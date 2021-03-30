U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,958.55
    -12.54 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,066.96
    -104.41 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,045.39
    -14.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,193.53
    +34.85 (+1.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.35
    -1.21 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.10
    -31.50 (-1.84%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.75 (-3.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1723
    -0.0048 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7260
    +0.0050 (+0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3722
    -0.0042 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3400
    +0.5320 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,005.08
    +1,175.56 (+2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,189.60
    +36.11 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,772.12
    +35.95 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,432.70
    +48.18 (+0.16%)
     

YouTube tests hiding dislike counts on videos

Sarah Perez
·3 min read

YouTube announced today it will begin testing what could end up being a significant change to its video platform: it's going to try hiding the dislike count on videos from public view. The company says it will run a "small experiment" where it will try out a few different designs where dislike counts are no longer shown, however none will see the "dislike" button itself removed entirely.

The company announced the tests on Twitter, but then further explains further in a community forum post that the goal is not to remove the ability for users to signal they disliked a video -- creators will still have access to the video's like and dislike count from YouTube Studio and dislikes will still help power YouTube's recommendation algorithms.

Instead, YouTube says that the idea to try hiding dislikes is based on creator feedback.

"We've heard from creators that the public dislike counts can impact their wellbeing, and may motivate a targeted campaign of dislikes on a creator’s video," the announcement reads. "So, we're testing designs that don’t include the visible like or dislike count in an effort to balance improving the creator experience, while still making sure viewer feedback is accounted for and shared with the creator."

Of course, there can be a sort of mob mentality that accompanies the use of the Like and Dislike buttons on YouTube. But seeing the dislike count can also help to signal to others when videos are clickbait, spam or misleading, which can be helpful.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

YouTube showed off one potential design being tested simply shows the same button layout but instead of a number of dislikes, the word "Dislike" appears underneath the thumbs down icon.

There will be no way to opt out of the test if you see the changes appear when you're logged into YouTube -- you'll only be able to share feedback, the company notes.

To be clear, however, YouTube isn't yet committed to removing the dislike count for everyone at this time. The feedback from this test will help inform YouTube as to if, when or how it will release designs like this more broadly.

YouTube wouldn't be the first to experiment with removing metrics from a social app. Instagram has also been testing removing the number of positive engagements (Likes), in order to make the experience feel more authentic and less about chasing clout. And Facebook this year removed the "Like" button from Facebook Pages, in favor of the more accurate "Followers" measurement. However, in the case of removing just the dislike count and not the likes, viewers may misunderstand a video's true popularity.

The company hasn't said how long the tests will run before it has enough feedback to make a decision on the feature's permanence.

 

  • Goldman Sachs managers paid for hampers for staff

    Managers at the investment bank have paid for sympathy hampers to be sent to over-worked employees.

  • Crypto Traders Lever Up as Bitcoin Creeps Back Toward All-Time High

    The recent rise appears to show traders finding a renewed appetite for risk taking following a market shakeout over the past of couple weeks.

  • China May Boost Cotton Imports to Cut Xinjiang Fiber in Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- China could import more cotton to replace fiber from Xinjiang that’s being rejected by some Western companies and threatens to hurt its booming textile export industry.The U.S. bans entry of all products containing cotton from Xinjiang, which accounts for over 80% of China’s output, because of concern over the human rights situation in the region. Hennes & Mauritz AB, Nike Inc. and Adidas AG have become ensnared in the row, drawing consumer ire in China for pledges not to use cotton from the area, a major supplier in the global supply chain.“The only option right now may be to increase cotton imports as export orders for some textile mills will suffer if they use local fiber,” said Xu Yaguang, an analyst with Huatai Futures. Xu sees so-called extra cotton import quotas this year returning to the 2019 level of 800,000 tons with an increased requirement for high-quality fiber. The government issued 400,000 tons of extra quotas in 2020, and has not so far issued any for 2021.Consumption of Xinjiang cotton could drop by as much as 20% as the export outlook for products containing cotton from the region is not very bright, said Wu Faxin, a veteran cotton trader with industry portal shaxianbao.cn. Wu expects exporting countries such as Brazil and those in Africa to benefit from the additional demand.Wu Yan, head of the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) in China, told state television the decision by its headquarters to cut ties with Xinjiang growers will block about 500,000 tons of fiber from the region from entering the global supply chain. The group in China said it has not found any forced labor in Xinjiang since 2012. Members include world retailers and brands such as H&M and Nike.Job CutsSome cotton yarn factories in Xinjiang are cutting employees because of poor sales after some global brands chose not to source cotton and yarn from the region, the China Daily reported Monday, citing a local official. Suppliers of the retail brands no longer place orders with local producers. “The real victims of the false accusations of ‘forced labor’ in Xinjiang are the large numbers of vulnerable cotton growers and textile workers,” it said.Some analysts also doubt that the U.S. can effectively test for Xinjiang cotton in every shipment of textile products. Apart from exporting finished goods, top textile shipper China also sends intermediate products to third countries. Vietnam, for example, sources 50% of its cotton yarn from China and more than 60% of its cotton cloth, according to Huatai’s Xu.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street drops as tech stocks hit by spike in yields

    Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com and Broadcom Inc dropped between 0.9% and 2.7%, with U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hitting a 14-month high. The Nasdaq is set for its first monthly loss since November following a recent rise in yields that particularly hurt tech stocks, which often have a low-rate environment heavily baked into their high valuations. "The market is focused on interest rates, the stimulus coming out of Washington DC, additional burden of that spending associated with stimulus and the rotation that has been going on from reopening growth stocks to old line value stocks," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in New York.

  • Stimulus checks coming for some Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries, IRS says

    When can Social Security recipients expect third stimulus checks? The IRS projects many COVID payments to be sent electronically by April 7.

  • U.S.-China Tensions Worsened Chip Crunch, TSMC Chairman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Global efforts to develop national self-sufficiency in chip production are “economically unrealistic” and U.S.-China trade tensions have contributed to the chip shortage currently snarling entire industries, according to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Chairman Mark Liu.Speaking to reporters at an industry event in Hsinchu in his role as chairman of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association, Liu said uncertainty around the U.S.-China relationship led to a supply chain shift and pushed some companies to double up on orders to secure inventory. Others rushed to fill the market gap left by Huawei Technologies Co. after sanctions crippled its consumer business.“Uncertainties led to double booking, but actual capacity is larger than demand,” Liu said. How quickly those concerns are resolved “really depends on future U.S.-China negotiations.”The coronavirus outbreak would have had the same negative impact on production no matter where operations are located, the executive said. TSMC is the world’s leading manufacturer of advanced semiconductors, relied on by everyone from Apple Inc. to Xiaomi Corp. Liu said each individual country developing its own domestic semiconductor industry would lead to a lot of “non-profitable” capacity.Read more: The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeThe U.S. and China have both indicated a desire to grow chip production within their own borders, in part to make themselves less reliant on foreign partners. President Xi Jinping made reducing China’s dependence on the west part of the country’s latest five-year policy plan, while successive White House administrations have signaled concern about China’s potential to dominate sensitive cutting-edge technologies.In the U.S., Intel Corp. recently announced a $20 billion plan to build two new silicon fabrication facilities in Arizona, renewing previously failed efforts to compete with TSMC for business as the manufacturer of chips for others.Taiwan’s biggest company finds itself at the center of a global crisis of supply as its production capacity has been consumed first by a pandemic-driven surge in demand for personal electronics and more recently by a faster-than-expected recovery in automotive sales.(Updates with quote from Liu in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's why Wall Street is terrified over 'Tiger Cub's' surprise portfolio blowup

    Wall Street is looking over their backs following the portfolio blowup of whale Bill Hwang.

