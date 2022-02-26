YouTube is blocking RT and other Russian state-funded media channels from generating revenue on its platform

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

YouTube is prohibiting state-owned Russian media accounts from monetizing on its platform.

The move follows Meta enacting similar restrictions on Friday after Russia began attacks on Ukraine.

The suspension pertains to outlets like RT and other Russian media organizations operated by the state.

YouTube is joining Meta in banning state-funded Russian media organizations from running ads or profiting on its platform.

The company suspended RT and several other Russian accounts on Saturday, a YouTube spokesperson confirmed to Insider. The removal comes in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin authorizing a full-scale attack on Ukraine on Thursday, involving launching airstrikes across the country and pushing forces into the country's capital of Kyiv.

The spokesperson said the company is also in the process of removing thousands of videos that violate YouTube's policies against deceptive practices.

"In light of extraordinary circumstances in Ukraine, we're taking a number of actions," the spokesperson said. "We're pausing a number of channels' ability to monetize on YouTube, including several Russian channels affiliated with recent sanctions. We will be significantly limiting recommendations to these channels. And in response to a government request, we've restricted access to RT and a number of other channels in Ukraine."

The YouTube announcement follows Meta similarly restricting Russian state-owned media from monetizing content on Facebook. Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of security policy, first announced the effort on Twitter on Friday, noting that the changes will continue rolling out throughout the weekend.

"We are taking extensive steps to fight the spread of misinformation on our services in the region and continuing to consult with outside experts," a Meta spokesperson told Insider on Friday.

