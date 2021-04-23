U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

YouTube adds more video quality settings to its mobile apps

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

YouTube is rolling out an update for its iOS and Android apps that expands the number of video quality options at your disposal. The "higher picture quality" setting will make videos look as sharp as possible. However, it'll soak up more data than other options. On the flipside, the "data saver" setting will help you stretch out your data allowance but it comes with the tradeoff of poorer visual fidelity.

These settings join a couple of existing ones. "Auto," surprisingly enough, automatically adjusts the video quality depending on how zippy your internet connection is. You can also manually select the resolution up to 4K HDR, though you'll need to do so for each video you watch. There's no global setting for a specific resolution in the apps.

YouTube added the video quality settings as a server-side update, according to 9to5 Google. You won't necessarily have to install the latest version of the app to access them, but it's worth doing so anyway for optimal performance.

  • Ant Group's money market fund shrinks in the first quarter

    Ant Group's money market fund Yu'e Bao shrank in the first quarter of 2021, according to Tianhong Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages the fund. The net asset value of Yu'e Bao stood at 972.4 billion yuan ($149.92 billion) at end of the first quarter, according to the fund's Q1 report on Thursday, down 18.3% from that of 1.19 trillion yuan at end of 2020. The drop came as regulatory pressure mounted on Jack Ma's Ant Group.

  • Intel PC chip sales rise, but profit forecast falls short on manufacturing costs

    Intel Corp on Thursday raised its annual sales outlook on booming demand for personal computers, but its second-quarter profit forecast fell short of analyst expectations as the company spends heavily to get its manufacturing operations back on track and catch up to rivals with faster chips. Intel shares were down 3.1% to $60.60 in after-hours trading after the results. The company also missed first-quarter expectations in its closely watched data center chip unit.

  • Key Auction Looms for RBI as Traders Balk at India Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Barely weeks into India’s new borrowing program, the nation’s sovereign bond traders and the central bank are shaping up for a third bruising battle.The Reserve Bank of India’s explicit assurance to buy 1 trillion rupees ($13 billion) of bonds this quarter has failed to encourage more purchases by traders. Underwriters were forced to rescue a five-year bond sale on April 9 and the RBI canceled an offering altogether on April 16 when traders demanded higher yields for benchmark 10-year debt.An auction of 320 billion rupees of bonds Friday will show if the central bank can begin bending traders to its will, or whether the market could lose confidence entirely in its recent move toward quantitative easing. At stake is a near-record 12.1 trillion rupee government borrowing plan for this fiscal year that is key to helping the country combat a new wave of Covid-19 infections.The South Asian nation is now the world’s second-worst hit country after the U.S., adding more than 200,000 cases daily for the last week. Soaring infections have compelled India’s financial and political capitals to impose movement curbs that can cripple economic activity. That has added to concerns about the need for greater fiscal stimulus, which in turn could push borrowing even higher.The market will be watching to see if underwriters are leaned on again and the RBI accepts more than the scheduled amount, according to B. Prasanna, head of global markets, sales, trading and research at ICICI Bank Ltd. “This could be quite bad for risk appetite going forward and lead to investors keeping away from bond auctions, fearing secondary market selling from primary dealers at distress levels,” he said.While the RBI isn’t alone in its tussle with bond traders, it is trying to contain inflation while many of its peers are striving to spur prices higher. Governor Shaktikanta Das has also added moral suasion to his policy tool kit, repeatedly urging traders to treat the bond yield curve as a “public good” because of its impact on borrowing costs in the broader economy.Das has provided the market with a clearer roadmap for the next few months but traders want more clarity on how purchases of at least 3 trillion rupees will play out over the full fiscal year.The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond fell two basis points to 6.05% on Thursday. Traders continue to demand higher yields, citing domestic inflation pressures and the global reflation trade, and some have adopted strategies that present new challenges for policy makers.One such approach to optimizing gains is by selling bonds first to the RBI under the new Government Securities Acquisition Programme, and then buying the same bonds later at auctions for a lower price, according to Dhawal Dalal, co-chief investment officer for debt at Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd.In order to avoid this situation, the RBI should keep a sufficient gap between G-SAP purchases and scheduled auctions, he said.ICICI’s Prasanna suggested policy makers adjust how they make bond purchases under the new regime.“RBI should definitely look at tweaking the tenors of the bonds it buys under G-SAP and buy more of the 5-, 10- and 14-year bonds, rather than buying the shorter end,” he said. “The biggest concern for the market is supply of duration due to the heavy borrowing program schedule.”(Updates with 10-year bond yields in the eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: New York state pension fund backs activist nominees in Exxon proxy fight