  • Supreme Court Signals Narrow Ruling Likely on Goldman Investor Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court signaled it is headed toward a narrow ruling on shareholder lawsuits as the justices grappled with accusations that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. misled investors in the lead-up to a 2010 Securities and Exchange Commission fraud lawsuit against the firm.Hearing arguments Monday by phone, the justices suggested they might tell a lower court to revisit whether Goldman Sachs shareholders could press a class action suit. But several justices also indicated they had only minor quibbles with the reasoning of the appeals court decision to let the suit go forward.“This seems like an area that, the more I read about it, the less that we write, the better,” Justice Stephen Breyer said.The clash is the court’s first over shareholder lawsuits since former President Donald Trump appointed three justices and created a 6-3 conservative majority. Corporate advocates are looking to take advantage of that majority to put tighter limits on shareholder lawsuits.But conservative and liberal justices alike suggested the issues in the Goldman Sachs case had narrowed as it bounced up and down the court system. “It seems to me that you’ve both moved towards the middle,” Justice Amy Coney Barrett said.The investors, led by the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, say they were deceived by Goldman Sachs’ repeated public assurances that it was being vigilant about avoiding conflicts of interest. They say the assurances proved to be false, as details emerged about a group of so-called collateralized debt obligations, known as CDOs, including the Abacus portfolio that was at the center of the SEC suit.Abacus PortfolioThe SEC said in its 2010 lawsuit that Goldman Sachs created and sold Abacus without disclosing that the hedge fund Paulson & Co. helped pick the underlying securities and bet against the vehicle. Goldman shares tumbled 13% on the day the suit was filed.Later that year, Goldman paid $550 million to settle with the SEC, a record amount for a Wall Street firm. Though Goldman didn’t admit wrongdoing, the firm said it made a “mistake” in not disclosing the Paulson & Co. role, an unusual acknowledgment in an SEC case.The Supreme Court case centers on the rules the court has crafted to determine whether shareholders have enough in common with one another to press a securities-fraud suit as a class action.In 1988, the high court said judges can presume that investors all relied on any public misrepresentations when they bought shares. But that ruling also said defendants can rebut that presumption -- and block certification of the class action -- by showing that the statements had no impact on the share prices.Goldman Sachs says its assurances about conflicts were so “generic” they couldn’t possibly have been responsible for propping up the stock price. The statements included promises in regulatory filings that the firm had “extensive procedures and controls that are designed to identify and address conflicts of interest” and that “our clients’ interests always come first.”Wall Street’s peddling of CDOs remains a touchstone of the global financial crisis, evidence to many that clients came second to the massive profits bankers were making for themselves. Much of the 2008 economic collapse was fueled by losses suffered by banks and hedge funds that owned the complex securities.Ultimately, the U.S. government was forced to provide a $700 billion taxpayer-financed bailout for the financial industry.The case, which the court is scheduled to decide by late June, is Goldman Sachs v. Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, 20-222.(Updates with Barrett comment in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- From his perch high above Midtown Manhattan, just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.Even on Wall Street, few ever noticed him -- until suddenly, everyone did.Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time -- a multibillion-dollar fiasco involving secretive market bets that were dangerously leveraged and unwound in a blink.Hwang’s most recent ascent can be pieced together from stocks dumped by banks in recent days -- ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. -- all of which had soared this year, sometimes confounding traders who couldn’t fathom why.One part of Hwang’s portfolio, which has been traded in blocks since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth almost $40 billion last week. Bankers reckon that Archegos’s net capital -- essentially Hwang’s wealth -- had reached north of $10 billion. And as disposals keep emerging, estimates of his firm’s total positions keep climbing: tens of billions, $50 billion, even more than $100 billion.It evaporated in mere days.“I’ve never seen anything like this -- how quiet it was, how concentrated, and how fast it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs who’s been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history.”Late Monday in New York, Archegos broke days of silence on the episode.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves myriad unanswered questions, including the big one: How could someone take such big risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators the world over?One part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then employed financial derivatives to amass big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks embraced him as a lucrative customer, despite a record of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.A disciple of hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulating Chinese banks stocks. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he agreed to be barred from the investment advisory industry.He soon opened Archegos -- Greek for “one who leads the way” -- and structured it as a family office.Family offices that exclusively manage one fortune are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, executives or how much they manage -- rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they swell to the size of a hedge fund whale they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the broader market.“This does raise questions about the regulation of family offices once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets trade group. “The question is if it’s just friends and family why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant market impacts, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after Dodd-Frank doesn’t clearly reflect that.”Valuable CustomerArchegos established trading partnerships with firms including Nomura Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For a time after the SEC case, Goldman refused to do business with him on compliance grounds, but relented as rivals profited by meeting his needs.The full picture of his holdings is still emerging, and it’s not clear what positions derailed, or what hedges he had set up.One reason is that Hwang never filed a 13F report of his holdings, which every investment manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. equities must fill out at the end of each quarter. That’s because he appears to have structured his trades using total return swaps, essentially putting the positions on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps also enable investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that’s been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons that include hedging swap exposures from trades with their customers.‘Unhappy Investors’Goldman increased its position 54% in January, according to regulatory filings. Overall, banks reported holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of filings. Banks held at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS -- all of which Archegos had bet on big.