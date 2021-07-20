U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,323.06
    +64.57 (+1.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,511.99
    +549.95 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,498.88
    +223.89 (+1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.30
    +63.62 (+2.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.32
    +0.90 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.20
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.94
    -0.18 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1787
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2090
    +0.0280 (+2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3623
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8460
    +0.3780 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,712.32
    -1,054.28 (-3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    716.20
    +13.99 (+1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.13
    +36.74 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,388.16
    -264.58 (-0.96%)
     

YouTube’s Super Thanks tipping feature rolls out to more beta users

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

For years, YouTube streamers have used third-party plugins to allow their fans to donate to them. Starting this week, however, YouTube is taking a step toward making that functionality something that’s built into the platform. While it’s still in beta, the company says its new “Super Thanks” feature is rolling out to “thousands” of additional creators in 68 countries. By the end of the year, it plans to make it available to everyone in the YouTube Partner Program.

When you decide to give your favorite creator a Super Thanks, you’ll have four options before you. The amounts will vary by market, but in the US you can donate $2, $5, $10 or $50 at one time. Once you complete the payment process, you’ll see an animated GIF of balloons float across your screen, and YouTube will highlight your comment, as well as the amount of money you sent. As with the other monetization tools YouTube offers to streamers, including Super Chat and Super Stickers, the company will take a 30 percent cut of all donations.

Adding more ways for creators to earn money is important for YouTube, even if it’s one the company is late to offer. Long gone are the days where it's the only video platform of note. The company faces competition from Twitch, TikTok and others, particularly as those platforms look for ways to keep their most prolific creators invested in making content only for their respective apps.

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix beats expectations for new subscribers, misses on guidance

    Netflix reported its Q2 earnings on Tuesday, beating expectations on new users, but falling short of Q3 forecast expectations.

  • Amid Bitcoin’s crash, all of Tesla’s gains have vanished

    Tesla’s Bitcoin investment at first looked like another great move by an adventurous visionary. Now it threatens to wipe out a quarter’s earnings, or worse.

  • FB Stock A Buy? Facebook Bounces As Gap Touts Instagram Shopping

    Momentum has ebbed since a federal court tossed the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust suit against Facebook on June 28, sparking a rally to record highs. The near-term outlook for FB stock will hinge on the broad stock market trend, as well as Facebook's Q2 earnings report out after the close on July 28. Investors will weigh the strength of digital advertising against the negative impact from Apple's iOS update, which has hurt Facebook's ability to track users' activity across third-party sites.

  • After worst quarter yet for new subscribers, Netflix says rebound won’t be as fast as Wall Street expects

    Netflix Inc. shares fell in after-hours trading Tuesday, after the streaming service revealed its worst quarter yet for adding new subscribers and said the current quarter would have fewer additions than Wall Street expected.

  • Netflix Edges Subscriber Target, But Earnings Disappoint

    Internet television network Netflix late Tuesday beat analyst estimates for new subscribers in the second quarter.

  • Netflix Growth Sputters in Q2, Streamer Plans to Launch Video Games for No Extra Charge

    Netflix, coming off a pandemic-fueled bumper crop of subscribers in 2020, added just 1.5 million customers worldwide for the second quarter of 2021 — a significant slowdown from its previous torrid pace of growth. The company also officially unveiled its plans to enter the video game market, staring with mobile games, eyeing it as a […]

  • Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene over Covid misinformation

    Twitter’s ‘enforcement action’ comes after Greene violates its policy around Covid misinformation

  • Twitter temporarily blocks U.S. Republican Greene for COVID-19 posts

    (Reuters) -Twitter Inc on Monday said it temporarily suspended Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's account for tweets which violated the social media's misinformation policy on COVID-19. Greene posted that the coronavirus is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65, and that organizations should not force "non-FDA" approved vaccines or masks. The United States is using vaccines made by Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson under Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – July 19th, 2021

    After a bearish week, it’s a mixed start to the week for Bitcoin and the majors. A Bitcoin move through to $32,500 levels would support the broader market.

  • YouTube adds money-making feature to attract creators

    YouTube on Tuesday launched a new way for video creators to earn money from fans through a feature called Super Thanks, as the Alphabet Inc streaming service looks to attract more content makers. The feature, a fourth way for YouTubers to earn money from their viewers, comes as competing platforms like short-form video app TikTok and Facebook Inc's Instagram are investing heavily to court creators filming viral videos. Fans can purchase Super Thanks at four price points, from $2 to $50, as a way to express gratitude and support their favorite YouTube channels, the company said in a statement.

  • Twitter suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for spreading vaccine misinformation

    The Georgia Republican, who has touted conspiracy theories and has been an outspoken critic of COVID-19 vaccines, will be blocked from tweeting for 12 hours.

  • Facebook pushes back against Biden’s COVID misinformation frustrations

    Yahoo Finance’s Andy Serwer breaks down the details of the White House’s concerns with misinformation on Facebook.

  • US Rep. Greene: Twitter timeout is 'Communist-style' attack

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted social media companies over her temporary suspension from Twitter on Tuesday, calling it “a Communist-style attack on free speech." Twitter imposed the 12-hour timeout on Monday, saying some of her tweets violated its policy against spreading misinformation that could cause harm during the coronavirus pandemic. “Twitter, Facebook, and the rest of the Silicon Valley Cartel are working hand in hand with the White House to censor Americans," the Georgia Republican said in a statement.

  • Biden says Facebook isn't 'killing people' as company rebuts vaccine-misinformation criticism

    President Joe Biden on Monday walked back comments from last week that suggested social-media companies like Facebook were "killing people" through their role in spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. In response to a reporter's question, Biden said he'd read that a small number of the platform's users are spreading incorrect information. "Facebook isn't killing people," Biden said. But he added he hoped the company would do more to fight misinformation about vaccines "instead of taki

  • 'We're not in a war': White House tamps down tensions with Facebook over virus misinformation

    President Joe Biden and his administration are trying to soften their expressions of frustration with social media platforms over the spread of coronavirus misinformation online.

  • Book review: Can mighty Facebook control false information?

    Authors Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang in “An Ugly Truth” build a compelling case that Facebook has grown far past its origins as a sharing place for birthday parties, vacation pictures and news of family and friends into a delivery system perfectly suited for the propagation of extremist views and outright untruths. It’s worth keeping in mind that in signing up for Facebook, we all willingly surrender personal information that provides the fundamental net worth to Facebook’s computer algorithms’ ability to guide targeted messages to us. How to curate and check the range of postings and ads produced by Facebook users, good and bad?

  • UPDATE 1-Biden softens tone on Facebook, urges action on vaccine misinformation

    U.S. President Joe Biden took a softer tone when talking about Facebook Inc on Monday, after saying last week that the social media company was "killing people" by allowing the spread of misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden told reporters on Monday he meant to accuse a dozen users who spread the most amount of misinformation on the social media platform, but not the company itself. "Facebook isn’t killing people," he said.

  • Twitter suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for 'misleading' COVID-19 information

    Twitter suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for 12 hours after she posted 'misleading' information about COVID-19.

  • Former AirAsia, EVOS exec Allan Phang joins Galaxy Racer as CMO

    Phang said he was excited to "take on this new challenge" in his career, adding that he believed Galaxy Racer was "on the right path to be a market leader in this space".

  • The Pain of the Never-Ending Work Check-In

    Meetings got shorter during the pandemic, researchers say, but they are multiplying; workers at companies adopting hybrid remote and office schedules should prepare for it to get worse.