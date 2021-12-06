YouTube says most disputed copyright claims are resolved in the uploader's favor

YouTube is shedding more light on the tidal wave of copyright claims it receives. The service has released its first copyright transparency report and it notes that of the more than 729 million claims made in the first half of the year, it overturned more than 2.2 million. Around 60 percent of disputed claims were resolved in favor of the uploader, versus just under 1.5 million in the claimant's favor.

Over 99 percent (722.7 million) of all copyright claims between January and June emerged through Content ID , which automatically monitors YouTube for potential copyright issues. Only 0.5 percent of these were disputed.

Other copyright claims were submitted via webforms and the Copyright Match tool. YouTube says claims that are filed manually are twice as likely to be disputed than automated ones. That indicates creators are perhaps more reluctant to appeal against Content ID claims, even though most disputes are resolved in their favor.

Copyright owners can opt to have a video that's deemed to violate their rights deleted, track viewership stats and/or receive revenue it generates. Earlier this year, YouTube started offering creators a way to check for potential copyright violations when they upload a video. The platform offers creators a way to remove sections of a video that cause issues.