“I’m sure there are a number of really unhappy investors who have bought those names over the last couple of weeks,” and now regret it, Doug Cifu, chief executive officer of electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted regulators will examine whether “there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.”Without the need to market his fund to external investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance remained secret from the outside world. Even as his fortune swelled, the 50-something kept a low profile. Despite once working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he wasn’t well-known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a trustee of the Fuller Theology Seminary, and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets approaching $500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his Christian faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”His extraordinary run of fortune turned early last week as ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its stock price plunged 9% the next day.The value of other securities believed to be in Archegos’ portfolio based on the positions that were block traded followed.By Thursday’s close, the value of the portfolio fell 27% -- more than enough to wipe out the equity of an investor who market participants estimate was six to eight times levered.It’s also hurt some of the banks that served Hwang. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of “significant” losses in the wake of the selloff and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has flagged a potential $300 million loss.“You have to wonder who else is out there with one of these invisible fortunes,” said Novogratz. “The psychology of all that leverage with no risk management, it’s almost nihilism.”(Updates with latest bank to detail exposure in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkish Lira Pares Drop as Central Bank Chief Vows Tight Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- The lira pared its seventh day of declines as Turkey’s new central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu gave currency traders what they wanted to hear, delivering a promise of tight monetary policy.Local markets are still reeling from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s shock firing of Kavcioglu’s market-friendly predecessor more than a week ago. Before the governor’s remarks on Tuesday, the lira fell almost 3% after the latest surprise appointment at the central bank.Kavcioglu pledged a “tight monetary stance” and said Turkey will continue to keep its benchmark one-week repo rate above consumer inflation. Speaking at the monetary policy authority’s annual board meeting in Ankara, he vowed to use monetary tools effectively and “independently.”The shock departure of Naci Agbal on March 20 sent Turkish markets into a nosedive that revived memories of the nation’s August 2018 currency crisis. The revamp continued on Tuesday, as Erdogan replaced deputy governor Murat Cetinkaya with former Morgan Stanley executive Mustafa Duman.“Kavcioglu has made yet another attempt to reassure nervous investors that monetary policy will remain tight, providing the lira with some brief respite,” said Rabobank’s Piotr Matys. “But he will find it difficult to convince the market to give him the benefit of the doubt after yet another dramatic reshuffling at the central bank.”READ MORE: Turkish Lira’s Wild Ride Has Banks Axing Forecasts for GuessworkThe lira traded down 0.8% at 8.2688 per dollar as of 4 p.m. in Istanbul. The Borsa Istanbul 100 Index was 0.2% stronger, after declining as much as 1.5% earlier. The yield on 10-year government bonds rose 20 basis points to 19.18%Lira weakness is likely continue, and the new governor’s true test will come at the central bank’s April 15 policy meeting, according to Per Hammarlund, chief emerging market strategist at SEB AB. Kavcioglu will need to continue his predecessor’s path of rate hikes in order to quell the market jitters, whether he wants to or not, he said.“It wasn’t a discussion about how much real rate the Turkish central bank will offer that led to a selloff in lira assets,” said Evren Kirikoglu, an independent market strategist in Istanbul. “It was the fact that central bank chiefs can be replaced any minute. While the lira pared some of its losses after his remarks, it’s unlikely to last long.”Ripples in the RandThe currency rout has also upended bets on the lira-rand exchange rate --- a popular way to wager on the fortunes of two of the most volatile currencies in emerging markets.While Agbal was at the helm of the central bank, Credit Suisse Group AG analysts had predicted the cross would rise as high as 2.20 in the first three months of the year. At the end of January they flagged the risk of a “shift back to lira-unfriendly policies on the part of the Turkish central bank.”The pair was set for its lowest close on record on Tuesday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Russian Farmers Undeterred by Export Crackdown, at Least for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s bid to cool food inflation with crop-export taxes is bad news for farmers’ profits, though leaves them little choice but to plow ahead with big plantings -- at least for now.Farmers had already planted winter grains and are hesitant to change spring plans because many bought seeds and fertilizers before the export restrictions were announced earlier this year. The government sees the total crop area rising slightly and while it’s early in the growing season, analysts expect a wheat harvest near 80 million tons, one of Russia’s largest ever.The big question is the size of the key winter-wheat crop that gets planted in autumn, and some consultants including SovEcon warned sowings may shrink.The top wheat exporter supplies more than 100 countries -- including some of the biggest buyers -- with cheap grain, so major supply changes can send ripples across the global market. For a nation that’s prided itself on its shift from being dependent on crop imports to an export powerhouse, the protectionist measures also raise questions about its dominance in the future.“We don’t know much about what next season will give us,” said Angelika Melikian, a consultant at adviser Agritel. “The spring sowing season is unlikely to see major changes from recent years because farmers have these constraints.”Read more about Russia’s grain-export curbs and planned measures for sunflower oil.Major farm company Ros Agro Plc in February said it would cut grains planting this year, without elaborating, while Steppe Agroholding, one of the top producers in southern Russia, plans to keep sowing steady. Some companies considered reviewing their acreage mix, but that’s a risk given export restrictions on other crops too, Steppe Chief Executive Officer Andrey Neduzhko said.The taxes are intended to help consumers by keeping domestic prices in check, but risk curbing farmer incomes as the supply chain absorbs the levies.That’s especially the case for smaller farmers, who unlike big agriculture holdings aren’t partly shielded by their size and diversification. Small growers looking to switch to other spring crops at this stage may also find seed supplies limited, said Eduard Zernin, head of the Russian grain exporters union.While global grain stockpiles remain tight, expectations for big harvests in Russia and elsewhere this summer have helped wheat futures ease from a multiyear high set in January. That could change if Russian farmers cut plantings later this year.Reduced access to export markets could also hinder Russia’s long-term growth in wheat output, which has doubled in the past decade, according to Rabobank.“We start to feel all those negative things from the 2022 crop,” said Andrey Sizov, managing director at SovEcon, which sees winter-wheat plantings falling 5% to 10%. Autumn sowings will prove “an important event” for the world market, he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Indians Want Bitcoin Despite Government Stance

