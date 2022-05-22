U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.36
    +0.57 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,261.90
    +8.77 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,354.62
    -33.88 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,773.27
    -2.96 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.35
    +0.46 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    -0.0680 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2495
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8500
    +0.0560 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,979.30
    +442.86 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.34
    -23.03 (-3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.98
    +87.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

YouTube removed 70,000 videos in Ukraine-related enforcement action

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·2 min read
FABRICE COFFRINI via Getty Images

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, YouTube has taken down more than 70,000 videos to date related to the conflict, The Guardian reported on Sunday. The company told The Guardian it removed many of the videos for breaking its major violent events policy, which prohibits content creators from denying or trivializing events like the invasion.

YouTube did not breakdown the enforcement action but noted that it suspended approximately 9,000 channels in the sweep, including one tied to pro-Kremlin journalist Vladimir Solovyov. Some of the videos YouTube took down broke the company’s guidelines by referring to the invasion as a “liberation mission.”

“We have a major violent events policy and that applies to things like denial of major violent events: everything from the Holocaust to Sandy Hook. And of course, what’s happening in Ukraine is a major violent event,” Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief product officer, told The Guardian. “And so we’ve used that policy to take unprecedented action.”

Partly resulting from its actions, YouTube has seen a significant increase in the number of people in Ukraine, Poland and Russia consuming “authoritative” content on the conflict. In Ukraine, for instance, news content on the invasion has generated more than 40 million views. “The first and probably most paramount responsibility is making sure that people who are looking for information about this event can get accurate, high-quality, credible information on YouTube,” Mohan told The Guardian.

The move underscores the critical role services like YouTube play in preventing misinformation from spreading online. In Russia alone, YouTube has more than 90 million users, making it the single largest video-sharing platform in the country. The company’s actions against state-sponsored networks like RT and Sputnik had a dramatic impact on the ability of those organizations to disseminate the Kremlin’s message.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia might be planning a southern offensive in Ukraine, US think-tank warns

    Moscow could be getting ready to launch an offensive in Ukraine’s southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions, U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in a report on May 21.

  • Mariupol men forced to join ‘volunteer brigades’ and patrol the city

    Russian occupying authorities in Mariupol are forcing male residents to enlist in “volunteer brigades” that are to patrol the city alongside Russian soldiers and a so-called “people’s militia,” Mariupol mayoral advisor Petro Andriushchenko said on May 21.

  • Zelensky's office comments on possible lifting of sanctions against Russia in exchange for ending blockade of Ukrainian ports

    The lifting of sanctions against Russia by the West in exchange for ending the Kremlin’s blockade of Ukrainian ports will escalate the war in Ukraine and could provoke Russia to invade other European countries, presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on the Current Time television channel on May 21.

  • Office of the President: Ukraine itself will unblock the Black Sea if it receives MLRS systems

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 22 MAY, 2022, 11:55 AM PHOTO FROM THE MILITARNYI WEBSITE The President's Office notes that Ukraine needs the American MLRS multiple launch rocket system, including for unblocking the Black Sea.

  • Robert Gates says NATO expansion "changes the geopolitics of Europe in a dramatic way"

    Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates says Russian President Vladimir Putin has "dramatically changed the geostrategic posture of Western Europe" with his invasion of Ukraine.

  • Economists Warn Banning Abortion Would Have Big Impact on Education, Economy

    Nearly two dozen Ohio economists agreed that prohibiting abortion in Ohio would negatively impact labor force participation and educational attainment, according to a new survey. The Ohio Economic Experts Panel answered a survey conducted by Scioto Analysis. The survey asked whether the economists agreed that prohibition of abortion in Ohio would reduce “women’s educational attainment […]

  • Ukrainian former PoW wins court battle with Russia

    Volodymyr Fomitskyi, who fought to defend Ukraine’s Donbas and spent ten days as a prisoner of Russia in 2014, has won a court case against the Russian Federation, Radio Liberty reported on May 21.

  • Russia deploys Iskanders to Belgorod, says General Staff

    As active fighting continues around Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk in Donbas, Russia has deployed Iskander-M short-range ballistic missilelaunchers to Belgorod region, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a Facebook post on May 22.

