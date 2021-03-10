YPO, Financial Times and UN Women's HeForShe Solidarity Movement to Field Groundbreaking Research on Global Gender Equality
NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YPO, the Financial Times and the United Nations Women HeForShe initiative today announced that they are partnering to field groundbreaking research around the critical topic of gender parity in business. Entering the field today to YPO's global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in over 140 countries, the survey will examine the leadership journey to the corner office, as well as gain key learnings into what the different career paths, opportunities and obstacles exist to that destination.
Key areas that the YPO, Financial Times, UN Women HeForShe survey will address include:
Actions that business leaders have taken that have made the biggest impact in creating gender equality or a culture of gender inclusiveness in the workplace.
Insights into what chief executives can do to make the workplace more gender inclusive and their thoughts on what the biggest obstacles are to achieving gender parity in business.
Current leaders' advice to the next generation of business leaders to accelerate and continue the forward momentum.
The results of the research will be announced globally on 10 May 2021, in conjunction with the UN Women's HeforShe Summit event. The actionable insights will provide tools to the global business community to build, enable, and empower gender equality in their businesses and communities, resulting in an important step forward in the effort to achieve gender equality at scale.
About YPO:
YPO is the global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries who are connected by the shared belief that the world needs better leaders. Each of our members have achieved significant leadership success at a young age. Combined, they lead businesses and organizations contributing USD9 trillion in annual revenue. YPO members inspire and support each other through peer learning and exceptional experiences in an inclusive community of open sharing and trust. Visit ypo.org for more.
About the Financial Times:
The Financial Times is one of the world's leading business news organisations, recognized internationally for its authority, integrity, and accuracy. The FT has record paying readership of more than one million, three-quarters of which are digital subscriptions. It is part of Nikkei Inc., which provides a broad range of information, news, and services for the global business community.
About HeForShe:
Created by UN Women, the United Nations entity for gender equality and the empowerment of women, the HeForShe solidarity movement for gender equality provides a systematic approach and targeted platform where a global audience can engage and become change agents for the achievement of gender equality in our lifetime. HeForShe invites people around the world to stand together as equal partners to craft a shared vision of a gender equal world and implement specific, locally relevant solutions for the good of all of humanity. For more information, visit - http://www.HeForShe.org/en.
