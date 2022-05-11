U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

Google brings transcripts and auto-translated captions to YouTube on mobile

Jessica Conditt
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Engadget

Google is rolling out auto-translated video captions for YouTube on mobile devices, with support for 16 languages. The feature is live now. Additionally, YouTube video transcripts are now available to all Android and iOS users.

This is all part of Google's work to make YouTube videos easier to navigate and search, building on existing features like auto-generated chapters. Google has a plan to increase the number of YouTube videos with auto-generated chapters from 8 million to 80 million by the end of the year.

The updates to YouTube's auto-translation features come after Google removed community captions in 2020, leaving some users high and dry, particularly in Japan and Korea. By 2021, however, Google was openly experimenting with auto-translation tools on YouTube.

Next month, Google plans to add auto-translated captions to Ukrainian YouTube content.

Follow all of the news from Google I/O 2022 right here!