    New York state's pension fund on Friday threw its support behind an activist fund's slate of nominees to Exxon Mobil Corp's board, heating up a proxy fight for the company's future. The biggest U.S. oil producer Exxon and activist hedge fund Engine No. 1 are battling over board seats following Exxon's historic net annual loss of $22.4 billion for 2020. The Exxon board "needs an overhaul," to better manage climate risks and guide the company to a low carbon future, said N.Y. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

  • A Baseball Card SPAC Shows Why Distressed Investing Is So Hard

    (Bloomberg) -- Jason Mudrick’s goal was clear.The prospectus for his blank-check company, which he listed on Nasdaq in December, mentioned “distressed” 40 times. Everybody in the industry knows Mudrick Capital Management LP invests in troubled businesses. And a pandemic was raging, so you’d think the list of stumbling firms to choose from would’ve been long for any turnaround specialist.Instead, Mudrick ended up in baseball cards, which Covid-19 had turned into a booming hobby, by merging his special purpose acquisition company with Topps Co., the iconic cardmaker co-owned by Michael Eisner since 2007.“Topps is absolutely not distressed at all,” Mudrick said in an interview. “What we sought to do with our SPAC was find a transaction that maximizes shareholder value.”It’s the perfect encapsulation of the current state of distressed investing -- or lack thereof.Money managers have tons of cash they’d like to use to buy troubled companies or invest in defaulted properties and distressed bonds, but there’s surprisingly little trouble in sight.The shift over the past year is enormous. As pandemic panic gripped markets, the number of corporate bonds trading at prices suggesting distress skyrocketed. A disaster in commercial real estate seemed inevitable. There was a wave of high-profile bankruptcies, including J.C. Penney Co. and Hertz Global Holdings Inc.About $1 trillion of bonds and loans in the Americas got to distressed levels. But the Federal Reserve’s swift intervention to save the coronavirus-ravaged economy and keep interest rates low helped drive that below $100 billion.So more than a year into the Covid-19 era, everything looks upside down to money managers seeking beaten-down investments. Commercial real estate, for instance, has held up despite empty downtowns in major cities, and investors are responding by pouring money into office-tower debt. The number of distressed bonds has dwindled.Some distressed investors have become so discouraged that they’ve given up and returned money to clients.That’s not to say distressed specialists who’ve listed SPACs are giving up. Many of them started trading in recent months, when distressed investors already faced an uphill climb. They’re focused on companies that went through bankruptcy last year.“We’re betting on a rebounding economy after a tough 2020,” Mo Meghji, chief executive officer of a SPAC called M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp., said in an interview. “The public markets are going to be strong, and companies that have had to become more efficient, change their business models or contend with the pandemic are going to be well-positioned to capitalize on growth.”SPACs overall, not just those focused on distressed investments, face challenges. They had a gigantic 2020 as their backers raised a record-smashing $83 billion from investors. Issuance of the entities -- publicly traded corporate shells that are armed with some cash and a mandate to buy a company -- was enormous at the start of 2021, but has slowed over the past month amid investor indigestion and increased U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission scrutiny.Distressed SPACs are fighting to stand out among the 500 or so SPACs that now trade on U.S. exchanges. The distressed ones need to show they have growth prospects like a technology or health-care firm, said Mitchell Nussbaum, co-chair of Loeb & Loeb LLP’s capital markets and corporate practice. Given signs that investor demand for SPACs is being outpaced by supply, that’s tough.“It’s mayhem,” he said. “I do expect that you’ll see it tamper down.”For distressed specialists, part of the appeal is that SPACs significantly lengthen their roster of potential investors since they trade on exchanges just like Apple Inc. or any other stock, meaning virtually anyone can buy them.“That may be a way for retail investors to play in a space that they otherwise couldn’t play in,” said Madlyn Gleich Primoff, a restructuring partner at Freshfields.Meghji’s SPAC, which raised $400 million in March, has already looked at 25 prospective investments, focused on consumer products and renewable energy. His first SPAC merged with IEA Services LLC, a renewable energy infrastructure firm, three years ago. In a world of celebrity-backed SPACs trying to make bold bets that might not pan out, Meghji says his SPAC’s focus on real companies positioned for growth should help.“Assuming we are at the tail end of the pandemic and the U.S. is going to get vaccinated and herd immunity is going to be in place, we see a huge rebound in the consumer-focused economy,” he said.Mudrick certainly found growth. Topps increased revenue by 23% in 2020. And the 83-year-old company is trying to learn a new trick by expanding into the hot market for NFTs with digital cards.He hasn’t given up on distressed investing.“There’s a lot of post-restructuring companies and companies that are going through a process hoping to emerge shortly,” Mudrick said.His latest SPAC may not have found distress. And his first -- which merged last year with a gold and silver producer and renamed itself Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. -- has seen its shares tumble. But Mudrick appears ready to try again. He declined to comment, but his firm has mulled listing a third distressed SPAC, according to people with knowledge of the matter.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Opens Mixed on Partial Rebound from Tax Shock; Dow Down 50 Pts

