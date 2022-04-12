U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.45
    -15.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,220.36
    -87.72 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,371.57
    -40.38 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,986.94
    +6.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.53
    +0.93 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.80
    -7.30 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.56
    -0.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0826
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    -0.0550 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3001
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4820
    +0.0940 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,172.14
    +537.89 (+1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.20
    -2.30 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

YouTube services worldwide are experiencing issues, company confirms

Sarah Perez
·2 min read

YouTube today confirmed the site is experiencing a variety of issues that are impacting users worldwide. The company acknowledged the service's problems after numerous users reported error messages when trying to watch videos or noted various site elements weren't available -- like the sidebar navigation or the Setting menus, for example -- among other things.

Some users also found they couldn't sign in to their YouTube account or switch between profiles. Others said they were unable to cast YouTube to their TV or use the app on their gaming console.

When trying to play videos, some would see an error that said "No Internet Connection" even though they weren't otherwise having connectivity issues.

In a tweet, YouTube said it's aware of the problems and is working on a fix. The company also noted the issues were not limited to a geographic region but were global in nature and taking place "across devices."

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The web page YouTube linked to from its tweet includes a list of the most critical problems that are affecting users, but it's not a complete list.

On Twitter, the company also acknowledged the problems could be causing problems with users being unable to navigate YouTube Studio or stream from its live TV service, YouTube TV. Users trying to stream YouTube TV via Chromecast and Google TV said they were being logged out and were unable to log back in, for instance.

YouTube's Twitter account also responded to users who reported their subscriptions and videos had disappeared.

So far, YouTube is not entirely down and users aren't experiencing the same set of problems. But if you're having any issues with YouTube or its apps today, this would likely be why.

YouTube has not yet explained what's causing the problem with its services, but these sorts of semi-outages often have to do with the underlying technology, like the cloud services.

The company said further updates, as available, will be published to its support site here: https://support.google.com/youtube/thread/159624032. The post was published 2 hours ago, but the issues were being reported by users long before that.

YouTube has not provided an ETA to a fix.

Recommended Stories

  • Taxes 2022: What taxpayers should be aware of

    Geltrude & Company Managing Partner Daniel Geltrude joins Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit Extra: Tax Time to discuss what to expect ahead of this year's tax filing deadline.

  • Betting sites down after Grand National: Bet365, William Hill, SkyBet and stop working temporarily

    Bet365 spokesperson says it had experienced ‘unprecedented levels of traffic’

  • Top Tech Stocks for April 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire David Harding

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire David Harding. If you want to skip to the top 5 holdings of the billionaire, click 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire David Harding. David Harding founded Winton Capital Management in 1997, which is a London-based quantitative hedge […]

  • SteelSeries' latest lightweight Aerox mice are designed for MMOs and MOBAs

    Announced today, they borrow the design of the company’s existing Aerox 3 line.

  • Twitter Has a Big Elon Musk Problem

    Twitter is in an uncomfortable situation at the wrong time. The platform, which is under pressure from activist fund Elliott Management, has promised to reach 315 million average monetizable daily active usage — its measurement for advertisers - and $7.5 billion or more revenue by the end of 2023. MDAU refers to users who come to Twitter every day and use the platform and applications, where they may be exposed to advertising.

  • TikTok worldwide ad revenue soars, surpasses Twitter and Snap combined

    Debra Aho Williamson, Insider Intelligence Principal Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss TikTok's expected ad revenue in 2022, teenagers and average users preferring TikTok over other social media platforms, and concerns over social media use.

  • Elon Musk is not joining Twitter's board — now this can happen

    Elon Musk could now really shake things up at Twitter.

  • Twitter Is Stuck With Elon Musk. 3 Ways It Could Play Out.

    Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein asks what everyone else on Wall Street has been asking about Twitter: What's next?

  • Etsy Strike Picks Up Momentum

    While it's understandable that some upticks in price are necessary for businesses to grow, makers claim that Etsy's 30% increase in fees (from 5% to 6.5%) will bite into their costs to the point that using the platform will become unaffordable for many of its longtime sellers. In reaction to the announcement of the fee hike, Etsy seller Kristi Cassidy decided it was time to take action. The hashtag trended on Twitter Monday morning, the day of the strike's kickoff, with many sellers announcing their Etsy shops were closed for the week and redirecting buyers to other ways to purchase their goods.

  • Thousands of Etsy sellers launch week-long strike over increase in transactions fees

    Thousands of Etsy sellers launch week-long strike over increase in transactions fees

  • 3 things that Elon Musk may do to Twitter

    Let the 'Game of Thrones' battle between Elon Musk and Twitter begin, says one closely watched analyst.

  • Elon Musk says he’s serious about converting Twitter HQ into homeless shelter

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos encourages fellow billionaire to do it

  • Etsy sellers protest fees by halting their sales for a week

    Some vendors on Etsy say they are halting sales of their items on the site for a week to protest a hike in the fees the crafts e-commerce marketplace charges them. Starting Monday, Etsy sellers must pay a 6.5% commission on each transaction, up from the 5% in place since 2018. A protest organizer, Kristi Cassidy, said thousands of Etsy sellers — a fraction of the 5.3 million vendors on the site — have temporarily halted selling their items.

  • Netflix's 'Two Thumbs Up' button is 'more than cosmetic,' marketing expert says

    Netflix unveiled a new “Two Thumbs Up” button which will allow subscribers to love content. Yes, we could love Stranger Things and like Inventing Anna before today – but there wasn’t a way for viewers to expressly help Netflix’s algorithm draw that distinction.

  • I Can't Stop Laughing At These Poor Souls Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Oblivion On Facebook

    Maybe you shouldn't have said that.View Entire Post ›

  • Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board

    Elon Musk has quit Twitter before he even had a chance to start.

  • Meta to start testing money-making tools for its metaverse

    The tools will be available initially to a handpicked set of users who are creating virtual classes, games and fashion accessories within the company's immersive platform, which is accessible via VR headsets, Meta said in a statement. Using one tool, those select users will be able to sell their accessories or offer paid access to specialized digital spaces they have built, the company said.

  • In major reversal, Elon Musk is not joining Twitter's board

    Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest man and the largest shareholder of Twitter, will no longer be joining the social media firm's board, CEO Parag Agrawal said late Sunday, in a surprising reversal following last week's announcement that the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive had been appointed to the panel. The Sunday disclosure from Agrawal, who said last week that he had been engaging with Musk for "a few weeks" before announcing his appointment to the board, follows a series of unusual tweets from the SpaceX executive over the weekend in which he wondered aloud to his over 80 million followers if Twitter was dying, citing low frequency of tweets from some of the most popular personalities on the social network. Musk also asked his followers if Twitter should convert its San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter, prompting a discussion that saw participation from a wide range of industry figures, including Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.

  • Why Elon Musk Backed Out of Twitter Board Seat

    Elon Musk has reversed his decision to join Twitter’s board of directors after becoming the company’s largest outside shareholder and campaigning for the addition of an "edit" button. “The Hash” group discusses a recent SEC filing that might explain Musk's choice and how the tech billionaire wants to influence the social media platform.