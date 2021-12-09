U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,667.45
    -33.76 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,754.69
    -0.06 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,517.37
    -269.62 (-1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.20
    -45.51 (-2.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.50
    -1.86 (-2.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.90
    -9.60 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    -0.45 (-2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1299
    -0.0045 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4870
    -0.0220 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3215
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4540
    -0.2830 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,639.36
    -3,107.49 (-6.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,238.21
    -67.74 (-5.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,321.26
    -15.79 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,725.47
    -135.15 (-0.47%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

YouTube TV arrives on Xfinity Flex set-top boxes

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer

As of today, there’s yet another way to access YouTube TV. Google’s streaming television service is now available on Comcast’s Xfinity Flex set-top boxes. It joins Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV as one of three alternatives to the company's own Xfinity TV service.

As with the other platforms where it’s available, YouTube TV offers access to more than 85 channels, including ones from ABC, CBS and Fox. It also comes with unlimited cloud DVR storage and support for three simultaneous streams. Outside of the app, you can access the service using the Xfinity Voice Remote. The announcement comes just one day after Google and Roku reached a multi-year deal to end a dispute that had seen the YouTube TV app removed from the Roku Store.