    Bitcoin has a tendency to show up the weakness of governments in the face of technology. This is nowhere more true than in India.

  • BlueBay’s Pound U-Turn Signals U.K. Post-Brexit Pain Starts Now

    (Bloomberg) -- The risks to the pound’s 2021 recovery may be becoming too numerous to bear as Britain’s currency looks poised to end a five-month winning streak.Everything from waning euphoria over the nation’s vaccine-rollout program to renewed worries about the state of the post-Brexit economy and a squeeze on public finances are taking the wind out of a rally that’s made sterling the biggest gainer this year among the G-10 currencies after the Canadian dollar. It’s slipped more than 1% in March so far, on track to interrupt an advance since September that drove it to its strongest level in almost three years.“Too much optimism may be in the price,” said London-based Mark Dowding, who this month reopened bets against the pound at BlueBay Asset Management LLP, where he oversees $70 billion. “The lockdown in the U.K. remains more restrictive than elsewhere,” putting the shackles on growth.The pessimism underscores the mounting difficulties faced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Questions over Britain’s future following its break last year from the European Union are taking center stage again, even during one of the world’s most successful Covid-19 inoculation campaigns. Trade data showed EU shipments collapsed in January. The budget deficit is set to hit about 15% of GDP this fiscal year, the highest since the Second World War.For Dowding, that means sterling may retreat more than 5% to $1.30 in the next three months, a level last seen in November -- when markets were being rattled by doubts over whether a Brexit deal could be reached. The chances of the currency touching that level by year-end are almost 50%, according to Bloomberg probability calculations based on a combination of options and forecasts. Sterling slipped as much as 0.2% to $1.3757 on Monday.Some of the shine is already starting to fade. Data from the Chicago-based Commodity Futures Trading Commission in Washington show investors have started to trim bullish bets on the pound. After their long positions hit a one-year high earlier in March, leveraged funds scaled back their wagers for a third-straight week.Even with a Brexit deal and an agreement on financial regulation out of the way, the U.K.’s departure from the EU has ushered in a fresh series of risks, including tension on the Irish border and a possible referendum on Scottish independence.Brexit will bring “a slowdown in potential growth, so from a longer-term perspective we would expect sterling to resume its downward trend,” said Seema Shah, the chief strategist at Principal Global Investors in London who sees the pound retreating to $1.30 as early as the third quarter. “Once this vaccine rollout is done and other countries have caught up, and the U.K. no longer looks like a shining light, we’re back to where we were.”Some 47% of the U.K. population had received at least one dose of vaccine as of March 25, compared with 41% in the U.S. and just 14% in Germany, according to data collected by Bloomberg News and Johns Hopkins University. Britain now expects to receive the first doses of the U.S.-made Moderna Inc. vaccine within weeks, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said on Sunday.Vaccination success has helped stoke optimism the country’s early reopening and a services-led recovery could put it ahead of its peers. The median of analysts’ forecasts compiled by Bloomberg is for the pound to end June at $1.39, compared with $1.35 in early January.“Negative sentiment toward the pound is gone,” said John Roe, the London-based head of multi-asset funds at Legal & General Investment Management, which turned neutral on the pound-dollar after closing its short positions on Feb. 25. “The U.K. is much less prone to a Covid-related relapse.”Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said last week there could be a “rip-roaring” recovery even if consumers spend only a small proportion of savings accumulated during lockdown. Consumers did return to online and in-store shopping in February after a slump at the beginning of the year, official figures published Friday showed. Still, the rebound was modest.Phil Rush, at research firm Heteronomics, a Malvern, England-based financial research firm, isn’t convinced about such a recovery. He says savings have been accumulated by households least likely to spend them, and there’s no sign of any likely spending splurge.”The longer-term picture is far less positive” for the pound, said Antony Foster, head of G-10 spot trading at Nomura International Plc in London. “We all know the public finances are in dire straits. There are a lot of little bad things in the background that individually have the potential to be pretty systemic. Add them all together and it’s just not a great picture.”(Updates pricing, adds detail on Moderna Inc. vaccine in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Investors press companies on human rights in Xinjiang

