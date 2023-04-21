Youtheory brings new meaning to stress-relief with GABA-infused Ashwagandha supplements

IRVINE, Calif., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based supplement company- Youtheory® -is updating the way we relax and de-stress. Unlike most Ashwagandha supplements, Youtheory®'s new Ashwagandha + GABA has 100mg of pharmaGABA®–which is shown to overcome stress and encourage relaxation–without promoting sleepiness.

Youtheory® Introduces Ashwagandha + GABA for Optimal Relaxation

"With busy day-to-day lives, we wanted to create a supplement that not only allowed people to relax, but also increased an overall sense of calm in their lifestyles," says CEO of Youtheory, Darren Rude. "GABA is the perfect addition to our Ashwagandha supplement–giving it the power to help manage cortisol levels and maintain a stress-free mindset."

Maintaining healthy cortisol levels has many health benefits–including weight regulation and blood pressure management. When our bodies are under constant stress, we begin to feel negative side effects that take a toll on our inner and outer selves. While a healthy diet and lifestyle can appease your "fight or flight" response, it is important to add in a supplement to lower cortisol levels.

Youtheory®'s Ashwagandha + GABA is a quick and reliable way to help manage stress–especially with a busy lifestyle. This potent formula is made so you can relax and enjoy the day regardless of life's stressors.

Infused with 100 mg of GABA, Youtheory® Ashwagandha + GABA helps to support feelings of calm, relaxation and improved concentration.* This formula is powered by KSM-66® – the most clinically-supported Ashwagandha on the market.

Available in a variety of sizes to meet consumers' needs, Ashwagandha + GABA improves the body's response to physical and mental stressors, while boosting overall well-being. Just two supplements a day helps you experience calming power from within.* For more information or to purchase Youtheory Ashwagandha + GABA, visit https://youtheory.com /.

About Youtheory

Youtheory® is a Southern California-based lifestyle brand on a mission to inspire wellness in all™. The Youtheory line of health, beauty and wellness supplements is made with the highest quality ingredients and raw materials, and manufactured in the USA using best in class, GMP certified manufacturing practices. From the farms to the retail shelf, Youtheory is committed to purity, potency, and traceability of every product made. Youtheory is part of the Jamieson Wellness portfolio of natural health brands. Learn more at https://youtheory.com . Follow on Facebook and Instagram.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Contact: pr@youtheory.com

