U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,634.30
    -34.67 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,545.69
    -105.26 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,237.64
    -175.64 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,164.70
    -15.80 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.45
    -0.84 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.60
    -16.70 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    -0.38 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1259
    -0.0028 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4380
    +0.0140 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3222
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7400
    +0.1600 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,360.50
    +700.37 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,196.97
    +12.86 (+1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.64
    -12.80 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,432.64
    -207.85 (-0.73%)
     

YouTube TV warns customers they may lose access to 18 Disney-owned channels by week's end

Sarah Perez
·3 min read

Fresh on the heels of resolving its months-long carriage dispute with Roku, YouTube now finds itself on the other side of the negotiating table. The company today warned its YouTube TV streaming subscribers they may lose access to all Disney-owned channels by the end of the week if the two companies are not able to reach a new distribution agreement. YouTube TV's current contact with Disney ends on Friday, Dec. 17, the company noted. If a new deal isn't struck by then, subscribers will lose access to 18 Disney-owned channels, including their local ABC station, ABC News Live, The Disney Channel, FX, ESPN, and many others.

This means customers would lose access to both the live streaming channels and the video-on-demand content, YouTube says.

Other impacted channels include Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, FXX, FXM, National Geographic, National Geographic Wild, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, and ACC Network.

In other words, a failure to get a deal done will take out a large swath of YouTube TV's programming lineup. The company says if that's the case, it will try to make things right with users by lowering the monthly price for its streaming service. Instead of charging subscribers $64.99 per month, it would decrease its price by $15 to $49.99 per month for however long the Disney-owned content remains off its platform.

The company also said that while it hopes every member will stay subscribed, it will allow customers to either pause or cancel the service if they choose, as usual. But if customers decide to stay with YouTube TV for its other programming, they could access Disney content directly through The Disney Bundle, a $13.99/month subscription.

YouTube's past negotiations with Roku appeared to be more about more than just the dollars and cents -- Roku accused YouTube of asking for increased access to user data and preferred treatment on its platform. (Roku never said if it ultimately caved to those demands to get the deal done, though, leaving consumers in the dark as to what will happen with their user data!)

But these Disney negotiations, on the other hand, seem to be breaking down over pricing -- as these sorts of deals usually do. In the past, consumers didn't always know when companies were butting heads, as the deals got settled in the final hours and the service remained uninterrupted. These days, it's becoming more common to see companies leveraging the power of their customer base -- and their collective outrage -- as a negotiating tactic. That's what Roku did over the past several months before it settled with YouTube on a new agreement. And that's what YouTube, in turn, is doing now, to some extent -- in addition to making sure customers know the service pricing will drop in the case a deal doesn't get done.

"Disney is an important partner for us and we’re in active conversations with them and working hard to keep their content on YouTube TV," a YouTube blog post stated. "Our ask to Disney, as with all our partners, is to treat YouTube TV like any other TV provider – by offering us the same rates that services of a similar size pay, across Disney's channels for as long as we carry them."

Recommended Stories

  • Cube RM raises $8M round, led by Runa, to create global government tenders platform

    There are millions of tenders and public sector contracts published every year by governments globally. There is currently no global platform to view all these tenders, while only legacy tools help with the application process. It’s now completed a $8 million Series A round led by Runa Capital with the participation of the existing investor Marathon Venture Capital. As well as helping companies discover new tenders globally, it also claims to prioritize tenders using Natural Language Processing; forecast tenders to be published; deliver tenders as opportunities in Salesforce.com; facilitate bid preparation and submission; and track tender winners and competitive info.

  • Disney, ESPN, ABC could leave YouTube TV as two sides work toward new deal

    YouTube TV has warned subscribers it might lose channels such as ABC, ESPN and FX as parent company Google and Disney work toward a renewed deal.

  • YouTube TV may lose ESPN, ABC, FX and other Disney channels this week

    YouTube TV has warned that channels including ABC, ESPN, FX and others may go dark by end of day on December 17th if it can't come to terms with Disney.

  • YouTube TV Warns It Could Lose Disney Channels by Friday Amid Streaming Dispute

    YouTube tells users it would drop its monthly prices if the company can't reach an agreement with Disney in time.

  • Three lawsuit settlements that could mean money for you

    You could get cash back if you were impacted by the class action lawsuits involving these companies.

  • Google, Facebook Face Online Tracking Curbs That Could Limit Ads

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech giants such as Google and Facebook face major restrictions on the way they handle content after a committee of European Union lawmakers proposed expanding measures to protect consumers online.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalNew regulations would limit th

  • Ocado wins patent infringement trial in ITC against AutoStore

    AutoStore had filed the lawsuit last year in both the United States and the United Kingdom, saying it was the inventor and rightful owner of certain patents filed by Ocado. The ITC's Chief Administrative Law Judge held three of the four AutoStore patents were invalid while the fourth one was not infringed by Ocado, the British company said in a statement. AutoStore abandoned its claim over a fifth patent the night before the trial.

