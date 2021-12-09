YouTube's Rewind replacement is a livestream event called Escape2021
might have , but it's still planning to send off the year in style. An interactive 24-hour livestream event called Escape2021 will take place on December 16th.
Using the live chat, users will participate in challenges based on trends from this year, get involved in "real-time experience" and answer trivia questions, as notes. When viewers complete all of the challenges, they'll be able to watch a musical performance from a mystery guest.
There will be three "chapters" within the stream to give viewers around the world a chance to take part. They start at midnight, noon and 7PM ET. As well as in , Escape2021 will stream in , , , , , and .
YouTube has roped in some superstar artists such as BTS and Doja Cat. Expect many popular YouTubers to appear as well, including , AyChristeneGames, and . LoFi Girl (of ) is the protagonist of Escape2021 and she'll be featured at the start of the stream and in between the three chapters.