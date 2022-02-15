U.S. markets open in 2 hours

YOURWAY CANNABIS BRANDS ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR EXCLUSIVE LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH AIRO BRANDS INC.

·3 min read
In this article:
  • YOURF

Agreement establishes YourWay as the exclusive Airo Brands cannabis licensee in Arizona
A best-selling, national brand bolsters YourWay's partner portfolio,
positioning YourWay as a leading consumer-centric cannabis house of brands

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. (CSE:YOUR) (OTC:YOURF) (FSE:HOB) (the "Company" or "YourWay"), a multi-state and consumer-centric House of Brands committed to redefining the way consumers and cannabis brands interact, today announced it has entered into an exclusive multi-year licensing agreement (the "Agreement") with Airo Brands, Inc. ("AIRO"), a multi-state consumer packaged goods company focused on proprietary inhalation products. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has exclusive right and license to manufacture, produce, promote, distribute, and sell certain popular AIRO products in Arizona, including the AIROPro®, AIROSport™, and AIROX®, featuring formulations from AIRO's Strain Series, Artisan Series, and Live Flower Series, plus additional products.

AIROPro Vaporizer, Artisan Series and Strain Series featured (CNW Group/YourWay Cannabis Brands)
AIROPro Vaporizer, Artisan Series and Strain Series featured (CNW Group/YourWay Cannabis Brands)

The Agreement represents another opportunity for growth acceleration as the Company continues to expand its offerings, positioning YourWay as a leading consumer-centric cannabis company.

"We are excited to announce a brand partnership with AIRO, a company well known for their high-quality products and premium inhalation experiences, and look forward to growing the category in Arizona and seeing the brand become accessible to a broader consumer base," said Jake Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of YourWay. "We remain focused on executing against our three-pronged 'House of Brands' strategy of owned, partner and white label brands, and creating sustainable long-term growth and shareholder value."

A leader in the cannabis inhalation space, AIRO is one of the top-selling brands in several markets including Nevada, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland and Washington. AIRO is available in more than 1,300 dispensaries across the United States and Puerto Rico.

"Given that AIRO picks one exclusive partner in each state it operates in, it is important that we work with someone that can consistently deliver the high-quality products that AIRO consumers are accustomed to. We were really impressed with YourWay's capabilities and ability to scale within the Arizona market," said Richard Yost, Chief Executive Officer of AIRO.

About YourWay Cannabis Brands

YourWay Cannabis Brands is a publicly traded multi-state operator with sales and operations in Arizona and California. Through building their own brands, partnering with others, and providing white-labelled product, they are dedicated to expanding their reach, remolding the cannabis industry and ultimately, redefining the way consumers and cannabis brands interact.

YourWay aims to connect with the cannabis consumer on a deeper level, utilizing decades of brand-building expertise and an integral understanding of the customer experience to create an intuitive suite of branded products that closely aligns with consumer need states. The YourWay portfolio is an all-encompassing house of brands designed to create a sense of belonging for every cannabis consumer regardless of their relationship with the plant. Please visit www.yourwaycannabis.com for the latest news and information about YourWay and its brands.

Website: www.yourwaycannabis.com

About AIRO

AIRO is an award-winning national brand with a mission to delight consumers with a premium inhalation experience. Known for its quality devices and strains, AIRO can be found in 15 States and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit www.airobrands.com.

Websites: www.airobrands.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: expansion of the Company's offerings; the implementation of the Company's 'House of Brands' cannabis consumer packaged goods strategy; management's expectations regarding creating sustainable long-term growth and shareholder value; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical fact but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: regulatory and licensing risks; changes in consumer demand and preferences; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; compliance with extensive government regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; the impact of COVID-19; and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated August 28, 2020, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company, through several of its subsidiaries, is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale, and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States. Local state laws where the Company operates permit such activities however, investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable United States federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward nonenforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with recreational and medicinal cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve the Company of liability under United States federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of the Company and any proceedings brought against the Company thereunder may adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yourway-cannabis-brands-announces-multi-year-exclusive-licensing-agreement-with-airo-brands-inc-301482392.html

SOURCE YourWay Cannabis Brands

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/15/c2226.html

