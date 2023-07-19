YTL Corporation Berhad (KLSE:YTL) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at YTL Corporation Berhad (KLSE:YTL), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for YTL Corporation Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = RM3.1b ÷ (RM77b - RM14b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, YTL Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 5.0%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 5.1%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured YTL Corporation Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering YTL Corporation Berhad here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at YTL Corporation Berhad, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So unless we see a substantial change at YTL Corporation Berhad in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. That probably explains why YTL Corporation Berhad has been paying out 76% of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. These mature businesses typically have reliable earnings and not many places to reinvest them, so the next best option is to put the earnings into shareholders pockets.

Our Take On YTL Corporation Berhad's ROCE

In a nutshell, YTL Corporation Berhad has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And with the stock having returned a mere 0.8% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for YTL Corporation Berhad (of which 1 is significant!) that you should know about.

