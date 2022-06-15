YouTube makes it easier for creators to issue corrections

YouTube is rolling out an easier way for creators to issue a correction for information in their video that's perhaps not entirely accurate. The corrections feature will enable creators "to call attention to corrections and clarifications in the descriptions of their already-published videos," a YouTube product manager explained on the Creator Insider channel.

Screenshots showing how YouTube's corrections feature is implemented on an Android device. Users may see a

Creators can add an info card that reads "View Corrections" to the video. Users can click or tap on it to access the correction in the description. However, the card will only appear once and for the first timestamped correction. That might not entirely solve the issue if a creator has multiple corrections to make, but at least they'll be able to draw attention to their first clarification and inform readers there's information in the description that's worth reading.

It's perhaps a better alternative to editing a video and reuploading it, which would cause the creator to lose the existing view count, likes and comments. Creators have also been able to pin a comment with a correction, but there's no guarantee that viewers would read it.