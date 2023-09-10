YTL Corporation Berhad (KLSE:YTL) Is Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.04

YTL Corporation Berhad (KLSE:YTL) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 29th of November to MYR0.04. This takes the annual payment to 2.6% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that YTL Corporation Berhad's stock price has increased by 65% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

See our latest analysis for YTL Corporation Berhad

YTL Corporation Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Based on the last payment, YTL Corporation Berhad was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 17.2%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.02 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.04. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that YTL Corporation Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 24% a year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Story continues

YTL Corporation Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, YTL Corporation Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. Is YTL Corporation Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.