    A group of religious and socially conscious investors and other funds are ramping up pressure on Western companies over alleged human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region, highlighting the challenges for brands trying to maintain their business ties amid rising tensions. The group of more than 50 investors, backed by the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, said it is in the process of contacting more than 40 companies, including H&M, VF Corp, Hugo Boss and Zara-owner Inditex, requesting more information about their supply chains and urging them to quit situations that could lead to human rights abuses.

  • Pakistan Selling $2.5 Billion of Bonds After IMF Bailout Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan is selling a $2.5 billion dollar bond that will be a key test of investor sentiment after the resumption of a $6 billion bailout program with the International Monetary Fund.The South Asian nation is offering the notes in three parts, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.The debt deal comes amid a flurry of developments in recent days, as Pakistan’s economy grapples with continued fallout from the pandemic. Prime Minister Imran Khan named a new finance minister on Monday, its third finance chief in less than three years. The IMF was set to release about $500 million to the country as the lender’s board completed certain reviews of a $6 billion bailout program, according to a statement last week.Pricing for the offering is as follows, according to the people familiar:The $1 billion five-year note will yield 6% after initial discussions of 6.25% areaThe $1 billion 10-year note will yield 7.375% after initial discussions of 7.5% areaThe $500 million 30-year bond will yield 8.875% after initial discussions of 8.875%-9%Fair value is at high-5% for the five-year securities, low-7% for the 10-year portion and high-8% for the 30-year bond, according to Nicholas Yap, credit analyst at Nomura International (HK) Ltd.The “bonds should see decent investor demand following a number of positive developments in the country of late” including the IMF loan resumption, Yap wrote in a report Tuesday.The government plans an “international Sukuk transaction sometime after the Eurobond issuance,” the finance ministry said in a reply to questions last week. The country expected to raise more than $1.5 billion in global bonds if market conditions remained conducive, Muhammad Umar Zahid, director of debt at the ministry, said last month.Credit markets have been busy this quarter, despite a run-up in rates in recent weeks. The Maldives, another non-investment grade sovereign borrower, sold a $200 million dollar five-year Sukuk security this week at 10.5%.Pakistan is raising funds through the global market for the first time after pricing $2.5 billion of securities in 2017.It’s doing so as the foreign exchange market sends more bullish signals.Pakistan’s rupee has advanced to around its highest level against the dollar in nearly two years. It has gained about 4% so far in 2021, the only currency to strengthen against the dollar in Asia, according to a basket of currencies compiled by Bloomberg.(Updates with launch details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: With stick and carrot, Saudi starts winning over firms in regional race

    When CSG opted to shift its regional headquarters this year from Dubai to Riyadh, it marked an early win for Saudi Arabia and proved a surprisingly easy move for the U.S. technology firm: the new office was up and running in just two months. CSG is among several foreign companies that agreed earlier this year to set up regional offices in Saudi Arabia rather than overseeing operations remotely from Dubai, the buzzing commercial hub in neighbouring United Arab Emirates.

