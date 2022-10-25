U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,859.11
    +61.77 (+1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,836.74
    +337.12 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,199.12
    +246.50 (+2.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.16
    +47.76 (+2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.91
    -0.41 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.10
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.28
    -0.07 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9962
    +0.0088 (+0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    -0.1260 (-2.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1456
    +0.0173 (+1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1700
    -0.8500 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,071.42
    +709.95 (+3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    466.07
    +23.67 (+5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

YouTube's advertising revenue is taking a hit in the wake of a slowing economy and the dominance of TikTok

Samantha Delouya
·2 min read
YouTube logo on mobile phone screen.
SOPA Images

  • YouTube brought in less money from advertising than last year in the wake of a slowing economy and competition from TikTok.

  • Insider recently reported that TikTok is poaching ad dollars away from YouTube, Meta, and Snap.

  • Overall, YouTube's parent company appears to be feeling the sting of a slowing economy, reporting results that missed Wall Street's expectations.

YouTube brought in less money from advertising this summer than it did last year in the wake of a slowing economy and the rise of TikTok.

The video-streaming service, owned by Alphabet, generated revenue of less than $7.1 billion for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $7.2 billion a year earlier.

While the difference may be small, it marked the first time that YouTube ad revenue shrank since Alphabet started reporting the division's revenue separately since the fourth quarter of 2019, according to Insider Intelligence, a research firm owned by Insider's parent company — and it may spell bigger issues for YouTube down the line.

Many experts attribute decelerating ad revenues for internet companies to the economic slowdown, which has caused advertisers to tighten their purse strings.

Overall, YouTube's parent company seems to be feeling the sting of that slowdown. Alphabet reported earnings and revenue below Wall Street's expectations on Tuesday. The stock fell more than 5% in after-hours trading.

But that may not be the only factor contributing to stalling revenues at YouTube.

Insider recently reported that TikTok is poaching ad budgets from ad-based social networks like Meta, Snap, and YouTube.

YouTube appears to be ready to step up the competition, announcing late last month that it would give creators for YouTube Shorts a cut of their ad revenue, seemingly to try to attract talent away from TikTok, which notoriously doesn't pay creators well.

"We are focused on both investing responsibly for the long term and being responsive to the economic environment," Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • How the threat of 'taxpayer-funded abortion' is being used to mobilize conservative religious voters

    The right to abortion is among the top issues on the ballot in several states. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, FileFollowing the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and the wave of state-level abortion bans that followed, it might appear that anti-abortion activists could declare victory and go home. However, from their perspective, a major threat still looms: Their tax dollars may be used to fund abortion in states where abortion is legal. As it currently stan

  • Better Buy: Altria vs. Philip Morris International

    At the time, Altria planned to focus on streamlining, cutting costs, and handling its tobacco-related lawsuits in the U.S. PMI was set loose to expand overseas into markets with higher smoking rates and fewer regulations. Since that separation, Altria's and PMI's stocks have generated total returns of about 370% and 240%, respectively, after factoring in their reinvested dividends. Should investors consider buying either of these tobacco stocks as rising interest rates continue to punish higher-growth investments?

  • Biden to get updated COVID vaccine, urge Americans to follow suit

    U.S. President Joe Biden will get his updated COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and urge more Americans to get the latest shot, White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said on Sunday. Only 20 million people in the United States have received an updated COVID vaccine through last week. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday it was not enough.

  • Google shares drop as YouTube suffers first ever fall in advertising sales

    Google’s parent company suffered a sharp fall in its share price after revealing the first ever decline in advertising revenues at its YouTube video streaming service.

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Ph

  • Spotify Tops Subscriber Forecasts, Sees Margin Pressure This Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Spotify Technology SA tumbled as much as 10% in late trading after the company, the leader in music streaming, said profit margins may narrow this quarter because of programming costs, and that it’s considering raising prices in the US.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul D

  • Workers don’t think their employers are doing enough in response to ‘Roe’—and it could lead to more quits

    Workers, especially younger employees, believe companies aren't doing enough around abortion access.

  • Here's How TikTok's "Copy and Paste Latina" Trend is Harmful

    This #TikTokTuesday, we’re breaking down the viral trend that’s seemingly stereotyping Latina makeup.

  • Synchrony (SYF) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Synchrony (SYF) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.52% and 2.26%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Synchrony Financial's (SYF) Q3 Earnings Beat on Purchase Volume

    Synchrony Financial's (SYF) average active accounts decreases 1% year over year to 66.3 million.

  • Elon Musk Is Very Furious and Angry

    Elon Musk is an atypical character. The CEO of Tesla is a daily user of Twitter , the social network which he is in the process of finalizing the acquisition of for $44 billion after six months of an incredible saga. The serial entrepreneur is on Twitter almost every day.

  • Two Koreas exchange warning shots near sea border

    STORY: South and North Korea exchanged warning shots off the west coast on Monday, accusing each other of breaching their maritime borders.The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it fired warning shots to see off a North Korean merchant vessel that crossed the Northern Limit Line, the de facto sea boundary.In a statement released on state media, the North's military said it had fired 10 rocket artillery rounds, in response to a South Korean navy ship violating the line.The latest exchange of fire comes amid simmering tensions on the Korean peninsular with speculation rife that Pyongyang may be preparing to conduct its seventh nuclear test.In recent weeks, North Korea has launched short-range ballistic missiles, and hundreds of artillery rounds off its east and west coasts.Pyongyang claims that it is being provoked by South Korea's military activities with the U.S.Last week, South Korea's troops kicked off their annual Hoguk defense drills.Seoul and Washington say their exercises are defensive and aimed at deterring the North.

  • Pat Narduzzi on Mack Brown: ‘He’s a legend… He’s great for college football.’

    Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi had some high praise for UNC football head coach Mack Brown this week heading into Saturday's matchup.

  • Foreign Governments Are Taking on the U.S. Gun Industry

    Mexico is not the only U.S. neighbor seeing an increase in guns crossing its borders, despite strict gun control laws.

  • Jennette McCurdy & Drew Barrymore Got Real About the Complexities of Having an Abusive Mom

    Jennette McCurdy and Drew Barrymore both endured tough childhoods, especially when it came to their relationships with their mothers. In an exclusive interview for The Drew Barrymore Show, the two actresses sat down for a vulnerable and candid conversation about the complexities of experiencing abuse from their moms and the shame of not fulfilling the […]

  • This California Airport Will Allow Non-travelers to Meet Loved Ones at the Gate

    Introducing the ONT+ program.

  • Google stock falls in after-hours amid a Q3 miss in earnings and revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Google's third-quarter earnings report.

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Abduct Kevin Bacon in New 'Holiday Special' Trailer

    Marvel Studios has dropped off the first official trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday...

  • Oregon vs Cal Prediction, Game Preview

    Oregon vs Cal game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 9 game on Saturday, October 29

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Google, Microsoft, Spotify, Mattel, Texas Instruments

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which stock shares are making the biggest moves in after-hours trading on Tuesday.