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • Credit Suisse to boost capital ahead of further Archegos hit

    Credit Suisse will raise over $2 billion to strengthen its capital base after flagging a further hit from the collapse of U.S. investment fund Archegos and a shrinking of the prime brokerage unit responsible for the multi-billion dollar debacle. The demise of Archegos and another major client, British finance firm Greensill, have plunged Credit Suisse into crisis, triggering losses, sackings and bonus cuts at a time when rivals are revelling in bumper profit from trading and dealmaking. In a further blow for Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein, Switzerland's financial regulator has opened enforcement proceedings against the bank over how it handled the risks around Archegos and Greensill.

  • US stocks ignore capital gains tax hikes in the long run

    Stock investors don’t like tax increases, but they tend to get over it. Tax hikes on maximum capital gains—like the increase the Biden administration will reportedly propose—have knocked the air out of the US equity market about half of the time, according to Tax Foundation data going back to 1945. Are tax hikes on capital gains bad for the stock market?

  • Get ready for $178 billion of selling ahead of the capital-gains tax hike. These are the stocks most at risk.

    NEED TO KNOW Avid readers of this column may have had a sense of déjà vu on Thursday. Last month, a Need to Know column explored what would pay for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending — and quoted a former Biden aide, Evercore ISI analyst Sarah Bianchi, who said it would “probably include nearly doubling capital-gains taxes on those with income over $1 million.

  • Why cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether are selling off

    Cryptocurrencies took a beating Friday as President Biden is expected to unveil a plan to raise capital-gains taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

  • Don’t Fear a Higher Capital-Gains Tax. It Usually Doesn’t Affect Stocks.

    Investors are concerned about a more stringent tax regime under President Joe Biden. Increased corporate and capital-gains tax rates could be on the way. Government spending hasn’t been light in the past year, with trillions of dollars of fiscal stimulus and potentially $2 trillion more for infrastructure spending.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • Bitcoin’s Drop on Biden’s Proposed Tax Hike Just Temporary, BCB CEO Says

    "While the shock may be sustained in stock markets, the nature of cryptocurrency will see straight through this dip," Landsberg-Sadie told CoinDesk.

