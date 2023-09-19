Ypsomed Holding AG's (VTX:YPSN) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Ypsomed Holding's (VTX:YPSN) stock is up by a considerable 6.4% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Ypsomed Holding's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ypsomed Holding is:

9.1% = CHF51m ÷ CHF562m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every CHF1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CHF0.09 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Ypsomed Holding's Earnings Growth And 9.1% ROE

At first glance, Ypsomed Holding seems to have a decent ROE. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 17% does temper our expectations. Needless to say, the 21% net income shrink rate seen by Ypsomed Holdingover the past five years is a huge dampener. Bear in mind, the company does have a high ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So there might be other reasons for the earnings to shrink. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

So, as a next step, we compared Ypsomed Holding's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 11% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Ypsomed Holding is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Ypsomed Holding Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 28% (where it is retaining 72% of its profits), Ypsomed Holding has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

In addition, Ypsomed Holding has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 23%. Regardless, the future ROE for Ypsomed Holding is predicted to rise to 19% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Ypsomed Holding has some positive attributes. However, while the company does have a decent ROE and a high profit retention, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering growth. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

