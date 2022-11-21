Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market Size to Grow by USD 186.33 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market share is set to increase by USD 186.33 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 3.66% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period. To know more about the historic market size– Request a Free Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market 2023-2027

Global Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market as a part of the global Internet and direct marketing retail market within the global retailing market. The parent market, the global Internet and direct marketing retail market, covers the revenue generated by companies providing retail services primarily on the Internet through door-to-door retailers, mail orders, and TV home shopping retailers. It also includes companies providing online marketplaces for consumer products and services.

Global Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market compared to other regions. 43% of the market's growth will originate from the region. The US and Canada are leading countries for DIY home improvement projects in North America. In 2020, the US accounted for the highest share due to social media promotions and awareness by DIY knowledge centers.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market as per distribution channel segmentation is categorized into Offline and Online.

Revenue Generating Segment - The do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market share growth by the large offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. DIY home improvement products are primarily offered through the offline distribution channel, which includes retail formats such as hypermarkets, specialty stores, department stores, and warehouse clubs. With the rise in the number of independent retailers worldwide, sales of DIY home improvement products through this channel are expected to grow during the forecast period.

Global Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The high emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing is driving the global DIY home improvement retailing market growth.

Changes in lifestyles have led to an interest in DIY interior designing. Subsequently, the adoption of DIY home improvement products is growing.

DIY is a popular concept in countries with high labor costs. DIY products reduce long-term costs.

The above factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends Influencing the Growth of the Market

The uptake of AR applications for home improvement projects is a key trend in the market.

Moreover, advanced technologies are being implemented in DIY home improvement projects as well. For instance, in 2014, home improvement retailer Kingfisher upgraded its first mobile in-store technology. The company has also launched a new mobile application that offers an enhanced in-store map and provides access to the live chat feature. The catalog uses AR to provide a virtual preview of different DIY products

Therefore, the advent of AR is expected to support the growth of the market.

Major Challenges Interrupting the Market Growth

The shifting consumer preference for do-it-for-me (DIFM) is challenging the global DIY home improvement retailing market growth.

In more mature markets, buyers prefer DFIM services and hire professionals.

As a result, DIY retailers are witnessing stagnation in sales, which is having a negative impact on the market.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market vendors

Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 186.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.66 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BAUHAUS E Business Gesellschaft fur Bau und Hausbedarf mbH & Co. KG, BayWa Bau & Gartenmarkte GmbH & Co. KG, GLOBUS Markthallen Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Grafton Group plc, Groupe Adeo, hagebau connect GmbH & Co. KG, Hornbach Baumarkt AG, Improve Inc., Kingfisher Plc, Lowes Companies Inc., Menard Inc., MR.D.I.Y. Group M Berhad, OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA, Otto GmbH & Co. KG, REWE Group, Stark Group AS, The Home Depot Inc., Travis Perkins Plc, Wesfarmers Ltd., and Wickes Group Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