  • Pennsylvania's Fetterman released from hospital after stroke

    Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in the state’s high-profile U.S. Senate contest, has been released from the hospital after a stay of more than a week following a stroke, his wife and his campaign said Sunday. “João is headed home — time to rest and recover (and annoy me)!" tweeted his wife, Gisele Fetterman, who was born in Brazil and often refers to her husband with the Portuguese translation of John. “I’m so grateful for the amazing staff at Lancaster General for taking such good care of him from start to finish."

  • Conscripts from Russia-controlled Donbas complain about human rights violations

    Russian conscripts, taken from Ukraine’s occupied Donbas, are reportedly looking for ways to file complaints about their situation to avoid fighting in Ukraine, the SBU Security Service of Ukraine revealed, posting in an intercepted communication to their Telegram channel on May 21.

  • Putin’s Russia Is Open for Business at Cannes Market: Buyers Quietly Try to Close Deals

    Russia may have been cut off from much of the international film community, but here at Cannes, members of the country’s media business are quietly trying to line up deals. Nearly three months into the war in Ukraine, the leadership of the film festival has spent its opening week fielding questions about its stance on […]

  • Russian TV report helps Ukraine troops in Luhansk Oblast destroy artillery piece the enemy used to blow up Pavlohrad bridge

    Members of Ukraine's National Guard have destroyed a piece of heavy artillery used by the Russian invasion forces to blow up the Pavlohrad bridge and shell the town of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said in a Telegram post on May 21.

  • NC loses $5.5 billion, 8,100-job Hyundai manufacturing project to Georgia

    After weeks of speculation, car giant Hyundai Motor Group officially announced plans to invest more than $5.5 billion in an electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in Savannah, Georgia.

  • Ukrainian business families at war over scandal involving humanitarian supplies for army

    Epicenter construction hypermarkets chain owned by the influential businessmen from the Gerega family has announced it will stop its cooperation with Veneto Group, a company owned by the Brodsky family. The reason is bulletproof vests.

  • The Do-or-Die Battle That Putin Could Actually Win

    Tom MutchLYSYCHANSK, Ukraine​​—The last road into the Ukrainian city of Luhansk was in flames. A huge bonfire raged on a parking space where a group of civilian and military vehicles had parked just minutes before. Anton, our military driver, pushed the accelerator to the floor as we drove past at around 140 kilometers an hour. As we zip down the road, three Ukrainian tanks roll the other way straight to the front line.The tiny sliver of Luhansk Oblast still under Ukrainian control is now the ce

  • New York judge approves congressional map, throwing Democrats into disarray

    A New York judge approved a new congressional map that pits two veteran Democratic incumbents against one another and boosts Republican odds of capturing more seats in November's midterm elections, further endangering Democrats' fragile U.S. House majority. Justice Patrick McAllister, a judge in rural Steuben County, signed off on the map just before midnight on Friday, weeks after New York's top court ruled that the redistricting plan passed by the Democratic-controlled legislature was unconstitutionally manipulated to benefit the party. The Democratic map would likely have given the party control of 22 of the state's 26 congressional seats this fall, serving to counterbalance similarly partisan maps passed in Republican-dominated states such as Florida, Georgia and Texas.

  • New York City Drops Charges against Rapper Accused of Shooting Police Officer

    The NYC Law Department did not say why the charges against 16-year-old Camrin Williams had been dropped.

  • Netflix Takes Aim at Wokeness

    Netflix canceled several social justice-oriented projects and on Tuesday laid off 150 employees, many of whom created content that catered to marginalized communities.

  • Gangs strangle Haiti's capital as deaths, kidnappings soar

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — It was about 6 a.m. when Venique Moïse flung open the door of her house and saw dozens of people running — their children in one hand and scant belongings in the other — as gunfire intensified. Over the coming hours and days, the bodies of nearly 200 men, women and children — shot, burned or mutilated with machetes by warring gangs — were found in that part of Haiti's capital. Gangs are fighting each other and seizing territory in the capital of Port-au-Prince with a new intensity and brutality.

  • Belarusians join war seeking to free Ukraine and themselves

    One is a restaurateur who fled Belarus when he learned he was about to be arrested for criticizing President Alexander Lukashenko. What united them is their determination to resist Lukashenko by fighting against Russian forces in Ukraine. Belarusians are among those who have answered a call by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for foreign fighters to go to Ukraine and join the International Legion for the Territorial Defense of Ukraine.