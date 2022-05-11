YouTube’s Green Screen lets you use other videos as backdrop for Shorts

YouTube is giving Shorts creators yet another way to incorporate content from other users within their videos. Starting today, the company has begun rolling out Green Screen, a feature that allows you to use up to 60 seconds of an eligible YouTube VOD or Short as the background for your own original Short. Green Screen allows you to use both the video and audio from a sampled clip.

If you don’t want other people incorporating your long-form footage in their Shorts, you can opt out from Green Screen sharing through YouTube Studio. Otherwise, each time a user samples someone’s content, you’ll see a link to the original video in the Shorts player.

YouTube has begun rolling out Green Screen to iOS, with Android to follow at a later date. You can access the feature through the three-dots menu found in the Shorts app. The rollout of Green Screen follows the announcement of the Cut functionality YouTube introduced last month. That feature allows creators to add up to five seconds of footage from an eligible Short or YouTube video to their clip. Remixing has played an important part in TikTok’s success, so it’s not a surprise to see YouTube working to offer Shorts users similar tools.

