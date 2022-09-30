You can now buy some YouTube TV add-ons without the $65 base plan

YouTube TV is now offering users the option to subscribe to standalone add-on channels without signing up for the platform's base plan. You can choose from 20 channels, including HBO Max , Showtime and NBA League Pass . Epix and Starz, which will soon be rebranded in certain territories, are among the options as well. YouTube TV is following the likes of Apple TV , Amazon Prime Video , Roku and Sling TV in adding standalone channel subscriptions.

The cable-style YouTube TV base plan costs $65 and includes more than 85 channels (the full line up will vary slightly, depending on your location). But you'll no longer need that to access MLB.TV, Cinemax et al through the service. Users who opt out of the base plan can still take advantage of YouTube TV features such as unlimited DVR space, up to six profiles per household and three simultaneous streams.