YOUTH AND CLIMATE COALITION SEND BOLD 'VOTE FOR THE FUTURE' MESSAGE

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Today at Queen's Park, several youth climate artists unveiled their powerful visual interpretations of six of the 12 points in the Ontario Climate Emergency (OCEC) Campaign Climate Action Plan . The artists are from the "Doorways" art project, born out of a collaboration between the OCEC and School for Climate , bringing together a group of GTA-based artists to make their voices heard ahead of the June 2nd election.

The event, held on May 23rd in Toronto, gave the young artists a platform and a safe space to share their feelings of frustration over governmental inaction on the climate emergency, and channel their frustrations into art. It was important for the artists and young advocates to make a hopeful and inspiring statement about climate action, to show Ontario's political leaders that they must act immediately to ensure a liveable future on a healthy planet. With the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report clear that we have just three years to begin a steep decrease in global greenhouse gas emissions , the Ontario government elected on June 2nd must do its part to ensure a liveable future for Ontarians.

"Youth often feel unheard on issues that will greatly affect their future. These young artists are urging everyone to vote for urgent climate action—-for their future and ours," says Andre Forsythe of School for Climate, organizer of the Youth Art Jam. "Voting based on the vision and voices of youth in this election can create that inspirational change."

"This art jam does what political parties, the media, and institutions should do: meet us where we are at, in a way that corresponds to how we communicate and express ourselves." says one of the artists, Fridays For Future Toronto advocate Allie Rogeout. "It allows us to build community and talk through complex issues in a way that doesn't leave us hopeless."

Dr. Samantha Green, family physician, Co-Chair of OCEC, and board member of signatory group the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment, states that "We need to listen to the voice of youth. Climate change is the single greatest threat to their health and future. We must act quickly to reduce emissions and build a climate-resilient province to protect the health of people across Ontario now. Enacting these policies will lead to significant health benefits—cleaner air, more active lives, healthier diets."

Story continues

"Our only way forward is to act together urgently and collectively to safeguard the present and secure the future for ourselves, our children, and for generations yet to come" said Lyn Adamson, Co-Chair, OCEC and Co-Chair, ClimateFast.

Video Introduction to the "Doorways" Art Jam:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wMTAoDNp6_Jr856fMTTdz9CK5Wx869ly/view?usp=sharing

Video Introduction to Ontario Climate Emergency Campaign's 12-Point Climate Action Plan:

https://www.ontarioclimateemergency.ca/media-events

Youth Jam Artists:

Elliot Santiago Teiji Reid @teiji3457

Felipe Velasquez @maas_3457

Jhon Mcklein Roncal @j.mckleinroncal

Alysha Rocca @oushies

From Daniels Art Directive ( https://www.daniels.utoronto.ca/ ):

Kha Den De @lera_de27

Line Sato Bouziri @line_sb

Ellie Pearce @e_pearce86

Michelle Ng @missng.ideas

Musician: Katrina Anastasia, 2022, "Destiny", It's Cool to Care EP @katrina.anastasia

About the OCEC:

Ontario Climate Emergency Campaign is a broad coalition of over 240 diverse groups across Ontario calling on voters to vote for climate action in the upcoming Ontario provincial election and calling on candidates to treat the climate crisis as the emergency it is. Spokespersons from Fridays for Future Toronto, and For Our Kids Toronto will be present. Dr. Samantha Green will speak for CAPE (Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment).

About School for Climate and Art Jam, with visuals and artist quotes

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1d5iGT-XggyV6fgnPWs4ks_NQk_2S3sS-TVr3WiPC9Mg/edit

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/31/c8276.html