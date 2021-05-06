U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,201.62
    +34.03 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,548.53
    +318.19 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,632.84
    +50.42 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,235.64
    -5.73 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.83
    -0.80 (-1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.30
    +30.00 (+1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    27.44
    +0.92 (+3.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2066
    +0.0057 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5610
    -0.0230 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3895
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0500
    -0.1390 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,054.78
    -979.86 (-1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,456.23
    -15.18 (-1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,076.17
    +36.87 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,331.37
    +518.77 (+1.80%)
     

YouTube TV is now available on PlayStation 5

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

YouTube TV subscribers now have a new platform available: PlayStation 5. The console was quietly added to Google’s support website for the service, in a change that was first spotted by Android Police. The addition comes as Google and Roku are in the midst of a very public spat over YouTube TV.

Roku said Google demanded preferential treatment in search results and tried to push the company to make changes to its hardware that would drive up prices for its streaming devices. Google accused Roku of trying to “break the YouTube experience” in a bid to get “special treatment.” The dispute culminated in Roku pulling YouTube TV from its store last week. Luckily for subscribers, Google still supports dozens of other devices, including the latest generation of consoles. YouTube TV was already available for the Xbox Series X, and it’s now live in PlayStation Store as well.

