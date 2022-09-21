A YouTuber remotely drove his car into junkyard vehicles to test out the iPhone 14's new crash-detection feature

An image of Apple's new crash-detection feature available on the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8. Apple

YouTuber TechRax crashed a car to test the iPhone 14's new crash-detection feature.

He outfitted a car with remote-control steering and taped the phone to the back of the driver's seat.

The experiment worked.

A YouTuber went to great lengths to test out Apple's new crash-detection feature on the new iPhone 14 Pro.

TechRax, who has over 7 million subscribers on YouTube and specializes in testing out new tech features (which often involves smashing the products), outfitted a car with GoPro camera and remote-control system to steer it into junk cars in a field for a new video posted on Tuesday.

The iPhone was taped to the back of the driver's seat.

After trying the experiment with just one of the junk vehicles, TechRax lined up multiple, so that the car with the iPhone inside wouldn't miss.

That attempt was a direct hit. After getting the phone out of the vehicle, an alarm was going off from it with a countdown, showing that the crash detection works.

Apple describes the feature like this: "If your iPhone 14 detects a severe car crash, it can help connect you to emergency services and notify your emergency contacts."

So if the 20-second countdown reached zero without anyone canceling it, the phone would automatically call emergency services.

"If you are unresponsive, your iPhone will play an audio message for emergency services, which informs them that you've been in a severe crash and gives them your latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates with an approximate search radius," according to Apple.

Crash detection is also available on the new Apple Watch. The feature is on by default, but can be turned off in the settings.

Watch the full video below:

Read the original article on Business Insider