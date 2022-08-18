U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

YouTube Shorts will start adding watermarks to discourage cross-platform sharing

Amanda Silberling
·1 min read

YouTube Shorts, the platform's TikTok competitor, is rolling out a watermarking feature. That means that when creators make a short on YouTube, they won't be able to download their video and cross-post it to other apps without a YouTube watermark.

A YouTube community manager posted about the update yesterday on a support thread that chronicles feature updates for Shorts viewers and creators. The post reads:

If you’re a creator who downloads your Shorts from YouTube Studio to share across other platforms, you’ll now find a watermark added to your downloaded content. We’ve added a watermark to the Shorts you download so your viewers can see that the content you're sharing across platforms can be found on YouTube Shorts. This is rolling out over the next few weeks on desktop, and we plan to expand to mobile over the coming months.

When creators use a company's technology to make a video, the platform wants to be credited as the source. TikTok has functioned the same way for years, placing its recognizable red and blue watermark on any video downloaded from the app. TikTok's watermark has the creator's handle on it, so if a viewer encounters the downloaded video on another app, they'll be subtly directed back to TikTok -- plus, the watermark bounces around the screen so that you can't just crop a video to get rid of it.

As Instagram Reels tries to compete with TikTok, the Meta-owned platform has taken things a step further. Instagram has explicitly stated that its algorithm will suppress content that has a watermark from another app. For serious creators, this means editing videos on third party apps from companies like Adobe, which then enable the creator to share the same content across multiple platforms without worrying about watermarks.

But, as it stands now, you can still download a draft from Instagram Reels without a watermark. Please, Adam Mosseri, let us have this.

YouTube Shorts tops 1.5B logged-in monthly users, touted as feeder to long-form content

  • Amazon reportedly testing a new photo, video stream app

    The online retailer is reportedly testing a new app similar to TikTok, while influencers are convincing followers to unsubscribe from Amazon over labor disputes.

  • Where is value in the metaverse? Experts detail promises and risks

    Yahoo Finance talked to experts about how to create value in the metaverse.

  • How data from period-tracking and pregnancy apps could be used to prosecute pregnant people

    A new report found that many of the apps tested had vague, boilerplate language about sharing data with law enforcement.

  • Browser Startups Take Aim at Google Chrome, Apple Safari

    The two tech giants’ browsers have escaped the brunt of antitrust attention so far, but competitors have grown more vocal in their complaints to regulators.

  • Signal, a Favorite App for Privacy Buffs, Says a Phishing Attack Compromised 1,900 Users

    The encrypted messaging app said an attacker had accessed either users’ phone numbers or registration codes through verification service Twilio .

  • Take advantage of these handy features in your bank app

    Banking apps are becoming more advanced, and you may be missing out on special features that are available. Here are four app features to consider.

  • Following 'WhatsApp' Crackdown On Banks, Asset Managers Are On High Alert: Reuters

    In an effort to guarantee that staff members follow the rules when conducting business with clients remotely, asset managers are joining banks in tightening controls on personal communication apps like WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META), reported Reuters. Regulators had previously started to crack down on using unauthorized messaging services to discuss potentially market-moving issues, but the issue gathered urgency during the pandemic. Banks have constituted the majority of t

  • Amazon Tests TikTok-Like Feed in App

    The tech giant is testing a feature in its app that would show users a TikTok-style photo and video feed of products for shoppers to share with other users.

  • Reddit launches a new developer portal to give third-party apps and bots a boost

    Any Redditor knows that the best thing about Reddit is bearing witness to the strange and occasionally brilliant stuff that the community itself comes up with — and the company is well aware of that too. Reddit is announcing today that it will open up a waitlist for developers who want to build software for the platform using a new toolkit from the company. The company plans to pair the new toolkit with a directory of third-party software extensions that moderators and Redditors alike can browse from to craft a custom Reddit experience.

  • Along's new mobile app lets creators record 'infinite length' video collabs

    All major social networks including Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat have their own take on how collaborations should work. A new app called Along wants to remove all these restrictions to allow infinite-length collaboration videos with multiple creators. A creator can start a tape by recording a clip and later add as many clips as they want.

  • Foreign Investors Dump the Most Canadian Stocks Since 2007

    (Bloomberg) -- Foreign investors pulled the most money out of Canadian stocks in 15 years amid fears that recession would hit an equity market that’s highly sensitive to changes in the economic cycles. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret

  • First Mover Asia: Crypto Can’t Shake the Correlation Narrative; BTC, ETH Sink but Meme Coins Rise

    Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. The fallout from the terraUSD (UST) stablecoin collapse and wide-spreading price declines has slowed this month but is far from over.

  • A Shift in Market Character Doesn't Happen All at Once

    We're now in the dog days of summer, and this is typically when we have some of the lowest volume days of the year.

  • Treasury Taps City of London Again in Latest Push to Buoy IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayRussia's War in Ukraine Is How the Soviet Union Finally EndsThe UK government is holding talks with senior finance executives to find ways to stimulate demand for listings, the latest initiative that aims to boos

  • We're Trading a Bank for More of This Web-Tech Giant

    After you receive this alert, we will make the following trades: Sell 250 shares of Morgan Stanley at or near $91.90. Following the trade, the portfolio will own 1,000 MS shares, roughly 2.5% of the portfolio.

  • Huobi to end crypto derivatives trading in New Zealand

    Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global will cease crypto derivatives trading services in New Zealand from Tuesday next week — only months after launching in the country – according to a company blog post. See related article: Huobi closes Thai crypto unit, regulator revokes license Fast facts From Aug. 23, Huobi will classify New Zealand as […]

  • Premier's Q4 Sales, Profits Fall On Normalization Of COVID-19-Driven Demand

    Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) has reported Q4 FY22 revenue of $340.7 million, down 29% Y/Y, exceeding the consensus of $333.43 million. Supply Chain Services segment revenue decreased 40% to $232.7 million, primarily reflecting lower product revenue. Products revenue of $69.7 million declined 70%, primarily driven by lower demand and pricing, as the company expected, for pandemic-related supplies, which was partially offset by ongoing demand for commodity products. Adjusted EBITDA of $122.8 million

  • Inflation Hits TJX Profits in Q2 as Consumers Pull Back Spending

    In the second quarter of 2023, the off-price retailer reported net sales of $11.8 billion, a decrease of 2% versus the same period last year.

  • XPO Logistics CIO Readies for Shift to Chief Executive Role

    Tech-savvy CEOs look at every opportunity as having tech as part of the answer, says Mario Harik. ‘For us in our industry, that’s going to be a competitive edge.’

  • Stocks Waver as Investors Mull Economic Data, Fed Minutes

    U.S. stocks wobbled Thursday as investors parsed earnings reports, economic data and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting for clues about the trajectory of the economy and interest rates.