U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,399.76
    +36.21 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,754.94
    +337.95 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,654.02
    +152.10 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.09
    +35.14 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.88
    +0.58 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.40
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1558
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    +0.0470 (+3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3616
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6200
    +0.2060 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,470.74
    -733.43 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +0.11 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

YouTube blocks ads on climate change denial videos

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

YouTube's reduced tolerance for misinformation now extends to climate science. The Google service has enacted a new policy barring ads and monetization for content that contradicts the "well-established scientific consensus" surrounding climate change, including videos that claim climate change is a hoax or reject the human link to global warming. YouTube will start enforcing the policy in November.

The company stressed that it would allow ads for videos discussing those bogus claims as well as other climate-related subjects, such as the exact degree of human impact or debates on climate policy. YouTube is basing its judgments on "authoritative" expertise, including contributors to the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The firm wasn't shy about the reasoning for the move: advertisers just don't want their ads linked to climate change denial material, and creators don't want those ads on their pages. YouTube is concerned it could lose business, and dropping monetization for bogus science is an easy way to prevent that loss.

This effort stops short of banning climate change denial, although that's not surprising. Unlike anti-vaccine misinformation, climate change denial doesn't carry the risk of short-term harm. YouTube can keep the content visible for the sake of debate and expression without worrying that it will directly lead to illness. This won't stop science deniers from moving to other platforms or using their videos to peddle products like books, but it might discourage 'casual' attempts to profit from climate misinformation.

Recommended Stories

  • YouTube's accessibility upgrades include multiple audio tracks

    YouTube is upgrading its accessibility with a test for multi-track audio as well as automatic captioning for livestreams of any size.

  • The Geneva International Motor Show is canceled for a third straight year

    For the third straight year, the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) won’t go forward due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Google and YouTube target climate denialism by cutting off ad dollars

    New policy will be enforced from November

  • Claire Foy will star as Sheryl Sandberg in TV series about Facebook

    More than a decade after Aaron Sorkin and David Fincher dramatized the rise of Facebook with The Social Network, a new TV series will attempt to tell the story of the company’s more recent history.

  • Lyft now lets you pay for your Tinder date's ride

    Lyft now lets you send a ride to your Tinder date — just in time to revive in-person romance.

  • YouTube announces new audio features aimed at making videos more accessible

    YouTube announced several new audio features on Thursday, some of which have already rolled out while others will launch in the coming months. YouTube plans to expand live auto-captions to all 13 supported captioning languages in the coming months. YouTube plans to roll out the feature more widely in the coming quarters.

  • Greenbriar Is Said to Consider Sale of BDP International

    (Bloomberg) -- Greenbriar Equity Group is exploring a sale of BDP International that could value the logistics company at more than $1.5 billion including debt, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaClimate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather DisastersChristmas at Risk as Supply

  • 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' trailer is full of zombies

    The reboot hits movie theaters on November 24th.

  • Rocket Lab Shares Surge on NASA Solar Sail Launch Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc. surged as much as 25% in late trading Wednesday after the company said it won a contract to launch a NASA technology demonstration next year.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reim

  • Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG), are trading higher in sympathy with the overall market as stocks rise on optimism Congress will near a deal that would prevent a government shutdown. Shares of companies in the broader clean energy manufacturing space have otherwise been trading lower in recent sessions amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. Plug Power is an innovator of modern hydrogen and f

  • 10 Best Solar Energy Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best solar energy stocks to buy today. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Solar Energy Stocks to Buy Today. Solar energy stocks are rebounding following the recent increase in global oil and gas prices. According to recent news […]

  • Ballard & HDF Energy Announce World's First Multi-Megawatt Scale Baseload Hydrogen Power Plant

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced that its partner, Hydrogene de France ("HDF Energy"; EURONEXT: HDF; www.hdf-energy.com), an Independent Power Producer dedicated to renewable power generation, commenced construction of the CEOG Renewstable® Power Plant ("CEOG") in French Guiana. CEOG is the world's first multi-megawatt, baseload hydrogen power plant, and the largest green hydrogen storage of intermittent renewable electricity sources. Also, CEOG is the first order

  • Natural-Gas Shortage Sets Off Scramble Ahead of Winter

    Tankers are being diverted and manufacturers are slowing production as countries and businesses battle to secure supply, and energy prices have hit record levels. The resurgence in demand from economies bouncing back from the pandemic and other factors caught traders, shipowners and energy executives off guard.

  • UPDATE 1-GM, General Electric to study rare earth supply projects for EVs

    General Motors Co and General Electric Co said on Wednesday they plan to study ways they could develop a supply chain of rare earths and other minerals used to make electric vehicles and renewable energy equipment. Both companies signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate how they could work together to improve access to rare earths and rare earth magnets, as well as copper and steel. The automaker said it would work with General Electric on opportunities in North America, where both companies are headquartered, as well as Europe.

  • California port crisis, tangled supply chains are fueling a shipping container boom. Will it bust?

    Supply-chain bottlenecks are clogging ports in California, but also skyrocketing costs to ship goods and rent sea containers ahead of holiday shopping season.

  • Tourist Captures Shark Biting Alligator's Foot in South Carolina

    A sneaky shark circled an alligator and nibbled on its foot while it was minding its own business near a dock in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.Cory Conlon filmed a video that shows a shark and an alligator appear near the surface of the ocean. Onlookers throw pieces of fish into the water to feed the two before the shark decides to get close to the alligator to bite its foot. The alligator reacts and charges in the shark’s direction, while the shark continues to swim beneath the gator.“I was surprised to see this so I filmed it with my phone to show family and friends,” Conlon told Storyful. Credit: Cory Conlon via Storyful

  • Does driving an electric car really save you money? A cheapskate runs the numbers

    For a cheapskate like me, it was a welcome surprise that recharging could be so cheap — or even free. But charging can be expensive if you don't plan ahead.

  • Diesel Stockpiles Are at a 20-Year Low as U.S. Heads Into Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. may be heading into winter with the lowest stockpiles of heating oil to meet surging demand in more than two decades.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaClimate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather DisastersChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseInventories of distillates -

  • Endangered Tiger Dies After Breeding Introduction at Washington Zoo Turns Deadly: 'Devastated'

    Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington announced Monday the death of Kirana, a six-year-old female Sumatran tiger, after trying to get her to mate with a male of her species

  • European Industry Buckles Under a Worsening Energy Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- European industry is being pushed closer to breaking point as the region’s energy crisis worsens by the day.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansPower and gas prices are hitting fresh records almost daily, and some energy-