  • Disney Optimistic About Renewing Distribution Agreement With YouTube

    The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) believes that it can renew its distribution agreement with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google's YouTube to keep ABC, ESPN, and several other networks on YouTube TV, Deadline reports. The current deal will expire on December 17. "We are optimistic that we can reach a deal and continue to provide their YouTube TV customers with our live sporting events and news coverage plus kids, family, and general entertainment programming," Disney said. YouTube ad

  • Jury: Contractor responsible for massive water main break

    A jury found a private contractor responsible for leaving nearly a quarter-million people across seven Florida cities without water for days in 2019. The verdict late Monday in response to a class-action lawsuit means Florida Communications Concepts could be held liable for tens of millions of dollars, the South Florida SunSentinel reported. During the weeklong trial, jurors learned that workers for the company believed they had encountered a big rock and drilled a 6-inch (15-centimeter) hole into a 42-inch (107-centimeter) main at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport in June 2019. The drilling affected a line that supplies water to Fort Lauderdale's main water plant, leading to disruptions in all or part of seven cities, plus Port Everglades.

  • Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster Fire Back at U.S. Antitrust Lawsuit

    The publishers argued their planned merger would benefit authors, retailers and consumers, in their first court response to a Justice Department lawsuit.

  • Could Ocean City's topless ordinance head to the Supreme Court? The latest legal battle

    The legal battle over Ocean City's topless ordinance continues. This time the petitioners are sending it to the U.S. Supreme Court.

  • With Roe at Risk, Justices Explore a New Way to Question Precedents

    WASHINGTON — Roe v. Wade has had a rough two weeks at the Supreme Court. On Dec. 1, at arguments over its fate in a case from Mississippi, the five most conservative justices showed no interest in doing anything short of overruling it. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Then, on Friday, those same five justices allowed a Texas law that bans most abortions after six weeks to remain in place and seemed to shut down any effective way to challenge it in federal court. That la

  • Purplebricks reveals deposit legal issues could cost up to £9m

    The estate agent said its planned results will be delayed after an internal review found it may have not informed tenants about deposits properly.

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. - FENC

    SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. - FENCPR NewswireNEW YORK, Dec.

  • Landlord groped female tenants, entered their Kentucky homes without consent, feds say

    His wife and co-owner knew of his actions but didn’t stop it, officials say. Now they have settled a lawsuit.

  • High court won't hear Mississippi lawsuit over talcum powder

    The Supreme Court on Monday turned away a request by Johnson & Johnson to halt a Mississippi lawsuit over its talcum powder products. The case dates to 2014, when Mississippi sued Johnson & Johnson. Mississippi argues the company violated state law by failing to warn users of “dangerous and potentially lethal” health risks of using its products, which Mississippi says increase the risk of ovarian cancer in women. Johnson & Johnson says that the Food and Drug Administration had considered requiring a warning on talcum powder products and concluded that the evidence did not justify requiring one.

  • U.S. Supreme Court snubs J&J's bid to avoid Mississippi talc lawsuit

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by Johnson & Johnson to throw out a lawsuit brought by the state of Mississippi over allegations that the company failed to inform residents that its talc-based products increased the risks of developing ovarian cancer. The justices left in place an April ruling by the Mississippi Supreme Court that let the lawsuit move forward. In the case being pursued by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, the state argues that J&J should have included a warning on its label for baby powder and other talc products about the risk of ovarian cancer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in 2014 that no such label was required and the company has said that decision preempts state lawsuits like Mississippi's.

  • EU plan for sweeping update of Big Tech rules gains momentum

    The European Union’s ambitious plan to update its pioneering internet rules gained momentum Tuesday after a key committee passed measures requiring technology companies to better police content and lawmakers prepared to vote on regulations to rein in Big Tech. The 27-nation bloc has for the past year been drafting a sweeping overhaul of regulations for digital companies, aimed at making sure tech giants like Google and Facebook, now renamed Meta, treat rivals fairly and protect users on their platforms. The rules, which have been the subject of fierce lobbying from the tech industry, look set for approval from lawmakers, though they still face tough negotiations next year with EU bodies.

  • Black Former Arizona Senate Staffer Wins Lawsuit Alleging She Was Paid Less Than White Peers; One of the Politicians Responsible Apologizes: ‘Sorry for the Real Harm I Caused’

    In 2015, a Democratic policy adviser was fired from the Arizona Senate after sending emails to her supervisors expressing that she was being paid less […]

  • Maine AG sues lawyer who was once the state's highest paid public defense attorney

    A civil complaint alleges her law firm, Fairfield & Associates, based in Lyman, Maine, engaged in unjust enrichment and conversion of state funds.