 12.8 Kingfisher Plc

  • 12.9 Lowes Companies Inc.

  • 12.10 Menard Inc.

  • 12.11 Mr D.I.Y. Group M Berhad

  • 12.12 OBI Group Holding SE and Co. KGaA

  • 12.13 Otto GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.14 The Home Depot Inc.

  • 12.15 Travis Perkins Plc

  • 12.16 Wesfarmers Ltd.

  • 12.17 Wickes Group Plc

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market 2023-2027
Global Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/do-it-yourself-home-improvement-retailing-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-186-33-million-from-2022-to-2027--assessment-on-parent-market-five-forces-analysis-market-dynamics--segmentation---technavio-301681750.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Investors in Nestlé (VTX:NESN) have made a favorable return of 48% over the past five years

    Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the...

  • China Urges Banks to Maintain Stable Property Financing

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s financial regulators have asked banks to stabilize lending to property developers and construction firms, the latest effort by policymakers to turn around the real-estate crisis and bolster economic growth.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting Louder

  • Traders Flee Crypto Markets After FTX Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- The wild-west days of crypto markets are back again as the large trading houses that once thrived on arbitraging price gaps pull back in the wake of FTX’s collapse. That’s opening up profitable opportunities for anyone that still dares to trade. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of B

  • In Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing Market (1)

    (Bloomberg) -- At Twitter’s European headquarters, surviving employees have one big problem with Elon Musk’s demand that everyone must return to the office: finding somewhere to live.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Sti

  • Younger Chinese are spurning factory jobs that power the economy

    Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill in southern Guangdong province. For Zhu, and millions of other younger Chinese, the low pay, long hours of drudgery and the risk of injuries are no longer sacrifices worth making. "After a while that work makes your mind numb," said the 32-year-old, who quit the production lines some years ago and now makes a living selling milk formula and doing scooter deliveries for a supermarket in Shenzhen, China's southern tech hub.

  • China’s Spending on Russian Energy Nears $60 Billion Since War

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to boost Russian energy imports last month, as purchases of natural gas, coal, crude oil and oil products increased to nearly $60 billion since the invasion of Ukraine, from about $35 billion a year ago.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting L

  • Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO in bid to boost growth

    Bob Iger is returning to Walt Disney Co. as chief executive less than a year after he retired, a surprise comeback that coincides with the entertainment company's attempt to boost investor confidence and profits at its streaming media unit. Iger, who retired last year after 15 years as chief executive, has agreed to serve as CEO for two more years effective immediately, Disney said in a statement late on Sunday. Disney's shares have fallen more than 40 percent so far this year, lagging the nearly 7 percent year-to-date drop in the broader Down Jones Industrial Average.

  • Top 15 Chinese Stocks by Market Cap

    In this article, we will be taking a look at top 15 Chinese stocks by market cap. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the Top 5 Chinese Stocks by Market Cap. China’s meteoric rise to become the second biggest economy in the world is quite surprising, especially considering the chaos […]

  • Does Amazon's Latest Healthcare Move Make It a Buy?

    It's clear that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) wants to make its mark in the world of healthcare. Amazon is shuttering its own service, Amazon Care, and is in the process of buying 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM), better known as One Medical -- a provider of in-person and virtual care. Its latest news is the creation of Amazon Clinic.

  • Race to Secure Gas for Europe’s Future Winters Has Already Begun

    Some companies are weighing U.S. LNG deals, but talks have hit hurdles because of climate goals and pricing.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Ups Stakes in Japanese Trading Houses

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. increased its stakes in five of Japan’s major trading companies, according to filings released on Monday. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own PlatformBer

  • Top 15 Manufacturing Companies in the US

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 15 manufacturing companies in the U.S. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the Top 5 Manufacturing Companies in the U.S. The manufacturing sector in the United States is among the biggest in the world and a key driver […]

  • 10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month

    Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...

  • What Is My Coast FIRE for Retirement?

    Adherents of the Financial Independence/Retire Early (FIRE) movement aim to reach a point where they don't need ongoing income to retire and to get to that point before reaching age 65. Not surprisingly it requires rigorous savings and a frugal mentality. However, … Continue reading → The post What Is Your Coast FIRE for Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Warren Buffett Wants From Tech Stocks

    The Berkshire Hathaway leader doesn't often invest in tech, but when he does, there are certain attributes a business has to have.

  • Beyond Higher Oil Prices, Oil Stocks See This Catalyst Fueling Growth in 2023

    Higher oil prices this year are giving oil companies the fuel to produce record cash flows. In times past, the industry used its windfall from higher oil prices to drill more wells and boost production. While oil prices could go higher in 2023, giving oil stocks the fuel to continue growing their cash flow, the industry isn't banking on that outcome.

  • If you're taking a road trip this Thanksgiving, here are some ways to save on gas

    Gas prices are expected to reach a record high this Thanksgiving. Here's how much you might pay and some tips to save where you can.

  • 9 Biggest EV Charging and Infrastructure Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 9 biggest EV charging and infrastructure companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 Biggest EV Charging and Infrastructure Companies in the World. The highly evident effects of climate change all over the world are forcing the […]

  • China Buying More Australian Wheat Than Ever Despite Trade Row

    (Bloomberg) -- China is buying more Australian wheat than ever even after diplomatic relations between the two countries frayed in recent years. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own PlatformAustralian shipments

  • What's next for former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes after 11.25 year sentence

    What's next for former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes after 11.25 year sentence