YouTube will livestream Coachella 2022 performances

When Coachella comes back next year, you'll be able to live stream (most likely select) performances on YouTube again. The Google-owned video platform is back as the music festival's official partner after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. As always, Coachella 2022 will take place over two weekends: April 15th through the 17th and April 22nd through the 24th.

The event was postponed from April to October last year before it was completely canceled. It was supposed to be headlined by a number of artists, including Rage Against the Machine, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Nas X. The 2021 event was canceled back in January before organizers even had the chance to announce the performers.

Advanced ticket sales for the event will kick off on June 4th at 10AM PT/1PM ET. You can now register to access the sale on Coachella's website, where you'll also be able to find prices and information on hotel and travel packages. Back when the festival was announced for 2021, organizers said they would honor tickets purchased for the 2020 event, but it's unclear if that would still be the case for 2022.

If you're only planning to watch performances on YouTube, you may want to keep an eye on Coachella's official page. Live streams were divided across three channels back in 2019, but there was a scheduling tool that could automatically switch streams when one of your selected acts hits the stage. As for which artists to look out for, well, you'll have to wait a bit, because the lineup will be announced closer to the festival that's still almost a year from now.