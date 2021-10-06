YouTube removes R. Kelly's official channels

YouTube has taken down R. Kelly's official channels after the singer was convicted of sex trafficking. The RKellyTV and RKellyVevo channels no longer exist and Kelly will not be allowed to create or own any other channel on the platform, YouTube told Reuters . YouTube made the move in line with its creator responsibility guidelines.

However, this isn't a blanket ban. Kelly's music will still be available on YouTube Music. Kelly videos that other users have uploaded will still be available. Engadget has asked YouTube for clarification on why that's the case.

Two women started a campaign in 2017 to have Kelly's music removed from streaming services and radio. Accusations have been made against him for decades. Prosecutors said Kelly used his fame to exploit women and underage girls and a federal jury found him guilty last month of sex trafficking.

Kelly's sentencing hearing will take place in May. The mandatory minimum sentence is 10 years in prison, though he faces up to life behind bars.