  • Bondholders’ Old Foe in Buenos Aires Plays Default Hardball

    (Bloomberg) -- Axel Kicillof relished the role he played in the Argentine government years ago: the brash left-wing economy minister who clashed at every opportunity with foreign investors. They hated him and he loved it.Today, Kicillof is once again locked in a bruising battle with financiers in New York and London. This time it’s as governor of Buenos Aires, which, along with nearly a dozen other provinces, called for debt restructuring talks last year as the federal government began negotiations of its own with creditors. But unlike the others, Buenos Aires has yet to emerge from default. In fact, 10 months after Kicillof halted payments on $7.1 billion worth of bonds, barely any progress has been made in talks.With the bonds now languishing at just 35 cents on the dollar in secondary markets and not a penny of interest income flowing their way, creditors are growing tired of the stalling and the disinterest displayed by Kicillof’s aides. Last week, funds from the Buenos Aires Ad Hoc Bondholder Group sued the province in U.S. court for unpaid principal and interest.This gambit, analysts say, may help jump-start the process by forcing the province to take a more active role in negotiations. But, they warn, there’s another dynamic at play that threatens to only embolden Kicillof to further radicalize his hard-line approach. The federal government -- under the growing influence of Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, a mentor to Kicillof -- is aggressively pushing for concessions to refinance a $45 billion failed program with the International Monetary Fund.The government’s newly restructured sovereign bonds, like the defaulted Buenos Aires bonds, now trade below 40 cents on the dollar, a reflection of how badly the country’s economy and finances have been battered by the pandemic and lack of credibility.“For Kicillof, this is political,” said Diego Ferro, founder of M2M Capital in New York, a veteran debt investor who doesn’t hold bonds of the province. “Which means that unless he gets a deal consistent with what Argentina got, it will reflect poorly on him.”And as August primaries and October mid-term elections get closer, politics will play an ever larger role in shaping all aspects of policy. Cutting a deal with the IMF or provincial bondholders isn’t a priority, especially during a pandemic.Buenos Aires has extended the deadline on its debt proposal no fewer than 13 times. But last week, the province published details of a new one shown to New York-based hedge fund GoldenTree Asset Management, one of its largest creditors. It was swiftly rejected -- as was the counteroffer.The next day, the creditor group, including GoldenTree, submitted two legal claims against the province in the U.S District Court of New York seeking $366 million in unpaid interest and principal.“There’s definitely more pressure with the litigation now ongoing,” said Carlos de Sousa, an emerging market portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management in Zurich. “Kicillof is quite ideologically driven and close to Cristina. And thus his lack of cooperation with creditors until recently.”The province’s bonds due 2027 fell 0.3 cent to 37.7 cents on the dollar at 4:50 p.m. in Buenos Aires.Those who observed Kicillof as Economy Minister between 2013-2015 under then president Fernandez de Kirchner know that he doesn’t quickly surrender in high profile conflicts with creditors. Back then he battled Paul Singer’s Elliott Management and other holdouts, insisting that Argentina couldn’t comply with a ruling in their favor and eventually opted to default again with the president’s blessing.And while he’s delegated negotiations this time around as governor to his provincial Economy Minister Pablo Lopez, he’s very much involved.Read More: Buenos Aires Province Weighs Next Steps After Creditor LawsuitThe legal claims are only a strategy to pressure the government and the province will still have 60 days to respond, Lopez said in an interview last week. While Kicillof, 49, doesn’t directly participate in conversations with bondholders, Lopez frequently discusses the debt restructuring process with him, he said.“He is focused and interested,” Lopez said. “The debt negotiation is determined by the provincial government.”The province is bigger than many countries and represents half of the debt from regional governments. Home to almost 18 million people and accounting for two-fifths of Argentina’s GDP, it’s a critical political battleground in any election.Last week at an event, Fernandez de Kirchner, who hand-picked Alberto Fernandez as the presidential candidate in 2019, railed against the IMF and the terms being sought to renegotiate the largest credit agreement ever struck with the Washington-based lender. Bond prices fell.“We can’t pay because we don’t have the money,” she said, with Kicillof nodding in the background. While they spoke, Economy Minister Martin Guzman was wrapping up a trip to Washington after meeting IMF officials.After Fernandez took power in December 2019, Buenos Aires Province was the first to default on its debt payments in May. Days later, the federal government followed suit, along with several other provinces over the course of the next months.Since then, the government and eight provinces have settled with creditors. Deals ranged from about 55 cents on the dollar for the government while many regional authorities agreed to much smaller discounts, between 83.4 and 96.3 cents considering a 10% exit yield. While a few small provinces also remain in talks, Buenos Aires, which offered to pay about 65 cents, is the last major holdout.As economy minister, Kicillof negotiated a settlement with Spain’s Repsol SA after the government seized its stake in oil producer YPF SA in 2012, agreeing to compensate the company with bonds. He also struck a deal with the Paris Club of creditors.Those events give some investors hope that he’ll eventually come around to an agreement. Still, his rhetoric remains combative. Speaking at an event on Friday, Kicillof called investors “unsupportive and intransigent.”“Court claims aren’t going to lead to solutions to the root problems,” he said. “We remain open to dialogue to reach an agreement that’s convenient to creditors and that the province can pay.”Even after the lawsuit was filed, Kicillof has little financial incentive to reach a settlement soon or offer concessions to creditors. The province realistically has no chance of tapping international markets for fresh funding, so it has little to lose in dragging out talks. And if a court ruling were to go against it, the province’s lawyers could appeal the case several times, and that could stretch the saga into the next gubernatorial elections in 2023.“I don’t see a situation where Kicillof agrees to a deal that’s better than what the sovereign agreed to,” Ferro said.(Updates with bond move in 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A former public servant became her own lawyer and won the discharge of $41,000 in student loans

