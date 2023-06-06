YouTube content moderation decision on election claims is reckless -Biden campaign

The YouTube app logo is seen on a smartphone in this illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign said on Tuesday that a decision by Alphabet Inc's YouTube to stop policing false claims about fraud in prior races is "reckless" and could lead to potential violence.

"YouTube's reckless and irresponsible decision will invite further democratic decay and potential violence, and we urge them to reconsider this policy," spokesperson Kevin Munoz said in a statement.

YouTube said on Friday the platform would stop removing content that might have spread false claims related to U.S. presidential elections in 2020 and before.

