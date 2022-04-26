U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

YouTube expands its Super Thanks monetization tool to all eligible creators

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

YouTube is expanding its Super Thanks feature to all eligible creators in the YouTube Partner Program, the company announced on Tuesday. The feature lets viewers tip creators for individual uploaded videos. The company says millions of creators in 68 countries will now have access to monetization feature. Prior to this expansion, the feature was available to a randomized number of creators. Eligible creators can now enable Super Thanks via YouTube Studio.

The feature allow viewers who want to show extra appreciation for a video pay creators with one of four pre-set amounts, ranging between $2 and $50. Viewers can now also customize their Super Thanks comment. Previously, if you sent a Super Thanks, the message given to the creator was defaulted to "Thanks!" YouTube says the option to customize your message will drive more meaningful interactions creators and their fans.

Once you send a Super Thanks, you'll see an animated GIF right on the channel’s video and can send a comment highlighting your purchase, which creators have the option to heart and like.

"Everyday, YouTube creators help me learn or achieve something new - from baking sourdough during the pandemic to fixing my bike just last week," Samantha Stevens, the product manager of Paid Digital Goods at Youtube, said in a statement. "Imagine if you could say a special thank you to your favorite creators or show appreciation for specific videos that have taught you something new or helped you. With Super Thanks, now you can."

Super Thanks is one of YouTube’s Paid Digital Good features, which is what the platform calls any product that lets fans directly pay creators. YouTube also has a Super Chat monetization feature, which is a way for creators to make money from their live streams. There's also a Super Stickers feature that is aimed at fans who want to show their support and connect with their favorite creators.

YouTube's previous tools for direct payments to creators were largely seen as a way for it to catch-up with Twitch's monetization features, but the company has been able to differentiate itself from Twitch with the launch of Super Thanks. The feature goes beyond sending payments during livestreams, and instead lets viewers support creators for specific uploaded videos.

Even Instagram, which allows users to send payments to creators during livestreams via its Badges feature, doesn't offer a way to send a one-time payment for posts or reels. Interestingly, Tumblr, has a monetization feature that lets users send a one-time payment for posts on the platform.

YouTube says it's "always looking for fresh ways creators can diversify their revenue streams," which indicates that we may see more monetization tools in the future.

