YouTube will block copyright trolls from swiping creators’ revenue

YouTube is making good on its promise to defend its creators from copyright trolls, specifically third parties that claim monetization on users’ videos over seconds of content.
📣This is an important step (with more to come!) towards a better Copyright system for creators & music partners long term.
More on the policy, how it may affect creators, and key dates for enforcement here → https://t.co/byXoCd9lah
— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) August 15, 2019
On Thursday, YouTube a new that will stop copyright holders from manually claiming monetization of a creator’s entire video over short song clips and unintentional audio. Read more...