U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,496.19
    +9.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,405.50
    +39.24 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,041.86
    +22.06 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.27
    +8.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.99
    +0.45 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.70
    -15.80 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1774
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0520 (+4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9710
    +0.3340 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,813.59
    +569.28 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.14
    +13.61 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

YouTube has removed 1 million videos for dangerous COVID-19 misinformation

Karissa Bell
·2 min read

YouTube has removed 1 million videos for dangerous COVID-19 misinformation since February 2020, according to YouTube’s Chief Product Officer Neal Mahon.

Mahon shared the statistic in a blog post outlining how the company approaches misinformation on its platform. “Misinformation has moved from the marginal to the mainstream,” he wrote. “No longer contained to the sealed-off worlds of Holocaust deniers or 9-11 truthers, it now stretches into every facet of society, sometimes tearing through communities with blistering speed.”

At the same time, the Youtube executive argued that “bad content” accounts for only a small percentage of YouTube content overall. “Bad content represents only a tiny percentage of the billions of videos on YouTube (about .16-.18% of total views turn out to be content that violates our policies),” Mahon wrote. He added that YouTube removes almost 10 million videos each quarter, “the majority of which don’t even reach 10 views.”

Facebook recently made a similar argument about content on its platform. The social network published a report last week that claimed that the most popular posts are memes and other non-political content. And, faced with criticism over its handling of COVID-19 and vaccine misinformation, the company has argued that vaccine misinformation isn’t representative of the kind of content most users see.

Both Facebook and YouTube have come under particular scrutiny for their policies around health misinformation during the pandemic. Both platforms have well over a billion users, which means that even a small fraction of content can have a far-reaching impact. And both platforms have so far declined to disclose details about how vaccine and health misinformation spreads or how many users are encountering it. Mahon also said that removing misinformation is only one aspect of the company’s approach. YouTube is also working on “ratcheting up information from trusted sources and reducing the spread of videos with harmful misinformation.”

Editor's note: This post originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Inspired by Airbnb, Hims & Hers offers 10,000 free medical visits to displaced Afghan refugees

    Hims & Hers co-founder and CEO Andrew Dudum said Thursday that his company is in the process of distributing 10,000 primary care and mental health visits to displaced Afghan refugees. Founded in 2017, San Francisco-based Hims & Hers has built out a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. In a blog post, Dudum wrote that Hims & Hers felt a “moral responsibility to act -- and fast.”

  • Aaliyah’s ‘One in a Million’ Launches Into Top 10 of RS 200

    R&B singer is set to make a posthumous return to the charts as her catalog is unleashed to streaming services.

  • Man sentenced to six years in prison over foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

    Ty Garbin, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges earlier this year in an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday, according to AP.Why it matters: It's the first prison sentence handed down in the case. Prosecutors are signaling to the other defendants awaiting trial that Garbin has shared many details about the plan while cooperating with investigators.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The FBI sai

  • Appeals court upholds death sentence for Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof

    A federal appeals court upheld the death sentence of convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof on Wednesday against a plea from his attorneys to vacate his punishment.

  • 'The Princess Bride' star Mandy Patinkin emotionally reveals how his late father inspired his performance

    The Emmy winner's father died not long before he played Inigo Montoya in the beloved film.

  • ESPN Moves Rachel Nichols Off NBA Coverage, Cancels ‘The Jump’

    ESPN used to rely on two talented female sportscasters, Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor, for some of its top basketball coverage. Going forward, the network isn’t going to have either. ESPN has decided to cancel “The Jump,” the Nichols-led weekday daily basketball-news program and take the sportscaster off of NBA coverage. The decision comes after […]

  • Why you may not be able to find your pants size at this apparel company

    Supply chain issues in this one key apparel exporting country could trigger major out of stocks in pants and shirts very soon.

  • Walmart Connect Launches New Demand-Side Platform

    Walmart Inc’s (NYSE: WMT) media business, Walmart Connect, has launched its new demand-side platform, Walmart DSP. Walmart has partnered with the software company The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) to build Walmart DSP. When it launches, marketers and advertisers will access numerous platform capabilities to reach specific audiences with increased precision by leveraging Walmart’s past purchase and predictive audience segments and brand-level shopping behavior data. The platform will provide acces

  • This Growth Stock Joined the Trillion Dollar Club, and It's Still a Buy

    If you buy a diverse portfolio of stocks, you're already ahead of the game, but some investors will tell you it's equally important to "let your winners run." Investors who have owned Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) since its initial public offering have received an 856% return, and they might be wondering how much further it can go. Technology companies need to be light on their feet, which can be hard if you're Facebook, with over 63,000 employees and almost 3 billion monthly users.

