YouTube TV could soon get a 'Mosaic Mode' for watching multiple livestreams simultaneously

Google’s YouTube TV service could soon become more conducive to watching sports. According to Protocol, the company is developing a feature called Mosaic Mode that would allow subscribers to stream up to four live feeds simultaneously. Google reportedly discussed the feature during an event the company held last month for manufacturing partners.

Mosaic Mode is one of a few new updates Google is working on across the YouTube portfolio. Protocol reports smart TV owners can expect an improved YouTube Music experience in the coming months, as well as better Nest audio integration. Oh, and if you used the YouTube app for TVs as a refuge from Shorts, don’t expect that to last. Google reportedly told its partners it was working on bringing support for the video format to the YouTube smart TV app. Google did not immediately respond to Engadget’s request for comment.

Allowing subscribers to watch four streams simultaneously would be a logical extension of Google’s recent partnership with the NBA and other investments the company has made to make YouTube TV more compelling to cord cutters.