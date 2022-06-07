YouTuber name not sticking? Here is how to change your YouTube channel name

If the numbers aren’t looking swell on your YouTube channel, it might benefit from a name change.

Luckily, YouTube allows you to change your channel name straight from the YouTube app on your mobile device or from YouTube Studio on your computer. The change may take a few days to update publicly, according to YouTube.

Here is how to change your channel name from your phone or a desktop.

This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad in Baltimore.

How to change your YouTube channel name on desktop

Got the the left menu bar in YouTube Studio and click “Customization.” Then, click on the “Basic info” tab. Here, you can edit your channel name and description. Hit the "publish" button when you're done.

How to change your YouTube channel name on mobile (Android and iPhone)

Open the YouTube app on your phone and go to your profile. Select "My channel" and tap the edit icon. Here, you can edit your channel name.