  • The Dow Fell 321 Points Because Biden Pulled the Plug

    Stocks were only moderately lower until a report that President Joe Biden was considering raising capital-gains taxes. The three major U.S. stock indexes ended materially lower.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The stock market pulled back from all-time highs this week, as investors paused to consider just what’s been goosing stocks – and what the future may hold. A flood of stimulus cash, unleashed by the Biden Administration’s big spending bills, is set to push GDP growth to 9% for 3Q21, but next year looks like it will slip back as the spending runs its course. Economists are predicting 5.5% GDP growth next year. This bodes poorly for cyclical stocks, which tend to reflect macro volatility. As Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson said, “Peak rate of change on economic data and earnings revisions... are all contributing to the deterioration in lower-quality, smaller-capitalization, and the more cyclical parts of the market.” Dividend stocks, however, are more stable than the cyclicals, and while their average returns are lower, they offer the advantage of a steady return regardless of economic conditions. B. Riley analyst Matthew Howlett has been looking into the real estate trust segment, a group of stocks long-known for dividends that are both high and reliable. Howlett pointed out two stocks, in particular, that are showing dividend yields in excess of 7% and deserve a 'buy' rating. Ladder Capital Corporation (LADR) We’ll take a step into the real estate investment trust (REIT) niche, with Ladder Capital, a specialist in commercial mortgages. Ladder has operations in 48 states, and 475 cities. The average loan size is $19 million, and the company has securitized or sold a cumulative total of $16.7 billion commercial loans. Operations are backed by company’s $5.9 billion in assets. Ladder Capital has seen a series of headwinds in the past year. The corona pandemic, of course, was the major crisis – but for a commercial mortgage lender, the problem was broader. Loan customers were taking their own hits, and finding themselves unable to meet payments. As a result, Ladder saw its quarterly results in 2020 show deep declines, and greater volatility, when compared to 2019. On the positive side, Ladder finished the year 2020 with $1.25 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The final quarter of 2020 saw top line revenues of $77.9 million, compared to $135.4 million in the prior year’s Q4. Distributable earnings, however, came in at $4.9 million – and the company declared a dividend of 20 cents per common share, which was paid out on April 15. This marked the fifth quarter in a row with the dividend at this level. The current payment annualizes to 80 cents per share, and gives a yield of 7%. Despite the challenging economic environment, LADR shares are up an impressive 79% over the past 12 months. B. Riley's Matt Howlett expects the momentum to continue, and sees Ladder with a firm foundation to move forward. “[The] company’s loan originator has been a top CMBS loan contributor since the 2008-2009 financial crisis and is well positioned to contribute to LADR’s earnings growth as the conduit market rebounds post-pandemic,” Howlett noted. Howlett especially likes the company’s cash position, noting that it “should allow the company to accelerate growth of its core investment portfolio." The analyst sees "upside potential to the dividend (forecasted to increase to $1.05 in 2022) as originations ramp steadily and legacy higher cost debt (Koch/legacy CLO) pays down.” Backing these comments with a Buy rating, Howlett sets a $14 price target to suggest room for 21% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Howlett’s track record, click here) Overall, Ladder gets a Moderate Buy rating from Wall Street’s analysts, based on 6 recent reviews that include 5 Buys – but also a single Sell. LADR shares are currently priced at $11.58, with an average target of $12.58 pointing toward 9% upside potential this year. The real attraction for investors here is the strong dividend yield. (See LADR stock analysis on TipRanks) Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) The second stock we’re looking at, Cherry Hill, is another REIT, this one with a focus on the residential markets. Cherry Hill’s portfolio includes mortgage servicing rights, mortgage backed securities, and other mortgage assets in the residential market. After a steep earnings drop in the first quarter last year, to a loss of $2.80 per share, Cherry Hill has seen sequential growth in the past three quarters. The fourth quarter of 2020 saw EPS return to positive values, with a print of 37 cents per share. Like most REITs, Cherry Hill pays out a reliable dividend. The company has been maintaining the payments since the fourth quarter of 2014, adjusting it when needed to keep it in line with income. For the most recent quarter, the dividend was declared at 27 cents per common share, or $1.08 annually. At this rate, the dividend yields an impressive 11.5%. CHMI's strong defensive characteristics and attractive dividend yield drew it to the attention of B. Riley’s Howlett. “[We] believe the portfolio is better insulated against basis risk and would perform better in a rising rate environment… We believe that CHMI's strong liquidity profile… puts it in strong position to deploy capital accretively during 1H21," Howlett opined. The analyst continued, "We expect: 1) slower prepayment speeds and 2) declining servicing costs in 2H21 to be key drivers of higher core ROEs going forward. Our 12.5% ROE forecast for 2022 should allow the company to increase its quarterly dividend to $0.30 based on our model.” In line with his upbeat outlook, Howlett rates Cherry Hill a Buy. His $11.50 price target implies that the stock has room to gain 21% in the next 12 months. CHMI has slipped under most analysts’ radar; the stock’s Moderate Buy consensus is based on just two recent ratings; Buy and Hold. With shares trading at $9.43, the $10.75 average price target suggests room for a 14% upside. (See CHMI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • U.S. Futures Edge Higher; Intel and PMI Data in Focus

