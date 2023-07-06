Ypsomed Holding (VTX:YPSN) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Ypsomed Holding (VTX:YPSN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Ypsomed Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = CHF43m ÷ (CHF862m - CHF259m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Ypsomed Holding has an ROCE of 7.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Ypsomed Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ypsomed Holding here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Ypsomed Holding doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 17%, but since then they've fallen to 7.2%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On Ypsomed Holding's ROCE

In summary, Ypsomed Holding is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has gained an impressive 77% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