    A 51-year-old former public servant from Arkansas with $44,000 in student loan debt recently saw all her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in the Western District of Arkansas.

  • H&M’s Xinjiang Setback Has Tiny, Loss-Making China Peers Surging

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of some tiny Chinese apparel companies are among the top performers in the country’s stock market over the last three days, as several of their foreign peers face a backlash over their stance on using cotton sourced from the contentious Xinjiang region.Shanghai Metersbonwe Fashion & Accessories Co. and Ribo Fashion Group Co. each surged 33% since Wednesday’s close to feature among the biggest gainers in about 4,000 Chinese A-shares during the period. The stocks jumped after Chinese social-media users last week called for a boycott of Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB, having found an undated company statement about accusations of forced labor in Xinjiang. Those calls quickly spread to other foreign brands including Nike Inc. and Burberry Group Plc.The operating performance of the two Chinese companies speaks to the speculative nature of the recent rally in their stocks.Shanghai Metersbonwe said in October that it will post a loss as much as 820 million yuan ($125 million) for 2020. That would mark a second year of losses, which could trigger a delisting-risk warning from the stock exchange. Ribo Fashion issued a profit warning in January, citing lower sales due to the pandemic and one-off losses from a unit.“It’s easier for short-term investors to trade these two stocks with poor earnings and few institutional investors,” said Zhang Gang, an analyst at Southwest Securities Co. “The speculative buying on nationalist sentiment is irrational and would be unsustainable.”Further, it would be “hard to shake the consumption habits” of customers of foreign brands, he said.Meanwhile, shares of Shanghai Metersbonwe continued their rally on Tuesday, surging by the daily limit. Ribo Fashion climbed as much as 7.7% before paring the bulk of its gains.Cotton producer Xinjiang Sailimu Modern Agriculture Co. has emerged as another big beneficiary as foreign brands grapple with the backlash. Its stock also jumped 10% on Tuesday, adding to a 33% surge in the previous three sessions.Luxury Companies at Risk of New Tensions With China: Bernstein(Updates prices throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • After firing Turkey's central bank chief, Erdogan also removes deputy

    President Tayyip Erdogan removed a central bank deputy governor, Murat Cetinkaya, from his post on Tuesday, 10 days after he fired the bank's hawkish governor in a shock move that sent the lira down some 13%. Banker Mustafa Duman was appointed to the post, according to the Official Gazette.