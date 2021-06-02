U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,195.50
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,542.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,630.00
    -18.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,294.00
    +0.10 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.95
    +0.23 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.40
    -3.60 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    27.84
    -0.26 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2206
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.16
    +1.40 (+8.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4140
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7620
    +0.2920 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,213.37
    +375.46 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.69
    +24.90 (+2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,107.75
    +27.29 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,946.14
    +131.80 (+0.46%)
     

YouTube will livestream Coachella 2022 performances

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

When Coachella comes back next year, you'll be able to live stream (most likely select) performances on YouTube again. The Google-owned video platform is back as the music festival's official partner after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. As always, Coachella 2022 will take place over two weekends: April 15th through the 17th and April 22nd through the 24th.

The event was postponed from April to October last year before it was completely canceled. It was supposed to be headlined by a number of artists, including Rage Against the Machine, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Nas X. The 2021 event was canceled back in January before organizers even had the chance to announce the performers.

Advanced ticket sales for the event will kick off on June 4th at 10AM PT/1PM ET. You can now register to access the sale on Coachella's website, where you'll also be able to find prices and information on hotel and travel packages. Back when the festival was announced for 2021, organizers said they would honor tickets purchased for the 2020 event, but it's unclear if that would still be the case for 2022. 

If you're only planning to watch performances on YouTube, you may want to keep an eye on Coachella's official page. Live streams were divided across three channels back in 2019, but there was a scheduling tool that could automatically switch streams when one of your selected acts hits the stage. As for which artists to look out for, well, you'll have to wait a bit, because the lineup will be announced closer to the festival that's still almost a year from now. 

Recommended Stories

  • The SEC wrote Tesla in 2019 and 2020 about Elon Musk's tweets

    The SEC still isn't happy about Elon Musk's tweets, but for now it's not doing anything about them.

  • Amazon adjusts its 'Time Off Task' metric and drug testing policy

    Amazon said it will change the way it measures "Time Off Task" -- a metric that counts every second workers are away from their stations including when they take bathroom breaks.

  • Twitter is testing full-screen ads in Fleets

    Twitter is testing ads in Fleets, its Instagram Stories-like feature. The ads are the first time the company has experimented with vertical video.

  • Memorial Day Weekend Travel Was the Busiest Since Before the Pandemic. What Comes Next.

    Travel on airlines and by road reached pandemic-era records, but remained below their levels of 2019's Memorial Day weekend. Prices are rising.

  • Amazon Prime Day kicks off on June 21st this year

    Amazon Prime Day 2021 is June 21 and 22. Here's everything you need to know about this year's two-day, Prime-member shopping event.

  • AMD makes a bigger play for gaming laptops with Radeon RX 6000M GPUs

    AMD is finally bringing its RDNA 2 technology to notebooks. During its Computex keynote today, the company announced the Radeon RX 6000M series of mobile GPUs.

  • AMD and Samsung are collaborating on Exynos mobile chips capable of ray-tracing

    Samsung's next-gen Exynos chip will feature AMD graphics tech that cen deliver ray tracing.

  • What's on TV: 'Sailor Moon,' 'Kim's Convenience' and 'The Conjuring'

    This week Netflix premieres a new 'Sailor Moon' movie, while HBO Max has 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.'

  • Coachella is coming back! What you need to know about all the returning music festivals

    Music festivals are back! Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming festival season.

  • Florida seniors test virtual reality for wellness

    Stanford University’s Virtual Human Interaction Lab partners with a Florida senior community on a study to see how older adults respond to virtual reality and whether it can improve their emotional well-being. (June 1)

  • U.S. manufacturing gains steam; raw material, labor shortages mounting

    U.S. manufacturing activity picked up in May as pent-up demand amid a reopening economy boosted orders, but unfinished work piled up because of shortages of raw materials and labor. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday found companies and their suppliers "continue to struggle to meet increasing levels of demand," noting that "record-long lead times, wide-scale shortages of critical basic materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties in transporting products are continuing to affect all segments" of manufacturing. According to the ISM, worker absenteeism and short-term shutdowns because of shortages of parts and workers continued to limit manufacturing's growth potential.

  • Top Glove's $1 billion HK listing stalls, in latest blow from U.S. import ban -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Top Glove Corporation's plan to list in Hong Kong and raise up to $1 billion has been delayed as the world's largest rubber glove maker seeks to resolve a U.S. import ban on its products, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The delay is another setback to the Malaysian company from a ban on imports on its products imposed in July by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) citing forced labour practices. Top Glove, which is already listed in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, flagged in April it would sell 793.5 million shares in the listing, half what it proposed in its application to the Hong Kong bourse in February.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Underpinned by Weaker US Dollar, Capped by Firmer Yields

    Gold posted its biggest monthly jump in May since July 2020, as the U.S. Dollar declined and U.S. Treasury yields retreated from recent highs.

  • Coinbase Lists Dogecoin on Professional Trading Platform

    The exchange typically adds cryptocurrencies to its retail platform a few weeks after first listing on the professional version.

  • Stock market correction is likely in 12 to 36 months: CFA Institute

    It's clear sailing for the stock market the CFA Institute says in a new survey. Clear sailing for now.

  • S.Korea's inflation hits 9-year high as commodity prices jump

    South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to a more than nine-year high in May, reinforcing calls for gradual monetary tightening, though the increase was mainly due to a low base effect and rises in oil and agricultural prices. Consumer prices rose 2.6% in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, logging the fastest growth since April 2012 and matching a median estimate for a 2.6% increase in a Reuters survey. In May 2020, South Korea fell into deflation as the coronavirus pandemic struck demand and supply chains.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open slightly lower

    Stock futures edged lower Tuesday evening on the heels of a mixed session during the regular trading day, with the three major indexes struggling for direction at the start of June.

  • Cathay Pacific hiring more local pilots despite travel slump

    (Reuters) -Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd has resumed recruiting pilots with residency rights in the territory as part of medium- to long-term planning, the airline said on Tuesday, despite having much of its fleet parked due to the pandemic. The move, which came just weeks after Cathay said it would close a pilot base in Canada and hours before the airline on Tuesday evening said it would proceed with plans to shut its pilot bases in Australia, points to a move away from a long-term strategy of employing many expatriates. Last year Cathay closed its regional arm Cathay Dragon, putting hundreds of pilots out of work, many of them citizens and permanent residents in Hong Kong.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs J&J appeal over $2 billion baby powder judgment

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear Johnson & Johnson's bid to overturn a $2.12 billion damages award to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in the company's baby powder and other talc products. The justices turned away a J&J appeal and left in place a Missouri state court ruling in litigation brought by 22 women whose claims were heard together in one trial. The Missouri Court of Appeals, an intermediate state appellate court, last year ruled against J&J's bid to throw out the compensatory and punitive damages awarded to the plaintiffs but reduced the total to $2.12 billion from the $4.69 billion originally decided by a jury.

  • Stocks Inch Lower as Manufacturing Data Weighs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks inched lower as investors assessed the impact of another economic report on Federal Reserve monetary policy.The S&P 500 fluctuated between gains and losses after U.S. manufacturing data topped estimates while also showing some weakness in employment figures. A measure of factory activity in May rose on stronger order growth. However, manufacturers are struggling because of supply shortages and labor constraints.Energy shares were among the best performing Tuesday as th