  • Facebook Considers Getting Into NFTs

    What Happened: David Marcus, co-creator of Facebook, Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) cryptocurrency project Diem and the head of Facebook Financial, revealed that the company is exploring ways to enter the NFT space. “We’re definitely looking at the number of ways to get involved in the space because we think we’re in a really good position to do so,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. According to him, the social networking company is already in a “really good position” to introduce NFT feat

  • Donald Trump Is Now Focusing His Efforts on Getting Back Access to His YouTube Account

    Despite promising to start his own social media platform, it looks like Donald Trump is trying to find a way back to YouTube, Facebook and Twitter by going to court. It turns out that not having a social media presence to get his political message out is hurting his voter base. The former president is […]

  • OnlyFans has 'suspended' its ban on sexually explicit content

    OnlyFans said it has 'suspended' an upcoming ban on sexually explicit material after receiving certain guarantees.

  • OnlyFans Reverses Ban on Sexually Explicit Content after Backlash

    After outcry and pressure from sex workers, consumers, and political commentators, OnlyFans reversed its recent prohibition of sexually explicit content.

  • Telling conservatives it's a shot to 'restore our freedoms': How online ads are promoting coronavirus vaccination

    In an ad shown to people Facebook thinks are college-educated conservatives in Oklahoma, coronavirus vaccination is touted as "trusted by the U.S. military . . . and by our Greatest Generation." In another, Facebook users interested in the Catholic Church are told that Pope Francis says getting vaccinated is the "moral choice." Still, another tells fans of beer and country music, "It's okay to question. Now get the facts on coronavirus vaccines."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most

  • The FTC’s antitrust case against Facebook fails both legal tests

    Antitrust enforcers can't show that Facebook has monopoly power, nor can it show that it's harming consumers.

  • Facebook-TikTok War Continues To Get Steamier

    ByteDance Ltd's TikTok recently launched a new creative toolset called 'TikTok Effect Studio' to help developers build augmented reality (AR) effects for TikTok's short-form video app TechCrunch reports. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) already offer such tools to develop AR experiences for their own respective family of apps. Snap launched a $3.5 million fund in 2020 for Snapchat AR Lens creation. It aims to add five new games to Snap Games in 2021. Facebook expanded its Spar

  • 29 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (August 10-August 24)

    "My husband cheated on me in my dream last night, so naturally I’m giving him the silent treatment all day until he apologizes accordingly."

  • UPDATE 2-OnlyFans reverses ban on posting 'sexually explicit' content

    OnlyFans, an online subscription platform known for adult content, on Wednesday scrapped its new policy that would have prohibited users from posting any material containing "sexually explicit conduct." "We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change," OnlyFans tweeted on Wednesday https://bit.ly/3gsH62Q. Earlier in the week, the London-based company said https://www.reuters.com/technology/onlyfans-ban-content-showing-sexually-explicit-conduct-2021-08-19 the prohibition policy was in compliance with the requests of its banking partners and payment providers.

  • Why Shopify Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) jumped 4% on Tuesday after the e-commerce leader said it would work with TikTok to launch new in-app shopping features. The deal will allow a select group of Shopify merchants to add a shopping tab to their TikTok profiles and link directly to their online stores for checkout. "Our community has transformed shopping into an experience that's rooted in discovery, connection, and entertainment, creating unparalleled opportunities for brands to capture consumers' attention," TikTok executive Blake Chandlee said in a press release.

  • Cannabis e-commerce startup Jane Technologies raises $100M after stellar growth

    Instead, think of Jane Technologies as the Shopify of weed, and it's an important distinction. While other startups attempt to build a destination marketplace like Amazon, Jane Technologies is trying something more powerful. The company is building the backends for dispensaries that are quickly taking their cannabis offerings online, and the company accounts for 20% of all legal cannabis sales in the United States.