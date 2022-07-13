U.S. markets open in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,822.25
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,946.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,790.75
    +11.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,728.00
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.75
    +0.91 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.70
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.03 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0037
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.50
    +1.33 (+5.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1911
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0890
    +0.2670 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,737.79
    +25.38 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    422.59
    -4.79 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,142.03
    -67.83 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

YPO Elects Rafi Demirjian 2022-2023 YPO Chairman

·3 min read

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- YPO, the global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries, announces the election of Rafi Demirjian to YPO's highest elected office, chairman of the YPO Board of Directors.

YPO Logo (PRNewsfoto/YPO)
YPO Logo (PRNewsfoto/YPO)

Demirjian, whose term began on 1 July 2022, is the 70th member to hold this office and succeeds YPO Chairman Anastasios (Tassos) Economou.

A member of YPO Lebanon, Demirjian is the executive chairman of Demirjian Global, a family-owned consortium focusing on trading in various capital markets, longer-term investments, real estate and alternative assets.

"I am honored to have been chosen to serve my YPO peers as chairman," says Demirjian. "This organization has impacted every aspect of my life, and I look forward to working together with YPO's board of directors, our outstanding community of member volunteers and our dedicated management team to continue delivering an exceptional experience to our global leadership community."

Demirjian continues the legacy of YPO's founder and first president, Ray Hickok, who set the standard for peer leadership.

"YPO is a global community of changemakers, and Rafi embodies that spirit," says Economou. "Through his leadership and passion, I know he will create immense impact across the organization. I look forward to working alongside him to deliver the utmost value to our peers across the world."

Demirjian joined YPO in 2003 at the age of 27 and has been an active member at the chapter, regional and global levels.

During his tenure, Demirjian is spearheading the reimagining of YPO EDGE, the organization's flagship event after a pandemic-instigated hiatus and is repositioning it as the foremost global peer learning event for chief executives. This one-of-a-kind event will bring together 3,000 chief executives from around the world for a three-day deep dive into the pressing and important issues facing business leaders today and tomorrow.

Demirjian will also continue to foster and create unique and exclusive peer-to-peer learning and thought leadership opportunities for the YPO community, designed to help support leaders at every stage of their professional and personal journeys.

In addition to his service to YPO and supporting the organization's mission of making an impact in businesses, communities and beyond, Demirjian devotes his time towards empowering youth and alleviating poverty serving on several NGO boards in Lebanon.

About YPO
YPO is the global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries who are connected by the shared belief that the world needs better leaders and that business can be a driving force for good. Each of our members has achieved significant leadership success at a young age. They lead businesses and organizations that collectively employ more than 22 million people around the globe and generate over USD9 trillion in combined revenue. YPO members come together to learn and exchange ideas to make a difference in the lives, businesses and communities they impact. Visit ypo.org for more.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ypo-elects-rafi-demirjian-2022-2023-ypo-chairman-301585286.html

SOURCE YPO

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/13/c4848.html

Recommended Stories

  • Raleigh's sole Fortune 500 firm cuts local hiring goals

    Advance Auto Parts no longer plans to bring the hundreds of new jobs to Raleigh it had initially promised the region four years ago when the retailer announced it would move its headquarters to the Triangle.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Popped Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) hasn't had many good days on the stock market in the last year. The company announced a management shakeup, signaling to investors that it is ready to move closer to the commercialization stage of the business. President Edward Hightower is taking on the additional role of CEO, while Daniel Ninivaggi, the former holder of that title, is becoming executive chairman of the board.

  • Broadcom loses top software exec in the middle of VMware deal to head combined Citrix-Tibco company

    Broadcom Inc.'s head of software Tom Krause is leaving the company in the middle of a $61 billion software acquisition he helped bring about, which analysts called "a surprise" and "not the greatest of news" Monday morning.

  • Citrix names incoming CEO as $16.5B acquisition nears completion

    The company is merging with a Palo Alto, California software firm in a deal that's expected to close this later year.

  • Quest Diagnostics Releases 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report

    SECAUCUS, N.J., July 11, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today released its 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report.

  • The Green Organic Dutchman Announces CFO Change

    The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (CSE: TGOD) (US-OTC: TGODF), a sustainable global cannabis company, announces the resignation of Ms. Nichola Thompson from her position as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, effective August 4, 2022.

  • Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal abruptly departs; new Old Navy CEO tapped

    Gap Inc. announced Monday that CEO Sonia Syngal is abruptly stepping down from her role and leaving the company. Syngal, Gap Inc.'s CEO since early 2020, has been with the San Francisco-based clothing retailer since 2004, holding executive roles with the Gap brand and later as CEO of Old Navy for four years. Gap said Syngal would leave after "a brief transition."

  • Broadcom’s Software President Departs, Duties Shift to CEO

    Thomas Krause is handing responsibilities to Chief Executive Hock Tan as the microchip company is in the midst of acquiring software company VMware for $61 billion.

  • Lordstown Motors names Edward Hightower as CEO

    Edward Hightower has been named CEO of Lordstown Motors Corp., the electric vehicle startup said on Tuesday. Hightower will continue to serve as president of the Youngstown, Ohio-area company and as CEO of MIH EV Design LLC, the company's product development joint venture with Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn, Lordstown Motors said in a statement. In May, Lordstown Motors completed long-anticipated agreements to sell its electric vehicle-making facility to affiliates of Foxconn, which will manufacture and co-develop EVs at the plant.

  • Avnet CFO set to retire; replacement named

    The Phoenix-based global supplier of electronic components has chosen its new CFO from inside the company.

  • Lordstown Motors taps industry veteran Hightower as CEO in management shuffle

    Hightower, president of the company since November, takes the reins from Daniel Ninivaggi, who will become executive chairman and focus on partnerships and capital raising. The former Ford Motor Co and General Motors executive takes the helm at a crucial time for the four-year-old company, which plans to start production of its Endurance pickup truck with Foxconn in the third quarter.

  • Vail Resorts' top financial executive is stepping down

    The move comes less than a year after CEO of 15 years Rob Katz retired and gave way to his successor, Kirsten Lynch.

  • UBS Taps Naureen Hassan to Succeed Tom Naratil as Americas Chief

    Iqbal Khan, who co-heads the Swiss bank's global wealth management business with Naratil, will become sole president of the unit.

  • Nike’s China head leaving for Estee Lauder

    Angela Dong, global vice president and general manager of Nike’s Greater China business, has been with the company 17 years.

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)?

    The big shareholder groups in Vera Bradley, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VRA ) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a...

  • Gap CEO Sonia Syngal steps down amid struggling sales

    A little more than two years after being promoted from head of Old Navy, Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal is leaving amid a sales slump and supply chain struggles.

  • Wells Fargo taps its representation, inclusion exec as new CEO of consumer lending

    Kleber Santos has served as the bank's head of diverse segments, representation and inclusion since November 2020.

  • Victoria's Secret cuts 160 management roles in reorganization

    Amy Hauk, who has been heading the company's PINK brand since 2018, will take on the additional role of chief executive of the Victoria's Secret division, the company said. Greg Unis has been named chief growth officer after leading the Victoria's Secret and PINK Beauty businesses since 2016. The company also appointed Christine Rupp as chief customer officer.

  • Lordstown Motors Shakes Up Management, Boosting the EV Stock

    The electric-truck maker has a new CEO. The company also added more management talent from outside the organization.

  • UBS Promotes Khan, Hires Hassan for U.S. Wealth Push

    The shift in leadership highlights the Swiss banks efforts to serve its international, ultrarich clients while expanding its reach to a lower-end but still wealthy clientele in the U.S.