    U.S. stocks are seen opening marginally higher Friday, rebounding slightly from the previous session’s sharp losses with investors still wary of the potential for a hike in capital gains tax. At 7:05 AM ET (1205 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 55 points, or 0.2%, S&P 500 Futures traded 10 points, or 0.2%, higher, and Nasdaq 100 Futures climbed 23 points, or 0.2%. The major U.S. indices all closed just short of 1% lower Thursday, their biggest slide in five weeks, after reports that President Joe Biden is set to propose almost doubling the capital gains tax for those earnings more than $1 million a year, to potentially just short of 40%.

  • Bitcoin Is Getting Crushed. Why There’s Turmoil in the Crypto Markets.

    Fears of higher taxes spook stock market, Intel CEO says global chip shortage could last two more years, and other news to start your day.

  • When will more 'plus-up' payments arrive? Nearly 700,000 catch-up checks this week went to people who qualify for more stimulus money

    Some who filed 2020 income tax returns may qualify for more stimulus money now and the IRS is making those adjustments.

  • Ambani’s Reliance Buys Iconic Stoke Park for $79 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Reliance Industries Ltd., controlled by Asia’s richest person Mukesh Ambani, bought Stoke Park Ltd. for $79 million, adding an iconic locale that’s been the setting for two James Bond films to its portfolio of tourism properties.A wholly owned unit of Reliance Industries will buy Stoke Park, which owns and manages a hotel, sports and leisure facilities in Buckinghamshire, for 57 million pounds ($79 million), according to an exchange filing late Thursday. The acquisition will add to Reliance’s consumer and hospitality assets, the filing said.The property’s rolling golf course has been famous since James Bond played a game with Auric Goldfinger there in the 1964 blockbuster. Since then, the estate with the Georgian-era mansion set in the midst of 300 acres of parkland has also been a backdrop in productions like “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and Netflix Inc.’s British Royal Family drama “The Crown”.In real life, its 49 luxury bedrooms and suites, 27-hole championshop golf course, 13 tennis courts and 14 acres of private gardens attracts wealthy tourists from across the world.The latest marquee acquisition for Indian billionaire Ambani’s retail-to-refining conglomerate marks its pivot toward consumer offerings and yet another high-profile British brand purchase. Reliance bought struggling U.K.-based toy store chain Hamleys in 2019 and is seeking to revive it.Flush with $27 billion in fresh capital after selling stakes in Reliance’s retail and digital units last year, Ambani is helming a transformation as he seeks to build consumer services into a equal-sized pillar for Reliance Industries, paring dependence on profits from its traditional oil refining business. Acquiring marquee global brands underscores that strategy.Private GardensAlthough the Stoke Park estate has a recorded history of over 900 years, it was used as a private residence until 1908, according to its official website.Ambani has a net worth of $71.5 billion, making him the 13th richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The group “will look to enhance the sports and leisure facilities at this heritage site,” Reliance said in the filing. Ambani’s conglomerate has equity holding in EIH Ltd., which runs the chain of five star Oberoi Hotels.Reliance has announced acquisitions worth $3.3 billion in the past four years, with 80% of it in the media, technology and telecom sectors, according to an April 23 report by Morgan Stanley. Last year, Reliance bought out IMG Worldwide LLC’s 50% stake in their India sports management joint venture, signaling commitment to its sports and entertainment businesses.The U.K. is emerging as a real estate hotspot for wealthy Indians. Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the Serum Institute of India Ltd. -- the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world -- agreed to rent a property in Mayfair for about 50,000 pounds ($69,300) a week, a record for the exclusive London neighborhood, Bloomberg reported last month.(Updates with comments from Morgan Stanley in the 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Foreign Investors Are Exiting India. Here’s Where They’re Putting Their Assets.

    What seems apparent from stock-market performance is backed up flows data—investors are getting out of India in response to the spike in Covid-19 cases there.