YouTube TV brings more Spanish-language programming with new Spanish Plan & Spanish Plus add-on

Lauren Forristal
·1 min read

As promised back in September 2021, YouTube TV has added two Spanish-language options: the Spanish Plan and the add-on, Spanish Plus.

While the two new options sound similar, there are some key differences:

  • Spanish Plan: New subscribers that want a Spanish-only YouTube TV lineup can choose the Spanish Plan, which is $24.99/month for the first six months, then it will cost $34.99/month. The plan offers over 28 channels, including Fox Deportes, ESPN Deportes, CNN Español, Cine Latino, Discovery en Español, EstrellaTV, Tastemade en Español, Nat Geo Mundo, Cine Sony, Cine Mexicano and more. This means that new subscribers can sign up for this plan instead of the YouTube TV Base Plan.

  • Spanish Plus: For existing YouTube TV Base Plan subscribers who also want more Spanish content, the Spanish Plus add-on will include 25 additional Spanish-language channels at $9.99/month for the first six months, then $14.99/month after that.

YouTube TV has recognized the importance of Spanish-language content and how it can garner more subscribers for the service. In September 2021, the company added Univision, UniMás and Galavisión to their English-language base plan. Pantaya was launched as an add-on as well, which is available for an additional $5.99/month.

Spanish-speaking audiences are a huge streaming market, with 80% of U.S. Latinx TV viewers watching content on streaming services, according to a Horowitz Research survey. Also, on occasion, six in 10 Latinx watch Spanish-language content. Other streaming services that include Spanish-language content are Hulu, Pluto TV, FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu and DIRECTV STREAM.

As the market grows, media companies understand it's imperative to cater to this large demographic.

YouTube TV expands its live TV service with more Spanish-language networks

