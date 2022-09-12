U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

YourWay Cannabis Brands Provides Corporate Update

3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. (CSE: YOUR) (OTC: YOURF) (FSE: HOB) ("YourWay" or the "Company") announces today that Jacob Cohen has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of YourWay effective immediately. Mr. Cohen will continue to serve as President of Arizona Operations and as a director on the Company's board of directors (the "Board").

The Company's Executive Chairman, Jakob Ripshtein, will assume the position of Acting Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Ripshtein was appointed as Chairman of the Board in 2021 and as Executive Chairman earlier this year. He previously served as the President of Aphria Inc., which was acquired by Tilray Brands Inc., where he was responsible for corporate strategy, marketing, and sales. Mr. Ripshtein holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from York University, as well as a CPA and International Tax designation. Mr. Ripshtein is currently CEO of Perennial Brands Inc., a full life-cycle brand strategy organization.

In addition, the Board resolved to demand repayment of all amounts advanced to Ionic Brands Corp. ("Ionic") pursuant to a demand promissory note dated May 20, 2022. YourWay has provided notice to Ionic of its demand for repayment.

YourWay continues to work diligently to finalize the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the related management's discussion and analysis (the "Annual Filings") as well as the Company's unaudited interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the related management's discussion and analysis (the "Interim Filings"). Once the Annual Filings and Interim Filings are completed, the Company will apply to have the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission (on behalf of the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities) revoke the general "failure to file" cease trade order (the "CTO") dated May 9, 2022 pursuant to National Policy 11-207 – Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions. YourWay anticipates that trading of the common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") will recommence shortly after revocation of the CTO. Further details will be provided in the coming weeks.

About YourWay Cannabis Brands

YourWay is a publicly traded, multi-state and consumer-centric House of Brands committed to redefining the way consumers and cannabis brands interact, with sales and operations in Arizona and California. Through building their own brands, partnering with others, and supporting retail partners control brand strategy, they are dedicated to expanding their reach; remolding the cannabis industry and ultimately, redefining the way consumers and cannabis brands interact.

YourWay aims to connect with the cannabis consumer on a deeper level, utilizing decades of brand-building expertise and an integral understanding of the customer experience to create an intuitive suite of branded products that closely aligns with consumer need states. The YourWay portfolio is an all-encompassing house of brands designed to create a sense of belonging for every cannabis consumer regardless of their relationship with the plant. Please visit www.yourwaycannabis.com or follow on Twitter at @yourwaycannabis for the latest news and information about YourWay and its brands.

Website:  www.yourwaycannabis.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to the Meeting. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the repayment of the funds advanced to Ionic; the filing of the Annual Filings; the filing of the Interim Filings; the revocation of the CTO; the reinstatement of trading of the common shares on the CSE; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical fact but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the timing for filing the Annual Filings and the Interim Filings; regulatory and licensing risks; changes in consumer demand and preferences; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; compliance with extensive government regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; the impact of COVID-19; and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated August 28, 2020, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company, through several of its subsidiaries, is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale, and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States. Local state laws where the Company operates permit such activities however, investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable United States federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward nonenforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with recreational and medicinal cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve the Company of liability under United States federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of the Company and any proceedings brought against the Company thereunder may adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yourway-cannabis-brands-provides-corporate-update-301622228.html

SOURCE YourWay Cannabis Brands

